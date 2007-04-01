Used 2007 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia

AWD/4X4--3RD ROW SEAT--DVD ENTERTAINMENT**WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTION EXPEDETION HAS TO OFFER----REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM--MONITOR--MEMORY SEATING--AM/FM/CD/AUX/MP3/SATELLITE--BACKUP/REVERSE SENSOR--MULTI-ZONE A/C--BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY--PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM --WHITE EXTERIOR and 2 TONE BLACK & TAN Leather interior .Features include--power seat--heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATION WIDE AND OVER SEAS PLEASE ASK FOR DETAIL *T DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATION WIDE AND OVER SEAS PLEASE ASK FOR DETAIL *TAX ID PROGRAM AVAILABLE.......GUARANTEED credit approval **** 6 month/6000 mile warranty on all please ask for details certain exclusions apply .. .... .prices may change with out notice price exlcudes $299 processing fee we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change with out notice. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>ALL VEHICLES COME WITH WARRANTY !!!!! ask sales associate for details.... DON'T PAY RETAIL PRICE FOR A CAR PAY OUTLET PRICE AT ELLAS AUTO OUTLET....... with our new off site mechanical facility we are providing our customers with better cars at lower prices because we service our own vehicles and we cut the middle man IF WE SAVE MONEY YOU SAVE MONEY so don't waste time and come take a look at the vehicle of your choice we have over 250 cars in stock at all times for you to choose from. Hope to see you soon have a SAFE DRIVE.....and please BUCKLE UP.. HOURS....MONDAY - SATURDAY 9 am to 6 pm. DIRECTIONS RICHMOND or surrounding area take I95 North to Exit #118 make left at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. WASHINGTONMARYLANDOR NORTHERN VA take I95 South to Exit #118 make right at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. .price exlcudes $299 processing fee we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change without notice. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! .prices may change with out notice price excludes $299 processing fee we do not accept personal check. we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change with out notice prices may change at any time with out notice . financing down payment interest rate and monthly payments depend on your credit....We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! we are the only dealer with most cars under $5000 For More Great Prices Check Us Out At www.ELLASAUTOOUTLET.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMFU18597LA08459

Stock: E4EL7Y

Certified Pre-Owned: No

