Used 2001 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me
- 184,196 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,600
Corwin Ford Nampa - Nampa / Idaho
2001 Ford Expedition XLT Available at Corwin Public Wholesale in historic downtown Nampa, 323 8th Avenue South.Clean CARFAX. This Ford Expedition is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits, LOCAL TRADE!, AWD / 4x4 / Four Wheel, 4WD.2001 Ford Expedition XLT 4WD 5.4L SOHC Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat MetallicCorwin Public Wholesale! Located at 323 8th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. Friendly service and aggressive pricing is why we are your pre-owned vehicle dealer serving, Nampa, Boise, Meridian, Caldwell, Kuna, Eagle, Emmett, Idaho City, Wilder, New Plymouth, Star, Middleton, Weiser, Payette, Horseshoe Bend, Mountain Home, Idaho, and surrounding states.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Expedition XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMPU16L71LB40147
Stock: 2B40147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 126,717 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
AutoNation Honda Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new suspension parts! 5.4L (330) Sohc Sefi V8 "Triton" Engine 3rd Row Seat Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Expedition XLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMFU16LX1LA89741
Stock: 1LA89741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 157,476 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Hosick Motors Buick GMC - Vandalia / Illinois
Recent Arrival! **LOCAL TRADE** 2001 FORD EXPEDITION XLT WITH 157,476 MILES. RWD, EQUIPPED WITH TOW PACKAGE, ALLOY WHEELS, AFTER MARKET CD PLAYER, CRUISE CONTROL, FOOT PEDAL ADJUSTERS, REAR SEAT HAS BEEN REMOVED FOR LARGER TRUNK SPACE. GIVE US A CALL TODAY TO SPEAK WITH A SALESMAN TO SET UP A TEST DRIVE AT 618-283-2424! Hosick Motors has been taking care of our neighbors vehicle needs since 1984!! Great Cars at Great Prices from Great People.....that is HOSICK MOTORS!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Expedition XLT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMRU15W71LB13731
Stock: 74132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 208,526 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
Interstate Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - West Monroe / Louisiana
Only 208,526 Miles! Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Ford Expedition boasts a Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lights-inc: door ajar, fasten seat belts, anti-lock brakes, cruise control, airbag, fuel reset, engine check, high beams, parking brake, low fuel/oil pressure, washer fluid, high temp, anti-theft, turn signal, Vinyl 3rd row 3-passenger removable fold/tip/stow bench seat w/rollers, Underbody-mounted full-size spare tire w/crank down feature. *This Ford Expedition Comes Equipped with These Options * Tilt steering column, Speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers w/washer, Speed control, Solar-tinted windshield/side window glass, Side intrusion door beams, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Second row map lights, Remote keyless entry w/(2) key fobs, illuminated entry, driver door keypad, Rear window intermittent wiper w/washer, Rear window defroster. * Stop By Today * Stop by Interstate Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram located at 701 Constitution Dr, West Monroe, LA 71292 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMRU17L81LA38671
Stock: D10500B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 196,644 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
Fenton GM Superstore - Ardmore / Oklahoma
Come see us in beautiful Ardmore, OK USA! Take exit 32 on I-35. This Expedition is equipped with the following options: Odometer is 5601 miles below market average! We have great financing available for all types of credit! We LOVE trade-ins! We dont care what it is or what you owe, come see us! We pride ourselves on our customer service, come see what sets us apart from everyone else! We deliver anywhere in the USA!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMRU17L81LA09557
Stock: KZ029121A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 212,973 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
Royal Moore Buick GMC - Hillsboro / Oregon
> WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC!!! >*** THIS CAR NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY, ON-SITE PURCHASE ONLY! Royal Moore Auto center is not able to offer financing on these pre-Wholesale vehicles. Due to the COVID 19 Virus, the normal auto auctions that we sell our vehicles deemed to not be 'front line' and 'retail' ready, are closed. Royal Moore Auto Center will now make these vehicles available to the public. These vehicles have NOT been inspected by the Royal Moore Auto Center because they do not meet our requirements and therefore may, and usually do, need repairs. The Customer will pay ALL costs for ANY repairs. The Customer understands that Royal Moore Auto Center is NOT obligated to make any repairs regardless of any oral statement about these vehicles. The Customer understands that the vehicle is being purchased ' AS IS' AND WITH NO WARRANTIES OR GUARANTEES. 2001 Ford Expedition Tax, Title, Registration, $150.00 Documentation Fee, and any optional dealer installed accessories are not included in this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMPU18L71LA85325
Stock: P9241A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 227,845 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,799
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning. This Ford Expedition also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Tachometer, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Running Boards, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Tow Hooks, Exterior Keypad Entry, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Exterior Keypad Entry, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Running Boards, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMPU18L01LB76954
Stock: 117855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2019
- 253,708 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,995
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
2000 Ford Expedition XLT 4.6 Liter SOHC V8, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Premium Sound Stereo, Cruise Control, Power Seat, Power Windows And Door Locks, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Third Row Seat, Tilt Wheel, Privacy Glass, Dual Air Bags, Runs And Drives Great, Could Stand A Paint Gob, Priced At Only $1995 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. 4 In Stock, Clean title. 925-455-6666 Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone, Let Them Help You Build your Credit! All You Need Is The Down Payment And Proof Of Income. Se Habla Espanol. Financiamiento Disponible. Visit our web site at WWW.perrymorganexpress.com . 10% Discount For CA$H!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford Expedition XLT with 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMRU1561YLC32840
Stock: c32840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2019
- 204,512 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,300
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2002 Ford Expedition XLT Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 4WD, 16" Styled Steel Wheels, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Cassette, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, GVWR: 7,200 lbs Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 4WD. 4D Sport Utility XLT 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L SOHC 4WD Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat CALL TODAY (812) 625-4823 OR SHOP ONLINE AT WWW.DPATRICKFORD.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Expedition XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMPU16L22LA33380
Stock: W13906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 209,241 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,850
City Auto Sales of Hueytown - Hueytown / Alabama
2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer Red Eddie Bauer RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L SOHCOur vehicles are hand chosen by very strict guidelines, we select them by their maintenance records, service history. So that we can offer you the best pre-owned vehicle that money can buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMRU17LX2LA26801
Stock: 21000T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 202,683 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,400
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
XLT trim. 3rd Row Seat, 4x4, CLOTH 60/40 SPLIT FRONT BENCH SEAT, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, 5.4L (330) SOHC SEFI V8 "TRITON" ENGI... 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat 4x4, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Adjustable Pedals, 4-Wheel ABS, Luggage Rack. OPTION PACKAGES: 5.4L (330) SOHC SEFI V8 "TRITON" ENGINE, CLOTH 60/40 SPLIT FRONT BENCH SEAT 6-way pwr driver seat, driver manual lumbar (STD), 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. WHY BUY FROM US: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Expedition XLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMPU16L62LA75681
Stock: 7421D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 152,028 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Tenvoorde Ford - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
4WD. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 69358 miles below market average! 2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMPU18L92LA33308
Stock: 200624B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 184,938 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$1,081 Below Market
Certified Auto Plaza - Alexandria / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMFU18L73LB78246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 213,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995$558 Below Market
Friendship Auto Sales - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer White 213,450 Miles Automatic, 5.4L V8 Engine, Good Heat and AC Alloy Wheels, Good Tires, 4X4, Leather Heated and Ac Seats, Seats 7! Great Family Vehicle. Call or Stop By for Your Hassle Free Test Drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMPU18L23LA05979
Stock: A05979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,702$499 Below Market
Car Sales Express - Cincinnati / Ohio
**POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF **RECENT OIL CHANGE **VEHICLE DETAILED. THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: GVWR: 7300 lbs Payload Package 3rd row seats: split-bench 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 7 Speakers ABS brakes Adjustable pedals Air Conditioning Alloy wheels AM/FM Audiophile Stereo w/In-Dash 6-CD AM/FM radio Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror Automatic temperature control Brake assist CD player Compass Delay-off headlights Driver door bin Driver vanity mirror Dual front impact airbags Four wheel independent suspension Front anti-roll bar Front Bucket Seats Front Center Armrest Front dual zone A/C Front fog lights Front reading lights Fully automatic headlights Garage door transmitter: Homelink Heated door mirrors Illuminated entry Leather Captain's Chairs Leather steering wheel Limited Slip w/3.73 Axle Ratio Memory seat Outside temperature display Overhead console Panic alarm Passenger door bin Passenger vanity mirror Pedal memory Power door mirrors Power driver seat Power Moonroof Power steering Power windows Premium audio system: Audiophile Radio data system Rear air conditioning Rear anti-roll bar Rear audio controls Rear Parking Sensors Rear reading lights Rear window defroster Rear window wiper Rear-Seat DVD Entertainment System Remote keyless entry Roof rack Speed control Speed-sensing steering Speed-Sensitive Wipers Split folding rear seat Steering wheel mounted A/C controls Steering wheel mounted audio controls Tachometer Tilt steering wheel Trip computer Turn signal indicator mirrors Variably intermittent wipers and Voltmeter.** We offer Market Based Pricing please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours. Our quick no haggle experience allows you to buy easier and faster. Due to our current high volume sales our inventory changes quickly and frequently. Please contact us to make sure the vehicle you are interested in is still available. Our Internet pricing is based on cash sale purchases. Financing is available on select inventory depending on year miles and individual credit score acceptable to third party lenders. Visit Car Sales Express online at www.carsalesexpress.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-247-5626 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMFU18L03LB60963
Stock: T200099A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 223,300 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995$377 Below Market
Sage Auto Sales - High Point / North Carolina
This vehicle is not available in the buy here pay here program. It is a cash sale. List price does not include the tax tag or doc fee of 549.00. Please call Bri at 336 884 5080 for more info. Serving the Triad for over 35 years. Fast and easy on lot financing. Bad credit no credit no problem!! We own the bank!! Most vehicles come with a 3000 mile/ 3 month limited warranty. schedule your test drive today. Call 336-884-5080 and ask for Bri!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMFU18L23LB73424
Stock: 4504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,973 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,588
Texas Brand Auto - Plano / Texas
Clean History Report!!! Clean Texas Title!!! Free Maintenance Plan!!! This 2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer is loaded with charm! With a below average mileage for it's age at 157k, or just over 9k miles per year! The Eddie Bauer features leather seating, with front seats covered with aftermarket seat covers. Rear AC, Power Sunroof, premium stereo with subwoofer and power folding rear seats are all functional! Locally owned for over 12 years, this 4x4 SUV shows no signs of rust. Power comes from the tried and true 5.4L Triton V8, and carries through an automatic transmission. Vehicle has been road-tested, engine and transmission are strong and operate smoothly, and it has passed safety and emissions testing along with a full oil change and service. Cosmetically there is a dent in the hood, scuffs around the sides, and interior shows typical wear for a 17 year old truck. AC blows cold, and is stuck on 'vent' mode. Truck is sold as-is, call us today to take a look! Call for details!, Non-smoker owner, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Lots of storage, No pets, Must test drive, Rear seat entertainment, Great first ride, Primarily highway miles, Fully Loaded, Title in possession, Not seen any accidents, Family friendly, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMFU18L73LB70079
Stock: B70079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,723 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
Corwin Ford Nampa - Nampa / Idaho
2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer Available at Corwin Ford Nampa located in the Idaho Center Auto Mall.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 24625 miles below market average! LOCAL TRADE!, Sunroof / Moonroof / Roof / Panoramic, 3rd Row Seat / 7 Passenger / Third Row, Leather Captain's Chairs.2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer RWD 5.4L V8 SOHC Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat MetallicCorwin Ford Nampa! Friendly service and aggressive pricing is why we are your new and pre-owned vehicle dealer serving, Nampa, Boise, Meridian, Caldwell, Kuna, Eagle, Emmett, Idaho City, Wilder, New Plymouth, Star, Middleton, Weiser, Payette, Horseshoe Bend, Mountain Home, Idaho, and surrounding states.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMFU17L13LB37564
Stock: 2B37564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Expedition
- 5(49%)
- 4(37%)
- 3(8%)
- 2(6%)
