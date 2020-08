Used 2011 Acura RL for Sale Near Me

Cal Auto Net - Inglewood / California

Feast your eyes on our 2011 Acura RL SH-AWD Sedan displayed in a Crystal Black Pearl painted finish. Powering the engine is a proven 3.7 Liter V6 that produces 300hp on demand while tethered to a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Combined with Acura's Super Handling All Wheel Drive, this machine delivers nearly 24mpg on the open road. You will turn heads in this RL luxury sedan with features like our Alloy wheels and Xenon headlights. Acura's interior is always designed to please with its high-class standard features including heated leather seats, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, rear climate controls and a sunroof will keep you smiling on your next road-trip! Standard safety equipment for the Acura RL is impressive and includes ABS, electronic brake distribution, rear backup/parking sensors, power folding mirrors, child safety locks, front fog driving lights and an army of airbags all designed to keep your precious cargo safe. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Acura RL Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JH4KB2F62BC000656

Stock: 000656

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020