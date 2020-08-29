Used 2018 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me
- 22,180 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$34,999$3,618 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6857 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Expedition XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1HT4JEA53748
Stock: M304499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 20,053 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$47,280$4,175 Below Market
Jerry Damson Honda - Huntsville / Alabama
Contact Jerry Damson Honda-Huntsville today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Ford Expedition Limited. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. This Ford Expedition Limited is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Expedition Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1KT5JEA32173
Stock: U20487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 45,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$37,999$8,062 Below Market
Al Packer Ford Lincoln - West Palm Beach / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Expedition Max Limited, 4D Sport Utility, EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Shadow Black, Ebony w/Leather-Trimmed 1st & 2nd Row Seats or Leather-Trimmed 1st & 2nd Row Seats, Equipment Group 300A. 2018 Ford Expedition Max Limited Shadow Black 10-Speed Automatic 4WD EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin TurbochargedThe answer is Al Packer - also serving Palm Beach Gardens and North Palm Beach. We offer our customers the power of choice with fully stocked New, Pre-Owned and Certified Pre-Owned vehicle inventory. Once you've returned from the test drives and selected the vehicle that feels right, our Finance Center is available to see you to the end of the car-buying process with efficient service that covers each of your options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Expedition MAX Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK2AT1JEA46875
Stock: X6508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 69,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$34,300$6,633 Below Market
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
CALL (801) 759-2375 for additional SAVINGS!Barrels of fun! LINCOLN FEVER.. Safety equipment includes: ABS Xenon headlights Traction control Curtain airbags Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Leather seats Bluetooth Power door locks Power windows Heated seats...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Expedition MAX Limited with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK1KT8JEA19892
Stock: U0656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-14-2019
- 15,801 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$42,995
ICON Exotics - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Expedition Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1KTXJEA47705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,014 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$38,900
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Expedition Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1KT1JEA23244
Stock: 10432168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 21,587 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,999$3,690 Below Market
Capital Ford Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
** NEW ARRIVAL PHOTOS COMING SOON **, **ONE OWNER**, **INCLUDES REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY**, **ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX**, **20'' WHEELS**, **RUNNING BOARDS**, **SYNC**, **APPLINK**, **SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO**, **HEAVY DUTY TRAILERING PACKAGE**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **REVERSE SENSING**, 3.31 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 3rd Row Vinyl Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS Brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake Assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 201A, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated Body-Color Power Mirrors, Illuminated Entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed 1st & 2nd Row Seats, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Outside Temperature Display, Panic Alarm, Passenger Door Bin, Power Door Mirrors, Power Windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Expedition MAX XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK1HT1JEA43040
Stock: QAJB7950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 61,608 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, TaxiGreat Deal
$37,942$2,556 Below Market
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2017 FORD EXPEDITION MAX XLT 4X4 - 61,608 MILES - SHADOW BLACK EX TERIOR / BLACK INTERIOR - ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS! Comes equipped with: Back up camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Headed leather seats, Automatic headlights, Digital Dual-zone climate control, Premium sound system, Auxiliary input, Satellite radio, 18 aluminum wheels, 3.5L Twin Turbo V6, Four Wheel Drive, 10 Speed Automatic. VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Expedition MAX XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK1JT7JEA30755
Stock: 13973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 23,899 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$55,990$2,819 Below Market
Barbour-Hendrick Honda Greenville - Greenville / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition. White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat exterior and Medium Soft Ceramic interior, Platinum trim. Moonroof, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats, Turbo Charged Engine, TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SE..., 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS, DUAL-HEADREST REAR-SEAT ENTERTAINMENT..., Hitch, ENGINE: 3.5L ECOBOOST V6, "The new Expedition offers excellent towing and hauling capabilities with its 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 engine, yet manages to return fuel economy more commonly associated with smaller, car-based midsize SUVs." -KBB.com, Non-Smoker vehicle, Local Trade, Fully Inspected and Detailed.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $78,900*.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESDUAL-HEADREST REAR-SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS, ENGINE: 3.5L ECOBOOST V6 auto start-stop technology (STD), TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD). Ford Platinum with White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat exterior and Medium Soft Ceramic interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 400 HP at 5000 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDEKBB.com's review says "The new Expedition offers excellent towing and hauling capabilities with its 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 engineThe price does not include tax, tag, dealer administration fee of $699.00 and dealer installed accessories. Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK1MT2JEA16547
Stock: BH25952B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- certified
2018 Ford Expedition Limited51,351 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$40,995$4,507 Below Market
North Country Ford Lincoln - Coon Rapids / Minnesota
: Non-Smoker vehicle, CARFAX 1-Owner, Ford Certified. Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, 4X4, Turbo Charged Engine, VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCH-SCREEN NAVIGATI. TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SE. Hitch, ENGINE: 3.5L ECOBOOST V6 CLICK ME! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for âThe Worksâ car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US?: Luther North Country Ford has the largest selection of new & certified pre-owned Ford inventory in the area. Part of the Luther Auto Family & the Luther Advantage, benefit from gas & car wash discounts to specials on repairs. The Luther Advantage gives our customers a full range of discounts, advantages & guarantees. 5 Day-500 Mile Exchange Policy, CarFax Reports, Fixed Right Guarantee & On-Time Promise on repairs. As much as we like satisfying customers PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: 24-Hour Customer Assistance, 12 months/12,000 miles Comprehensive Limited Warranty Coverage, 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, The included 24/7/365 Roadside Assistance is complimentary, Every Ford CPO vehicle includes a CarFax Vehicle History Report Non-Smoker vehicle Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Expedition Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU2AT8JEA42171
Stock: P16489
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 29,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$43,499$5,562 Below Market
Volkswagen Boise - Boise / Idaho
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Expedition Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU2AT6JEA23540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$54,843$2,551 Below Market
Basil Ford - Cheektowaga / New York
** 1 Owner **, ** Panoramic Vista Roof **, ** Navigation **, ** Heated and Cooled Seats **, ** 3.5L Ecoboost Engine **, ** Remote Start **, ** Power Rear Liftgate **, ** Enhanced Active Park Assist **, ** No Accidents **, ** 360 Degree Camera **, ** FREE 3 months Satellite Radio **, ** SYNC 3 Hands Free Bluetooth **, ** Apple Carplay **, ** B&O Play Premium Audio **, ** Driver Assistance Package **, ** Blind Spot Monitoring **, ** Multi Contour Seats w/ Active Motion **, ** Powerfold 3rd Row Seat **, ** Warranty **.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK1MTXJEA21785
Stock: P4710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- certified
2018 Ford Expedition MAX XLT53,456 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$41,500$2,918 Below Market
Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg - Waynesburg / Ohio
**Ford Certified Pre-Onwned Warranty**CARFAX One-Owner**Clean CARFAX**4X4**8-Passenger w/Power-Fold 3rd Row**Power Driver Seat**Adjustable Pedals**Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package**Heavy-Duty Engine Radiator**Integrated Trailer Brake Controller**Pro Trailer Backup Assist**9 Speaker-AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 Player/SiriusXM Radio**SYNC Communication & Entertainment System**Auto-dimming Rear-View Mirror**Cloth Front Bucket Seats**Exterior Parking Camera Rear**Front Fog Lights**Fully Automatic Headlights**Garage Door Transmitter**Heated Door Mirrors**Rear Parking Sensors**Remote Keyless Entry**Roof Rack: Rails Only**Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel**Steering Wheel Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls**Electronic Limited Slip w/3.73 Axle Ratio**18 Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels** 2018 Ford Expedition Max Stone Gray Metallic XLT 4WD EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged paired with a 10-Speed Automatic Transmission Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement If you are looking for a new or pre-owned car, truck, or SUV Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg has you taken care of. We know that top-of-the-line quality and reliability are key selling points for any automotive purchase, new or used. With that in mind, we work tirelessly to ensure all of our used cars measure up to our stringent standards before they make it onto our lot. We remain committed to making sure your driving experience is satisfactory for many miles to come. To ensure your vehicle is in tip-top shape, our team of car service experts is here to provide all necessary repairs and routine maintenance. Alternatively, if you prefer the DIY lifestyle our parts department is ready with a fully loaded stockroom of OEM Ford auto parts. Our Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg dealership serves drivers near Canton, Dover, Minerva and Carrollton Ohio with all of their automotive needs. Whether a new or used car is in order or a little maintenance is required, visit us at 300 West Lisbon St. In Waynesburg, OH, or give us a ring at (330) 866-3363, we are always happy to help. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our Community and our Customer's expectation
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Expedition MAX XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK1JT4JEA03299
Stock: P1377
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 16,415 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$41,976$3,095 Below Market
Lake Shore Toyota - Chesterton / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Expedition XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1JT9JEA67946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,221 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$42,988$4,120 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2018 Ford Expedition Max 4dr Limited 4x2 features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Oxford White with a Ebony Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Ford is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Expedition MAX Limited with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK1KT1JEA19832
Stock: 20708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 57,713 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$39,400$2,660 Below Market
Patriot Hyundai - Bartlesville / Oklahoma
Welcome to Patriot Buick GMC Hyundai. All of our cars are hand picked and inspected for your peace of mind. This vehicle is equipped with the following options:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Expedition MAX XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK1JT1JEA12090
Stock: P6697A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 23,815 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$42,985$2,531 Below Market
Friendly Ford - Geneva / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Expedition XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1JT4JEA26883
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,031 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$52,900$2,020 Below Market
Shamrock Group - Pleasant Grove / Utah
**PLATINUM PACKAGE** PANORAMIC SUNROOF, Power Running Boards, Cooled & Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors w/ Blind-spot Monitor, Navigation, Power Folding 3rd Row, Hands-free Lift-gate, 2018 FORD EXPEDITION MAX 4WD, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, MEMORY SEATS, NON SMOKER, CLEAN CARFAX & TITLE, USED POWER LIFT-GATE, WHITE WITH BLACK HEATED LEATHER, 48,031 MILES, 6 CYLINDER 3.5L TWIN TURBO ECO-BOOST, PRICE $52,900, ***Call Kellen 801 361 9796, Jake 801 669 0817, Stephanie 801 358 8010, or Brady 801 368 7670*** POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, CD PLAYER, ALLOY WHEELS. ***REMAINING FORD FACTORY WARRANTY** MORE WARRANTY AVAILABLE, SEE OUR INVENTORY AT - www.shamrockautogroup.com. Our Address is 203 North 2000 West, Pleasant Grove, UT *** WE ARE AVAILABLE WEEKDAYS, EVENINGS, AND WEEKENDS.***TRADE-INS WELCOME *** FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH GREAT RATES **We are a PREFERRED DEALER with the following Credit Unions, Mountain America, America First, Deseret First, Utah Community, Alpine, Security Services & many others, RATES AS LOW AS 3.99% OAC, CALL US ANYTIME AT 801 361 9796 for Details *** Why buy from us? *** 1. WE ARE DIFFERENT & Promise You a Pleasant Buying Experience, We make the buying process simple. 2.Our Fees are Low. Nobody Beats our Out the Door Pricing, We will tell you the Out the Door Price Immediately. Just Ask. *** 3. We are Car Guys NOT Commissioned Salesmen & have more than 75 Years Combined Experience in the Automotive Industry.*** 4.Shamrock Group is a FULL SERVICE automobile dealer. We have the ability to Affordably Extend the Bumper to Bumper Warranty for Your Specific Driving needs (up to 8 Years or 125K Miles). Ask for Details. 5. BUY FROM SOMEONE THAT CAN TAKE CARE OF YOU AFTER THE SALE. We use one the Finest Auto Repair Shop in the State, MAJOR LEAGUE AUTO REPAIR located at 1983 West State Street, Pleasant Grove, UT. Call Major League at 801 701-8891 for any of your auto repair needs. Mention Shamrock and they will give you $10 off any Castrol Oil Change.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK1MT5JEA20219
Stock: JEA20219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
