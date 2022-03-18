What is the Expedition?

The Ford Expedition is the biggest and baddest vehicle in Ford's arsenal. This large three-row SUV is based on the Ford F-150, meaning it uses body-on-frame construction — the default choice for SUVs before the car-based crossover became ubiquitous. The Expedition's pickup truck underpinnings give it the strength to tow heavier equipment than the Ford Explorer crossover, yet its ride doesn't suffer as a result. This generation of Expedition dates back to 2018, and from its inception, Ford has done a great job balancing the need for a tough, capable SUV with the ride comfort buyers expect of a modern vehicle.

We don't expect the 2023 Ford Expedition to be significantly different from last year's model. That's because the 2022 Expedition introduced a slew of new changes, including a larger touchscreen, the addition of the BlueCruise hands-free driving system and the new Timberline trim, driven by a slightly less powerful version of the engine from the F-150 Raptor. If Ford does tweak the 2023 Expedition, it will likely be in the form of minor shuffling to standard or optional equipment. Buyers in the market for a family-friendly SUV now can check out the 2022 model.