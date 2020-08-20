Used 2002 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana

2002 Ford Expedition XLT 4WD, 16" Styled Steel Wheels, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Cassette, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, GVWR: 7,200 lbs Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 4WD. 4D Sport Utility XLT 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L SOHC 4WD Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Ford Expedition XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMPU16L22LA33380

Stock: W13906

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020