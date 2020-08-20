Used 2002 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me
3,818 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 204,512 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,300
- 209,241 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,850
- 202,683 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,400
- 152,028 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 184,938 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$1,081 Below Market
- 213,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995$558 Below Market
- 184,196 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,600
- 123,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,702$499 Below Market
- 223,300 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995$377 Below Market
- 156,973 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,588
- 158,723 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 199,736 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,950
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,495
- 236,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
- 239,816 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,000
- 133,255 milesTitle issue, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 126,717 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 120,159 miles
$4,967
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Expedition searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Expedition
Read recent reviews for the Ford Expedition
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.556 Reviews
Report abuse
drdavid1,12/14/2011
The only bad part of owning this vehicle is the gas consumption. Mine is the 5.4 Triton XLT and I have been the owner from 40,000 miles till a little over 100,000 now. If you need a solid vehicle with lots of room inside that tows a boat with no problems than you couldnt ask for more. Much more room inside than my friends Yukon and no road noise like the Pilot. Michelin tires make it smooth as silk on the highway. Its a little clumsy around town but what do you want from 6000 plus pounds. Ford should be proud of these vehicles. Mine has no rattles, none and cloth interior looks like new which is amazing at near 10 years old.
Related Ford Expedition info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-150 Riverside CA
- Used Ford Focus Cleveland OH
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Greenville SC
- Used Ford F-150 Bakersfield CA
- Used Ford Transit Connect Brownsville TX
- Used Ford Focus ST Reading PA
- Used Ford F-150 Oklahoma City OK
- Used Ford Focus Mcallen TX
- Used Ford Focus Atlanta GA
- Used Ford Thunderbird Athens GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon