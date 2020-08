Used 2007 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

Larry H. Miller Ford Lakewood - Lakewood / Colorado

Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic 2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V Clean Carfax, AWD, 4WD, Leather, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Expedition Eddie Bauer, 4D Sport Utility, 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic, Camel w/Front Low Back 2-Tone Leather Captain's Chairs.Why buy from Larry H Miller Ford of Lakewood? That's easy! We have a list of reasons: -We will treat you like family -We support our local community and businesses -We will meet or beat any like equipped Ford Dealer pricing! -Convenient location at 6th & Simms in Lakewood -Our experienced team can help with ALL credit situations -Full selection of Ford parts & accessories -We service ALL makes & models -We truly appreciate the opportunity to earn your business.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMFU18517LA38846

Stock: TA38846

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020