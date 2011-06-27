  1. Home
2007 Ford Expedition Review

Pros & Cons

  • All major safety features come standard, comfortably accommodates seven to eight passengers, third-row seat folds into floor, impressive handling for its size, high tow capacity.
  • Unimpressive gas mileage even for a large SUV, a few low-grade interior plastics.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its exceptionally roomy seating, polished road manners and solid towing capability, the 2007 Ford Expedition is an attractive choice for large, active families.

Vehicle overview

With high fuel prices here to stay, large SUVs aren't an easy sell anymore, even to consumers who like the idea of a vehicle that can accommodate six to seven of their closest family and friends. So for 2007, Ford has redoubled its efforts and come up with an Expedition that's quieter, more refined and better equipped than ever before. It's also cheaper than last year's model, with an attractive $30,000 base price.

Although the changes on the 2007 Ford Expedition don't constitute a full redesign, they're significant nonetheless. Underneath, there's a more rigid chassis that borrows its front frame section from the F-150 pickup, and revised front and rear suspension designs. Additionally, the rear driveshafts flow through the frame rails, which lowers the big SUV's center of gravity and opens up more room for third-row passengers. Other revisions include larger brake calipers and thicker brake rotors to shorten stopping distances, as well as a new master cylinder to improve pedal feel. There's also a new variable-assist power-steering pump to make the Expedition easier to finesse in parking lots. Compared to last year's model, the '07 Expedition has a smoother ride and a more agile feel around corners.

Ford's large SUV is also carrying around another 200 pounds of curb weight, thanks to the new chassis, an extra helping of insulation to quiet the ride and new standard equipment like front seat-mounted side airbags, three-row side curtain airbags and AdvanceTrac stability control (which still includes the Roll Stability Control feature). Even so, the Expedition's 300-horsepower 5.4-liter V8 offers strong and steady acceleration in most situations, and this year's new six-speed automatic transmission does a good job of keeping the engine in its power band. Unfortunately, Ford's full-size SUV is no more frugal with fuel than it was last year. GM's Chevrolet Tahoe/GMC Yukon twins get up to speed just as quickly as the Expedition but return better gas mileage.

However, neither GM's full-size sport-utes nor competitors like the Toyota Sequoia and Nissan Armada can accommodate seven to eight passengers as comfortably as the Expedition can, and none of them has a 60/40-split third-row seat with a power fold feature. Plus, Ford has updated many of its full-size SUV's outdated electronics. The optional navigation system is now DVD-based rather than CD-based and includes a touchscreen, while a pair of upgraded audio systems offer an MP3 player input jack and satellite radio compatibility.

While these improvements don't necessarily vault the 2007 Ford Expedition to the top of the full-size SUV class, they do make it one of the strongest players. For buyers who require the size and utility that only a large sport-ute can provide, the Expedition deserves consideration.

2007 Ford Expedition models

A large SUV, the 2007 Ford Expedition is available in a single four-door body style and three trim levels: XLT, Eddie Bauer and Limited. The well-equipped XLT model seats five and comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, running boards, a Class III trailer hitch, air-conditioning, a six-speaker CD stereo with an MP3 player input jack, front captain's chairs with six-way power adjustments for the driver, cruise control and full power accessories. For buyers seeking more amenities, there's the Expedition Eddie Bauer. It seats eight, thanks to its power-folding third-row seat, and offers two-tone exterior paint, dual-zone automatic climate control (with separate rear controls), a higher-wattage sound system with an in-dash CD changer, leather upholstery, a 10-way power driver seat with memory, a six-way power front-passenger seat, a trip computer and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. At the top of the line, you'll find the ritzy Expedition Limited, which has 18-inch chrome wheels, a monochromatic paint job, perforated leather seats with heating and cooling elements up front, a 10-way power front-passenger seat and a wood/leather-trimmed steering wheel.

Major options on Ford's full-size SUV include a manually folding third-row seat for the XLT (increasing seating capacity to eight), second-row captain's chairs, a sunroof, a rear DVD entertainment system, Sirius satellite radio and, on the Eddie Bauer and Limited only, a DVD-based navigation system and a power liftgate. A Class IV towing package is available on all Expeditions, and XLT buyers can get an off-road package with skid plates and tubular step bars.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Ford Expedition benefits from a major refresh and a substantial price cut. Up front, Ford's large SUV has been restyled to look more like the F-150, while underneath there's a stiff new chassis with a redesigned front and rear suspension to improve ride and handling capabilities. Larger brakes were fitted to shorten stopping distances, and a new power-steering pump is said to reduce effort levels in the parking lot. Last year's four-speed automatic transmission is replaced by a six-speed automatic. Stability control and front seat-mounted side airbags are now standard, as are side curtain airbags, which now cover all three rows of seating. Other changes include extra soundproofing material, redesigned seats, a more powerful air-conditioner and updated electronics options, among these a DVD-based navigation system, an MP3 player input jack and Sirius satellite radio. Finally, Ford has extended powertrain warranty coverage to five years/60,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

All Expeditions come standard with a 5.4-liter V8 that makes 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. It's matched to a new six-speed automatic transmission with two overdrive gears and manual-shift capability. All trim levels are available with either two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive (with low-range gearing); 4x2 Expeditions have all-season tires, while 4x4 models get all-terrain rubber. Properly equipped, the Ford Expedition can tow up to 9200 pounds. Ford estimates fuel economy at 14 mpg city/19 mpg highway for 2WD trucks and 14/17 for 4x4s -- identical to last year's mediocre stats.

Safety

All major safety equipment is standard on the Ford Expedition, including four-wheel antilock disc brakes (with electronic brakeforce distribution and brake assist), the AdvanceTrac stability control system (with Roll Stability Control to help avoid rollover accidents) and a tire-pressure monitor. Airbag coverage includes seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants and three-row side curtain airbags. Rear parking sensors and power-adjustable pedals are optional across the line; the pedals have a memory feature on Eddie Bauer and Limited models.

The '07 Expedition has received a five-star frontal-impact rating in NHTSA crash tests. Full-size trucks don't participate in side-impact tests, but with all its safety equipment, the Expedition should offer solid protection in such crashes.

Driving

Drive a 2007 Ford Expedition and you'll likely be impressed by its agile handling. It's still a big vehicle and demands that you respect it as such, but its steering response, controllability and general composure are striking. Ride quality is smooth, though the Ford isn't as plush as some competitors and it has a bit more road noise as well. Although the Expedition's mass is apparent from behind the wheel, the V8 offers solid acceleration in most situations, delivering its power in a very smooth manner. The six-speed automatic generally makes good use of the V8's reserves but occasionally has difficulty finding the right gear during passing maneuvers.

Interior

Although there are still a few too many small buttons, new materials and updated electronics give the cabin a more modern feel this year. Expeditions can seat anywhere from five to eight passengers, depending on how you configure them. The seats offer larger bolsters this year, and the front seats have a touch more seat-track travel. The standard second-row bench seat has a 40/20/40 split and allows you to scoot the middle section forward for easier access to a baby. If you opt for the second-row captain's chairs, maximum seating capacity drops to seven, but you get a storage console between the seats. The Expedition's 60/40 third-row seat is one of the more comfortable in the full-size SUV class and it folds flat with a quick and easy release handle in XLT models. In the Eddie Bauer and Limited, you can raise or lower it at the press of a button. As expected, there's not much cargo room behind the third-row seat (18.6 cubic feet), but folding it provides 54.9 cubic feet. With the second row seats folded up as well, there are 108.2 cubic feet, about as much room as the Tahoe offers. One family-friendly touch is the overhead conversation mirror in Eddie Bauer and Limited models -- a valuable tool for keeping tabs on squabbling siblings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ford Expedition.

5(72%)
4(19%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
53 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Previous Yukon Owner
Larry Johnson,01/04/2007
I was determined to buy the 2007 Yukon until I drove the 2007 Expedition. I loved my previous Yukon. The fold flat rear seat is a huge benefit for my use. I have just driven 2000 miles the week after Christmas on a trip to the Florida Keys. I was impressed with the 18.5 MPG overall fuel economy with a vehicle fully loaded with camping equipment.That trip included interstate speeds ranging steady 80 MPH to creeping backups on I95, mixed with city driving (sightseeing) and down through the Keys. The seats are comfortable (7 hour stretches), the vehicle is quiet at interstate speeds, and the radio far surpasses the 2007 Yukon. The cooled seats got a workout in the Keys and were great!
New Expedition EL. Owner.
dnkal1,10/05/2006
We've owned the vehicle for about 10 days now and we have traveled from Phoenix to Flagstaff to Albuquerque to Dallas and back to Phoenix. The ride and comfort is even better than expected. The road noise is extremely low. The turning radius is very tight. The third row is the roomiest by far and I have test driven just about every full size SUV out there. This third row is not an afterthought, it is by design suited for full size adults. I traded in my Volvo XC90 for this vehicle primarily due to the cramped quarters it presented as our (4) boys are growing fast. Getting in and out is very easy with the smart fold down second row. Even these bench style 2nd row seats recline for added comfort.
Luxury on Wheels
Expy Owner,12/07/2006
We were the first to buy our 07 Expedition, right off the truck. It has every upgrade imaginable and we love it. It has a better turn radius than the smaller SUV I just traded in and is very easy to drive for being such a roomy vehicle. My husband is 6'4" and fits comfortably in the third row. And with the button in the back to make the seats automatically go down, it makes shopping or hauling things a breeze. We also have the power liftgate and adjustable pedals which works good for us because there is such a big difference in height when we take turns driving it. Have fun driving this car! :)
They got almost everything right.
wood,01/16/2007
I purchased the Limited edition with every option and was the first to receive at the dealership in December. The car has come a long way from the previous edition. The interior just as many amenities as my $90,000 Mercedes. DVD entertainment with wireless headphones is great for the kids. Plenty of space. Electric 3rd row folding seats and electric tailgate are more important to me than I thought. Seats are very comfortable. Engine is smooth shifting. Plenty of cupholders and interior space. On 20 inch wheels it rides fantastic at 75 mph. The only thing I still would want is more hp under the hood. Something closer to 400 would have put this on par with anything out there.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Ford Expedition features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More About This Model

Whether we're talking about wine, cheese, dishwasher detergent or cars, getting more for less is something of a rarity these days. But that's exactly what's happening with the 2007 Ford Expedition. Ford's largest SUV is mostly new for 2007. It offers big improvements in comfort, safety and control, yet costs significantly less than the 2006 model it replaces.

The price cut is compelling: Entry-level base model XLT Expeditions list for $29,995 (including destination and delivery fees), which is $5,485 less than last year's base model, the Expedition XLS. Savings are across the entire range. Eddie Bauer Expeditions are down $3,200 and the Expedition Limited will set you back $3,500 less than the '06 model.

Skyrocketing fuel costs have reduced the large SUV market from 1 million units in 2004 to an estimated 650,000 this year. Retaining market share in this climate means offering more and selling it for less. Ford, apparently, has figured this out.

New hardware
The new Expedition is competitive at nearly every level. The big powertrain change is the addition of Ford's six-speed automatic transmission, which should offer significant gains in both performance and economy over the four-speed it replaces. The 5.4-liter three-valve V8 engine, which is rated at 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, remains the same.

Ford engineers realized a 10-percent increase in torsional and bending rigidity thanks to an all-new chassis that utilizes new front and rear suspension designs and sends the rear driveshafts through the frame rails. A five-link independent rear suspension replaces the old double-wishbone setup. In conjunction with the monotube shocks, the new design allowed engineers more precise ride/handling tuning.

New standard safety features are always welcome on any SUV, and Ford is incorporating several critical additions into its latest Expedition. All three rows are now protected by airbags. The front row incorporates seat-mounted side airbags with side curtain airbags that protect passengers in all three rows from rollover injury. Standard dual-stage front airbags are in place for the driver and passenger.

Ford's traction and stability control system, AdvanceTrac with RSC (Roll Stability Control), is now standard as well -- a significant addition considering the lower price.

Better inside and out
The 2007 Expedition isn't all that proportionally different from the model it replaces. The new body is a little more blocky in the rear, with some detail changes similar to the F-150 pickup in the grille and hood. Twenty-inch wheels are now an option, with 17-inchers starting on the base model. Overall, the look is an appropriately modern reskin that distinguishes itself from last year's model without looking too truck derivative.

The most important changes come inside -- particularly in the third row, which is now a realistic environment for full-sized people. Ford claims it will comfortably seat a 6-foot-2-inch adult. We sat in the Expedition's third row back-to-back with the Chevrolet Tahoe and were impressed by its additional space -- enough to actually keep knees at the seat bottom level rather than forcing a fetal position with knees closer to the chest. Thanks to the independent rear suspension, the Ford has a lower load floor, which allows far more space and comfort. The third-row seat is also available in a split-folding (60/40) design that folds flat into the floor using buttons in the cargo area.

Second-row seating is available in two options: a 40/20/40 split-bench configuration or with two captain's chairs and a walk-though center passage. Either configuration folds flat with the load floor.

Big efforts were made to improve front-seat comfort and we were impressed with the front seat's cushioning and adjustability. XLT models will come standard with six-way power seats and all models with leather will have a 10-way-adjustable power driver seat. Several leather options are available: Eddie Bauer packages offer gray leather with colored accents and Limited models will include either monochromatic gray or black leather. Seat heaters and coolers are available options.

On the road and in the garage
There's also newfound agility and ride comfort. We drove the large SUV on ultra-twisty backcountry roads that would have many cars struggling, and were impressed with its handling. It's still a big vehicle and demands you respect it as such, but its steering response, controllability and general composure were striking. It was easy to place and didn't feel like a 6000-pound SUV.

The six-speed transmission upshifts smoothly, but takes a few ticks to find the right gear in passing situations. The 5.4-liter V8 feels overburdened in these situations anyway, which forces the driver to pick passing zones carefully. Still, the Ford powertrain holds its own on paper versus the Chevrolet Tahoe, which has only 20 more horsepower but 25 lb-ft less torque and still has a four-speed automatic transmission.

New wheelbase
With the purging of the monstrous Excursion from the lineup, Ford needed a vehicle to compete with the Chevrolet Suburban. The answer is the Expedition EL (Extended Length), which adds 12 inches to the standard Expedition's wheelbase and 14.8 inches to its overall length, bringing them to 131 inches and 221.4 inches, respectively. The Suburban is only 1.1 inches longer but has a 1-inch-shorter wheelbase. EL Expeditions have an additional 24 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, including a highly functional cargo divider/storage shelf that folds into the floor.

New Expeditions are rated to tow up to 9200 pounds in standard-wheelbase two-wheel-drive trim. Standard Expeditions are available with two axle ratios (3.73:1 and 3.31:1). The Expedition EL is available only with the shorter 3.73 gearing. You'll pay an additional $2,650 over the price of a standard Expedition for the EL version. Four-wheel drive is a $2,900 option on either model.

Decision time
With $3-per-gallon average fuel prices scaring people away from large SUVs at an alarming rate, Ford still manages to make a compelling case for the Expedition -- at least for anyone who actually needs one of these beasts.

The real decision for most folks will come down to price this fall when 2007 Ford Expeditions hit showrooms. That's where the Expedition shines. It matches or exceeds the Tahoe in usability, drivability and towing capacity. And a base-model-to-base-model price comparison gives Ford the nod by almost $3,300. It's hard to say you're not getting more for less with that kind of a deal.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2007 Ford Expedition Overview

The Used 2007 Ford Expedition is offered in the following submodels: Expedition SUV. Available styles include XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), and SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A).

