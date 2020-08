Close

Driver's Mart - Winter Park / Florida

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CarFax Vehicle History, LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Alloy wheels, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Heated front seats, Power moonroof, Rear air conditioning. Gray 2014 Acura RLX Base Technology Package20/31 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick+*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.FAST & EASY CREDIT APPROVAL!! This vehicle is offered pre-reconditioned and is backed by our market-leading 5-day, 300-mile return policy. If you're not happy with your purchase, just bring it back for a full refund or exchange, plain and simple. Serving all of central Florida, including Orlando, Oviedo, Winter Park, Casselberry, Longwood, Sanford, Winter Garden, Winter Springs, Lake Mary, Maitland, Apopka, and Kissimmee. Dealer Document Processing Fee of $899 not included. VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR A FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JH4KC1F50EC004272

Stock: EC004272

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-05-2020