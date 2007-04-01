Used 2007 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    229,591 miles
    Great Deal

    $5,840

    $1,795 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Red
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    133,918 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,477

    $1,089 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Dark Brown
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    157,594 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,543

    $1,809 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Dark Brown
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    184,322 miles
    Good Deal

    $5,999

    $1,710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition XLT in Red
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition XLT

    139,417 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $6,721

    $1,135 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Red
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    219,584 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,500

    $751 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Dark Brown
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    100,196 miles
    Fair Deal

    $9,777

    $246 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    188,047 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,900

    $402 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition Limited in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition Limited

    172,725 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,149

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition XLT in Silver
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition XLT

    131,858 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition Limited

    149,575 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,495

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in White
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    109,851 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition XLT
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition XLT

    170,372 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Dark Brown
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    222,008 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition XLT

    199,812 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition XLT in Red
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition XLT

    199,474 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,100

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    162,465 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Dark Brown
    used

    2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    167,053 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,900

    Details

  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (9%)
Previous Yukon Owner
Larry Johnson,01/04/2007
I was determined to buy the 2007 Yukon until I drove the 2007 Expedition. I loved my previous Yukon. The fold flat rear seat is a huge benefit for my use. I have just driven 2000 miles the week after Christmas on a trip to the Florida Keys. I was impressed with the 18.5 MPG overall fuel economy with a vehicle fully loaded with camping equipment.That trip included interstate speeds ranging steady 80 MPH to creeping backups on I95, mixed with city driving (sightseeing) and down through the Keys. The seats are comfortable (7 hour stretches), the vehicle is quiet at interstate speeds, and the radio far surpasses the 2007 Yukon. The cooled seats got a workout in the Keys and were great!
