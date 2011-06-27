  1. Home
2001 Ford Expedition Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent interior design and comfort, wide-ranging versatility, impressive hauling capabilities.
  • Still might be too big for some garages, lack of power, on-road comfort hurts off-road capabilities.
List Price Range
$1,799 - $2,400
Used Expedition for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

One major flaw, namely twitchy steering, turns us off the Expedition. Twitchy steering is not something you want in a tall 5,000-pound vehicle.

Vehicle overview

Which one do you think Goldilocks would pick? With the new Escape on the breakfast table for 2001, it seems Ford has enough different-sized SUVs to satisfy everyone. And for those people who want something bigger than an Explorer, but smaller than an Excursion, the Expedition should be just right.

After allowing GM to dominate the full-size SUV arena for years, in 1997 Ford introduced the Expedition, which had its sights squarely aimed at the Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon. Able to seat nine people with its optional third-row bench seat, Expedition is also easier to park and maneuver than the larger Chevy Suburban (or Excursion, for that matter). The vehicle has good payload and towing capacity: 2,000 pounds and 8,000 pounds, respectively.

New standard features on the XLT include privacy glass, heated mirrors and a class IV trailer tow package. The Eddie Bauer edition gets a HomeLink navigation system as well as the trailer tow package. Power-adjustable pedals are standard on all trim levels and allow drivers of smaller stature to move the pedals toward their feet rather than moving the seat uncomfortably close to the steering wheel. Interior coddling can be increased on the Eddie Bauer edition with the optional VHS rear-seat entertainment system.

On the road the Expedition is well mannered. It's obviously not a car, but compared to the old Ford Bronco, the Expedition rides like a limousine. Expedition buyers can order the vehicle with two single third-row seats instead of the standard 60/40-split bench seat for 2001. Like the second-row bench seating, the two individual seats can be stowed if extra cargo-carrying capacity is required.

Ford has put a lot of time and money into making this truck a sales leader in their already dominant light-truck lineup. The Expedition comes standard with dual airbags, antilock brakes, while side airbags are optional. Our biggest gripe stems from the powertrain. While Ford has boosted output for both the 4.6- and 5.4-liter engines, they still can seem less powerful when compared to the Vortec powerplants found in GM's full-size trucks. One option that we think everyone should investigate is the lighted running boards. The Expedition towers above the ground, and entering and exiting this truck will take its toll on most passengers after a few days

The Ford Expedition is a nice balance between comfort and function, and its ability to seat nine people makes it popular with large families and those who have to haul stuff around. Nevertheless, we can't overlook the surprisingly roomy Dodge Durango and the outstanding Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon when discussing big trucks. In the last few years, the mid- and full-size sport-ute market has gotten very competitive and choices are much more difficult to make.

2001 Highlights

Ford's second-largest SUV changes little for 2001. XLT models get privacy glass as standard equipment, while the upscale Eddie Bauer trim level now comes with HomeLink and a class IV trailer towing package (4x4 models only). Eddie Bauers also get second-row leather captain's chairs and a rear-seat entertainment system as optional equipment. A new "No Boundaries" option package includes a monochromatic black exterior, side body cladding, 17-inch wheels, illuminated running boards and special front seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Ford Expedition.

5(49%)
4(37%)
3(8%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.3
78 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Used Truck I Ever Bought
ac14,01/28/2014
Ok, I didn't buy my Ford Expedition new. I purchased it used with 24k miles. It is now 2014 and the truck has just crossed 305k. It has been by far the BEST Vehicle I have ever owned. With the exception of normal maintenance and one fuel pump that died at 245K - The truck has always done the job. It has the original transmission and engine. It has traveled From Florida to Texas, up the entire East Coast and with any luck last until 350K. It will be a sad day when it finally dies
Eleven Years Old and Going Strong!!
robintexas,08/21/2012
I bought my Eddie Bauer 4x4 Expedition brand new in 2001 and have owned it since. I have driven it almost every day in the past eleven years and I keep it regularly serviced. It's paid me back in spades -- I have 287,000 miles on it and it's going strong! I keep telling the local Ford dealership, they should feature this beast in a commercial. It looks like new inside and the only signs of age on the outside is the fact that the bright red paint is a bit faded on the body, but actually a "pink" color on the mirrors. Original gas engine is strong. Still pulling horse trailers and piling the miles on. This truck has been so trustworthy. When she needs a new engine, I'll be there! :)
Pulling 8100 pound trailer Max load all over calif
arthur,08/20/2015
Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
Turns out that this is the one , in the suburban vs expedition competition. My eddie has held together and still looks great. at 145,000 she pulls a 8100 pound trailer all over calif fuel pump went out at 130k . engine is super tight nothing leaks
Unbelievable!!!
rb,05/06/2010
I bought this SUV new in Feb 01. It has nearly 200,000 miles and has been nearly flawless. Replaced 2 coils and a cruise control switch which came to a few hundrerd bucks. Otherwise, just standard maintenance. It rides super smooth, has great handling and acceleration,(4.6L) and has nice features throughout. I never dreamed this truck would last this long without major repairs. Ford got this one right!
See all 78 reviews of the 2001 Ford Expedition
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2001 Ford Expedition

Used 2001 Ford Expedition Overview

The Used 2001 Ford Expedition is offered in the following submodels: Expedition SUV. Available styles include XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Eddie Bauer 2WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Ford Expedition?

Price comparisons for Used 2001 Ford Expedition trim styles:

  • The Used 2001 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer is priced between $1,799 and$1,799 with odometer readings between 227845 and227845 miles.
  • The Used 2001 Ford Expedition XLT is priced between $2,400 and$2,400 with odometer readings between 140085 and140085 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Ford Expeditions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Ford Expedition for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2001 Expeditions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,799 and mileage as low as 140085 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Ford Expedition.

Can't find a used 2001 Ford Expeditions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Expedition for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,376.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,295.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Expedition for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,759.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,942.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Ford Expedition?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

