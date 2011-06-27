Used 2014 Acura RLX for Sale Near Me
- $13,697Great Deal | $2,206 below market
2014 Acura RLX Technology Package93,205 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Driver's Mart - Winter Park / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CarFax Vehicle History, LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Alloy wheels, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Heated front seats, Power moonroof, Rear air conditioning. Gray 2014 Acura RLX Base Technology Package20/31 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick+*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.FAST & EASY CREDIT APPROVAL!! This vehicle is offered pre-reconditioned and is backed by our market-leading 5-day, 300-mile return policy. If you're not happy with your purchase, just bring it back for a full refund or exchange, plain and simple. Serving all of central Florida, including Orlando, Oviedo, Winter Park, Casselberry, Longwood, Sanford, Winter Garden, Winter Springs, Lake Mary, Maitland, Apopka, and Kissimmee. Dealer Document Processing Fee of $899 not included. VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR A FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F50EC004272
Stock: EC004272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- Price Drop$15,899Great Deal | $1,510 below market
2014 Acura RLX Advance Package82,487 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luther Brookdale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Brooklyn Park / Minnesota
Navigation System, Touchscreen Radio, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Premium Wheels, Blind Spot Sensors, 14 Speakers, 19" x 8" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, XM Radio.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!20/31 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick+*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. 2014 Acura RLXLUTHER BROOKDALE CHRYSLER JEEP DODGE is the market leader by providing a SUPERIOR CUSTOMER SERVICE experience as well as a SUPERIOR BENEFITS PACKAGE. THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE offers warranty coverage for 30 Days / 1,500 miles Full Comprehensive Limited Warranty and a 60 day / 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty, as well as Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles. Have Peace of Mind knowing THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE also comes with a 5 day / 500-mile Return or Exchange Policy As well as 10 cents off per gallon of any grade of fuel and $6 Works car washes for 3 years at Holiday Station stores. Our level of CUSTOMER SERVICE is only matched by our level of VALUE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Advance Package with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F93EC005290
Stock: P88629A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $11,641Good Deal | $1,811 below market
2014 Acura RLX Technology Package120,321 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton's Palm Beach Acura - West Palm Beach / Florida
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Brake assist, Navigation System, Perforated Milano Premium Leather Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Radio: Acura/ELS Studio Premium Audio System.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2014 Acura RLX 4D Sedan Crystal Black Pearl 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic FWDNapletonâ s Palm Beach Acura makes every reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale and availability. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing, dealer fees, and reconditioning fees. All Acura Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have been through a 182-point inspection.We are located Just West of the Turnpike at 6870 Okeechobee BLVD in West Palm Beach, FL!!! Come and see us TODAY!!! Napleton's Palm Beach Acura proudly serving the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.Awards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick+*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F53EC000135
Stock: EC000135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $18,995Good Deal | $1,156 below market
2014 Acura RLX Technology Package46,207 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Guaranty Chevrolet - Junction City / Oregon
Drive around town in style in the used Acura RLX for a fraction of the cost. It might have a little more than a few years on it, but it still drives like it is new. The 6 cylinder Maroon car has a great balance of handling and speed. With 46,207 miles and priced at $19,655.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at Guaranty Chevrolet.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F52EC002541
Stock: K325A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-15-2019
- $19,988Good Deal | $1,271 below market
2014 Acura RLX Technology Package33,943 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crown Eurocars - Pinellas Park / Florida
AS CLEAN A 2014 ACURA RLX AS YOU WILL FIND IN THE LOWER 48 STATES...... IMMACULATE IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT......... LUXURY WITH ACURA TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE AND WITH ONLY 34K MILES, IT'S NOT EVEN BROKEN IN YET!!! COME DRIVE THIS CAR, TOTAL LUXURY FOR THE PRICE OF A COROLLA!! YOU ARE THE WINNER!!,Clean CARFAX. Certified. CROWN CONFIDENCE GUARANTEE!, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, SIRIUSXM, NAVIGATION, PARK ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LEATHER TRIM, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, Acura Navigation System.Certification Program Details: **CROWN CONFIDENCE PLAN USED CAR GUARANTEECrystal Black Pearl 2014 Acura RLXAwards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick+*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.Crown Eurocars has been awarded the Dealer of the Year for 2017, 2018 and 2019, from Dealer Rater, for our high standards of Customer Service. We achieved a 4.9 rating, with over 1800 consumer reviews. Crown Eurocars researches the market, on a daily basis, to provide the best price upfront. All prices plus sales tax, tag and titling, and dealer service fee of $899.95, which represents cost and profits to the selling dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting new vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F54EC000225
Stock: EC000225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $16,990
2014 Acura RLX Krell Audio Package79,436 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elgin Toyota - Streamwood / Illinois
2014 Acura RLX Black Krell Audio Package FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V Clean CARFAX.20/31 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick+*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.Elgin Toyota serving the communities of Elgin, Bartlett, Hanover Park, Streamwod, Carol stream, Glen Ellyn, Wheaton, Winfield, St Charles, Geneva, Westmont, Schaumburg, Arlington Height, West and East Dundee. Please call 1-847-741-2100 for details of any pre-owned vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Krell Audio Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F79EC005261
Stock: D53966A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $24,500
2014 Acura RLX Technology Package19,889 milesDelivery available*
Star Auto - Honolulu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F59EC006053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,499
2014 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD46,291 milesDelivery available*
AutoSource Wood Cross - Woods Cross / Utah
**BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LEATHER SEATS**, ALLOY WHEELS, MEMORY SEAT(S), POWER SEAT(S), PUSH BUTTON START, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, USB, 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.28/32 City/Highway MPGHow has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.Awards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick+*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC2F56EC000183
Stock: 31519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $17,990Fair Deal
2014 Acura RLX Technology Package68,525 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ressler Cadillac - Bozeman / Montana
This Silver 2014 Acura RLX is powered by a 3.5L V6 engine, and Automatic 6-Speed transmission. Great MPG: 31 MPG Hwy!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Stability control... Less than 69k Miles** Ressler Motors - 'Community Born Community Driven' *options shown may vary from actual vehicle - call to verify specifications
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F55EC003487
Stock: B03172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $19,977Fair Deal
2014 Acura RLX Technology Package57,834 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F58EC007372
Stock: PMC214743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $18,590
2014 Acura RLX Navigation68,163 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Cleveland - Cleveland / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Navigation with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F36EC002153
Stock: 2000614544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $12,984
2014 Acura RLX Technology Package72,670 milesDelivery available*
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F56EC004969
Stock: 5004969A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- New Listing$19,998Fair Deal
2014 Acura RLX Technology Package54,017 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Rochester - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Rochester / New York
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NY, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F51EC000652
Stock: 18145908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$17,977
2014 Acura RLX Technology Package85,039 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2014 Acura RLX 4dr ****technology package**** features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Crystal Black Pearl with a Graystone Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Acura is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F59EC006389
Stock: 20612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $14,495
2014 Acura RLX Technology Package122,469 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Bryan Kia - Leesburg / Florida
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Milano Premium Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Acura/ELS Surround, Radio data system, Radio: Acura/ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and XM RadioDealer Document Processing Fee of $899 -- this charge represents cost and profit to the dealer for items such as inspections, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F51EC007276
Stock: K210121A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- $17,495Fair Deal | $232 below market
2014 Acura RLX Technology Package73,020 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Graham Automotive - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F53EC000331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,999
2014 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD66,309 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
North East Ford - Millerton / New York
This GOLD 2014 Acura RLX SH-AWD Sport Hybrid w/Advance might be just the sedan awd for you. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. The exterior is a suave gold. Call today and take this one out for a spin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC2F98EC000317
Stock: 51469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,950
2014 Acura RLX Technology Package69,855 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Essence Maserati Alfa Romeo - Hurst / Texas
2014 Acura RLX w/TECH PKG : NAV, CAM, SAT, BLIND SPOT, FR ALERT, LANE DEPART, SUNROOF, HTD STS, ELS, LED, KEYLESS GO, 19" WLS, $55K MSRP | We are proud to offer this 2014 RLX in excellent mechanical condition. As new this Acura had an original sticker price of $55,370 MSRP. | Options: Technology Package (Inc. Navigation Pkg), Acura ELS 14-Speaker 588W Premium Audio, Forward Collision Warning, Jewel Eye LED Headlights, Keyless Access System (Passive), Power-Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, 3-Zone Climate Control, 19" Wheels, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Portable Audio Connection, Remote Keyless Entry, Satellite Radio, Security System, Side Curtain Airbags, Steering Wheel Controls And Sunroof are just a few of the luxurious features this CarFax Certified Acura Sedan is equipped with. | This RLX is powered by a responsive 3.5 Liter 310 HP V6 Engine mated to a smooth 6-speed Automatic FWD transmission. The exterior is a stunning Forged Silver Metallic finish complemented by Graystone Milano Leather Seats interior, accented with Simulated Wood Trim. Both the exterior and interior are in excellent condition. | For your peace of mind, we remind you that this vehicle is pre-qualified for 100,000 miles extended warranty and an extended term, low finance rate offer for well qualified buyers*.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F57EC000879
Stock: P5103A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
