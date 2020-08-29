Used 2018 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

3,818 listings
Expedition Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Ford Expedition XLT in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Ford Expedition XLT

    22,180 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $34,999

    $3,618 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Expedition Limited in Silver
    used

    2018 Ford Expedition Limited

    20,053 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $47,280

    $4,175 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Expedition MAX Limited in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Expedition MAX Limited

    45,381 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $37,999

    $8,062 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Expedition MAX Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Ford Expedition MAX Limited

    69,710 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $34,300

    $6,633 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Expedition Limited in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Expedition Limited

    15,801 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $42,995

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Expedition Limited in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Expedition Limited

    41,014 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $38,900

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Expedition MAX XLT in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Expedition MAX XLT

    21,587 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $35,999

    $3,690 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Expedition MAX XLT in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Expedition MAX XLT

    61,608 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi
    Great Deal

    $37,942

    $2,556 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum

    23,899 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $55,990

    $2,819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Expedition Limited in Black
    certified

    2018 Ford Expedition Limited

    51,351 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $40,995

    $4,507 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Expedition Limited in Silver
    used

    2018 Ford Expedition Limited

    29,570 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $43,499

    $5,562 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum

    31,908 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $54,843

    $2,551 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Expedition MAX XLT in Gray
    certified

    2018 Ford Expedition MAX XLT

    53,456 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $41,500

    $2,918 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Expedition XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Ford Expedition XLT

    16,415 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $41,976

    $3,095 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Expedition MAX Limited in White
    used

    2018 Ford Expedition MAX Limited

    29,221 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $42,988

    $4,120 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Expedition MAX XLT in Silver
    used

    2018 Ford Expedition MAX XLT

    57,713 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $39,400

    $2,660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Expedition XLT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Ford Expedition XLT

    23,815 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $42,985

    $2,531 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum

    48,031 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $52,900

    $2,020 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Expedition

Overall Consumer Rating
4.221 Reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (14%)
Still loving it.
Mike,01/06/2018
MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
We have a little over 40,000 miles on the vehicle. Zero service required. Our gas mileage has improved to an average 19.5 - 20.5. Most of our driving is rural. I still think it is an awesome vehicle and ranks at the top of my all time favorites that we’ve owned.
