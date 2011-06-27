Vehicle overview

Which one do you think Goldilocks would pick? With the new Excursion on the breakfast table for 2000, it seems Ford has enough different-sized SUVs to satisfy everyone. And for those people who want something bigger than an Explorer, but smaller than an Excursion, the Expedition should be just right.

After allowing GM to dominate the full-size SUV arena for years, in 1997 Ford introduced the Expedition, which had its sights squarely aimed at the Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon. Able to seat nine people with its optional third-row bench seat, Expedition should also be easier to park and maneuver than a Suburban (or Excursion, for that matter). The vehicle has a solid payload and towing capacity: 2,000 lbs. and 8,000 lbs., respectively.

The reverse-sensing sonar system and power-adjustable pedals (both which can also be found on a variety of other Ford products this year) are the two main upgrades for 2000. The sonar system detects certain objects in the vehicle's path while backing up slowly. The system alerts drivers to objects behind the vehicle within 5.9 feet. Warning beeps are audible within the cabin and, as the vehicle approaches the object, the beeps sound more frequently, becoming a continuous tone when the object is within 10 inches of the vehicle. The power-adjustable pedals allow drivers of smaller stature to move the pedals toward their feet rather than moving the seat uncomfortably close to the steering wheel.

On the road the Expedition is well mannered. It's obviously not a car, but compared to the old Ford Bronco, the Expedition rides like a limousine. A revised center console, memory seats and an electrochromic rearview mirror are new for this year. Expedition buyers can now order the vehicle with two single third-row seats instead of the standard 60/40-split bench seat. Like the second-row bench seating, the two individual seats can be stowed if extra cargo-carrying capacity is required.

Ford has put a lot of time and money into making this truck a sales leader in their already dominant light-truck lineup. The Expedition comes standard with dual airbags, antilock brakes and optional side airbags. Our biggest gripe stems from the powertrain. While Ford has boosted output for both the 4.6- and 5.4-liter engines, they still can seem less powerful when compared to the Vortec power plants found in GM's full-size trucks. One option that we think everyone should investigate is the lighted running boards. The Expedition towers above the ground, and entering and exiting this truck will take its toll on most passengers after a few days

The Ford Expedition is a nice balance between comfort and function, and its ability to seat nine people makes it popular with large families and those who have to haul stuff around. Nevertheless, we can't overlook the Dodge Durango and the outstanding Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon when discussing big trucks. In the last few years, the mid- and full-size sport-ute market has gotten very competitive and the choices are much more difficult to make.