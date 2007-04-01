Used 2007 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me
3,818 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 229,591 miles
$5,840$1,795 Below Market
- 133,918 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,477$1,089 Below Market
- 157,594 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$5,543$1,809 Below Market
- 184,322 miles
$5,999$1,710 Below Market
- 139,417 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$6,721$1,135 Below Market
- 219,584 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,500$751 Below Market
- 100,196 miles
$9,777$246 Below Market
- 188,047 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,900$402 Below Market
- 172,725 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,149
- 131,858 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990
- 149,575 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,495
- 109,851 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,000
- 170,372 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995
- 222,008 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
- 199,812 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 199,474 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,100
- 162,465 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 167,053 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Expedition searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Expedition
Read recent reviews for the Ford Expedition
Write a reviewSee all 53 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.653 Reviews
Report abuse
Larry Johnson,01/04/2007
I was determined to buy the 2007 Yukon until I drove the 2007 Expedition. I loved my previous Yukon. The fold flat rear seat is a huge benefit for my use. I have just driven 2000 miles the week after Christmas on a trip to the Florida Keys. I was impressed with the 18.5 MPG overall fuel economy with a vehicle fully loaded with camping equipment.That trip included interstate speeds ranging steady 80 MPH to creeping backups on I95, mixed with city driving (sightseeing) and down through the Keys. The seats are comfortable (7 hour stretches), the vehicle is quiet at interstate speeds, and the radio far surpasses the 2007 Yukon. The cooled seats got a workout in the Keys and were great!
Related Ford Expedition info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-150 Riverside CA
- Used Ford Focus Cleveland OH
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Greenville SC
- Used Ford F-150 Bakersfield CA
- Used Ford Transit Connect Brownsville TX
- Used Ford Focus ST Reading PA
- Used Ford F-150 Oklahoma City OK
- Used Ford Focus Mcallen TX
- Used Ford Focus Atlanta GA
- Used Ford Thunderbird Athens GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon