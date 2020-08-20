Used 2002 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

3,818 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,818 listings
  • 2002 Ford Expedition XLT in Red
    used

    2002 Ford Expedition XLT

    204,512 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,300

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer
    used

    2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    209,241 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,850

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Expedition XLT in White
    used

    2002 Ford Expedition XLT

    202,683 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,400

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Red
    used

    2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    152,028 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Red
    used

    2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    184,938 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $1,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in White
    used

    2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    213,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Ford Expedition XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Ford Expedition XLT

    184,196 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,600

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Red
    used

    2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    123,670 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,702

    $499 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    223,300 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    $377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    156,973 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,588

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Red
    used

    2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    158,723 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Expedition XLT Value in Silver
    used

    2003 Ford Expedition XLT Value

    199,736 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Expedition XLT Popular in White
    used

    2003 Ford Expedition XLT Popular

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    236,313 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Expedition
    used

    2003 Ford Expedition

    239,816 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Expedition XLT FX4 in White
    used

    2003 Ford Expedition XLT FX4

    133,255 miles
    Title issue, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Expedition XLT in White
    used

    2001 Ford Expedition XLT

    126,717 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Expedition
    used

    2003 Ford Expedition

    120,159 miles

    $4,967

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Expedition searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Expedition

Overall Consumer Rating
4.556 Reviews
  • 5
    (66%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (13%)
Good Solid Truck
drdavid1,12/14/2011
The only bad part of owning this vehicle is the gas consumption. Mine is the 5.4 Triton XLT and I have been the owner from 40,000 miles till a little over 100,000 now. If you need a solid vehicle with lots of room inside that tows a boat with no problems than you couldnt ask for more. Much more room inside than my friends Yukon and no road noise like the Pilot. Michelin tires make it smooth as silk on the highway. Its a little clumsy around town but what do you want from 6000 plus pounds. Ford should be proud of these vehicles. Mine has no rattles, none and cloth interior looks like new which is amazing at near 10 years old.
