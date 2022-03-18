Skip to main content
  4. 2023 Ford Expedition

2023 Ford Expedition

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $54,000
What to expect
  • No significant changes expected for 2022
  • Part of the fourth Expedition generation introduced in 2018
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

