  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. Used 2000 Ford Expedition
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(130)
Appraise this car

2000 Ford Expedition Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent interior and comfort, wide-ranging versatility, new safety features.
  • Still might be too big for some garages, lack of power, on-road comfort hurts off-road capabilities.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Ford Expedition for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,446 - $2,979
Used Expedition for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

One major flaw, namely twitchy steering, turns us off the Expedition. Twitchy steering is not something you want in a tall 5,000-pound vehicle.

Vehicle overview

Which one do you think Goldilocks would pick? With the new Excursion on the breakfast table for 2000, it seems Ford has enough different-sized SUVs to satisfy everyone. And for those people who want something bigger than an Explorer, but smaller than an Excursion, the Expedition should be just right.

After allowing GM to dominate the full-size SUV arena for years, in 1997 Ford introduced the Expedition, which had its sights squarely aimed at the Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon. Able to seat nine people with its optional third-row bench seat, Expedition should also be easier to park and maneuver than a Suburban (or Excursion, for that matter). The vehicle has a solid payload and towing capacity: 2,000 lbs. and 8,000 lbs., respectively.

The reverse-sensing sonar system and power-adjustable pedals (both which can also be found on a variety of other Ford products this year) are the two main upgrades for 2000. The sonar system detects certain objects in the vehicle's path while backing up slowly. The system alerts drivers to objects behind the vehicle within 5.9 feet. Warning beeps are audible within the cabin and, as the vehicle approaches the object, the beeps sound more frequently, becoming a continuous tone when the object is within 10 inches of the vehicle. The power-adjustable pedals allow drivers of smaller stature to move the pedals toward their feet rather than moving the seat uncomfortably close to the steering wheel.

On the road the Expedition is well mannered. It's obviously not a car, but compared to the old Ford Bronco, the Expedition rides like a limousine. A revised center console, memory seats and an electrochromic rearview mirror are new for this year. Expedition buyers can now order the vehicle with two single third-row seats instead of the standard 60/40-split bench seat. Like the second-row bench seating, the two individual seats can be stowed if extra cargo-carrying capacity is required.

Ford has put a lot of time and money into making this truck a sales leader in their already dominant light-truck lineup. The Expedition comes standard with dual airbags, antilock brakes and optional side airbags. Our biggest gripe stems from the powertrain. While Ford has boosted output for both the 4.6- and 5.4-liter engines, they still can seem less powerful when compared to the Vortec power plants found in GM's full-size trucks. One option that we think everyone should investigate is the lighted running boards. The Expedition towers above the ground, and entering and exiting this truck will take its toll on most passengers after a few days

The Ford Expedition is a nice balance between comfort and function, and its ability to seat nine people makes it popular with large families and those who have to haul stuff around. Nevertheless, we can't overlook the Dodge Durango and the outstanding Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon when discussing big trucks. In the last few years, the mid- and full-size sport-ute market has gotten very competitive and the choices are much more difficult to make.

2000 Highlights

The Expedition receives power-adjustable foot pedals, a rear sonar system for when the vehicle is backing up, optional side airbags, a revised center console and restyled wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Ford Expedition.

5(38%)
4(37%)
3(18%)
2(5%)
1(2%)
4.1
130 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 130 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good SUV
jorge_sandoval,05/19/2014
I don't know why other expi owner's are having problem with gas mileage in my case I am not experiencing this considering the SUV's size, weight, power, and comfort this is a win for the buck, we can't compare the gas mileage of this to smaller SUV's and cars, I guess driving attitude contributes a lot in gas mileage, I do a very slow acceleration from the start til it reaches the right speed comfort. Following the recommended PMS, check up, A?C cleaning will is the key also, right now I am enjoying my Expi for 14 years and still works well, without any problems, just did a tire change twice from year 2000-2014. I love this truck, as a long distance driver, I feel very secured with this.
Ford Tough!
houdonit,04/18/2011
I bought my XP used with a Lot of miles on it so I expected some problems and I did have some. First there were some electrical issues which I fixed by putting in a new windsheild. Then there was a starter problem. But thats it. It was going on 200,000 miles when when I was driving with my 3 year old and a lady ran a red light and plowed into us. I am buying another one for how it did in that accident alone.
Depends on hwo you evaluate things
cajunflipper,03/31/2014
200,650 miles, mpg-avg 14 in city,17 hwy Improper original windshield install caused water to leak through dask and into fuse box causing lose of underhood lite, courtsey overhead maps lites, and rear wiper motor quit. Ford wouldn't cover it. Overhead map reading courtesy lites, just changing the bulbs major ordeal, micro thin electrical film circuitry under the bulb tore (1/8" wide). Unless you are an electrical engineer or know someone who is, you either get a new (whole overhead unit),used $50 if you pulled it from scrape yard, new approx $350 if you can get one. Extreme poor design, this and many other areas.
Good truck - but post warranty problems
Sarka,01/10/2004
Great people mover - family, kids and friends. Good performance from the 5.4. My main complaint is that right after Manuf warranty expired- I'm talking 3 months and 2500 miles - I had problems with 2 power windows, door locks (child locks) air suspension tubing and compressor. This is my first Ford and because of these issues I doubt I go back.
See all 130 reviews of the 2000 Ford Expedition
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2000 Ford Expedition features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2000 Ford Expedition

Used 2000 Ford Expedition Overview

The Used 2000 Ford Expedition is offered in the following submodels: Expedition SUV. Available styles include XLT 4dr SUV 4WD, Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV, Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD, and XLT 4dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Ford Expedition?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Ford Expeditions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Ford Expedition for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Ford Expedition.

Can't find a used 2000 Ford Expeditions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Expedition for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $25,275.

Find a used Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,719.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Expedition for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,806.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $25,357.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Ford Expedition?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Expedition lease specials

Related Used 2000 Ford Expedition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles