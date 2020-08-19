Used 2011 Acura RL for Sale Near Me
- used
2011 Acura RL136,543 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500
Ray Laks Acura of Buffalo - Williamsville / New York
Leather. Clean CARFAX. 2011 Acura RL 3.7 SH-AWD Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Welcome to Ray Laks Acura located in Williamsville, New York. Ray Laks Acura is Your Buffalo, NY area Acura Dealer. We serve all of Western NY, including Rochester NY Acura customers. We have an excellent selection of New Acura Vehicles. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check or a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safecar.gov/vin/. Plus tax, title & license with approved credit. Doc fee $75.00 not included in price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura RL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KB2F56BC000375
Stock: BC000375A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 98,074 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999
Cal Auto Net - Inglewood / California
Feast your eyes on our 2011 Acura RL SH-AWD Sedan displayed in a Crystal Black Pearl painted finish. Powering the engine is a proven 3.7 Liter V6 that produces 300hp on demand while tethered to a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Combined with Acura's Super Handling All Wheel Drive, this machine delivers nearly 24mpg on the open road. You will turn heads in this RL luxury sedan with features like our Alloy wheels and Xenon headlights. Acura's interior is always designed to please with its high-class standard features including heated leather seats, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, rear climate controls and a sunroof will keep you smiling on your next road-trip! Standard safety equipment for the Acura RL is impressive and includes ABS, electronic brake distribution, rear backup/parking sensors, power folding mirrors, child safety locks, front fog driving lights and an army of airbags all designed to keep your precious cargo safe. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura RL Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KB2F62BC000656
Stock: 000656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 87,179 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,771
AutoNation Acura North Orlando - Sanford / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Alberta White Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RL Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KB2F6XAC001536
Stock: AC001536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 43,222 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,998
CarMax Greensboro - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Greensboro / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RL Technology Package and CMBS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KB2F68AC002393
Stock: 19386551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2010 Acura RL49,720 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
The super low miles clean RL luxury is best in its class. AWD, Leather heated seats, wooden trim, Alloy wheels, spacious room & trunk, powerful motor, Xenon head lamp, fog lights, sun roof & many more options. we got car run & drive, changed the passenger door only. Please come by for test drive. Thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KB2F69AC001768
Stock: 001768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-17-2020
- used
2010 Acura RL92,413 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,795
Hoover Toyota - Birmingham / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura RL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KB2F67AC001087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2009 Acura RL173,040 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,494
Ed Martin Chevrolet - Anderson / Indiana
**AS-IS PRE-AUCTION CAR!!!!!! **. This AS-IS Unit is an offering of a car we normally send straight to the Auction. But we are offering it, at this CHEAP PRICE prior to being sent. BUT it is....AS-IS! We make no claim of anything regarding condition. It IS just as it WAS traded in, but it is CHEAPER because of that. Just Like Buying on Market Place or from the Trader Paper! Hurry before we send it to the Auction...no Wholesalers!2009 Acura RL 3.7 Silver RL 3.7 SH-AWD, 3.7L V6 SOHC VTEC, AWD, Silver, Leather, Alloy wheels, Front fog lights, Navigation System, Power moonroof, XM Satellite Radio. Recent Arrival!Ed Martin The Only Name You Need to Know!!! 800-395-8014. Serving Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Zionsville, Anderson, Pendleton, Greenwood, Avon, Fort Wayne, Terre Haute, Muncie, New Castle, Bloomington, Ft Wayne, and Cincinnati.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Acura RL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KB26699C000194
Stock: 4P2645A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 162,756 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,495
Point Auto - Fort Wayne / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Acura RL CMBS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KB26659C001410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2008 Acura RL152,021 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,900
Kendall Toyota of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Kendall Budget Used Car Center is pleased to offer this 2008 Acura RL. This 2008 Acura RL comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Acura RL Tech Pkg. This Acura RL features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2008 Acura RL: Acura's flagship 2008 RL offers more standard equipment for the dollar than most of its competitors. All-wheel drive, a premium sound system, and a luxurious interior are all standard. Even with the rest of the bells and whistles, such as navigation, adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation braking, still makes it one of the best luxury sedan values on the market. Interesting features of this model are Standard all-wheel drive, well-appointed interior, and technology galore. Come see us at 345 Goodpasture Island rd. Kendall Budget Used Car Center.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura RL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KB16658C003506
Stock: TZH6258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- used
2008 Acura RL85,010 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900
Hatcher Chevrolet Buick GMC - Brownsville / Tennessee
With over 25 years experience, Auto Vision Inc. the home of the best Pre-Owned Cars , Trucks, SUV's in Brownsville, Tennessee. We also service customers nationwide, so even if you're not close to Brownsville, we can still help get you into your dream car. We specialize in selling excellent quality pre-owned vehicles and providing an unmatched customer service experience. We also pride ourselves on our competitive prices and our variety of financing options.On our website, http://www.autovisiontn.com ,you can view our inventory or even use our easy application form to get pre-approved for financing. We're here to make your next purchase experience better than any you've ever had, so feel free to call us at 731-585-6555 with any questions you might have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura RL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KB16608C000612
Stock: 000612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2007 Acura RL212,524 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,987
Lexus of Maplewood - Maplewood / Minnesota
Leather, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Acura/Bose 6CD/DVD/Navigation/XM Satellite, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Acura/Bose, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Satellite Radio, Leather.CARFAX One-Owner.18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura RL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KB16637C004894
Stock: 17378L1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 193,081 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,887
Greenwood Ford Lincoln - Bowling Green / Kentucky
Extra Clean. RL trim, Carbon Gray Pearl exterior and Ebony interior. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Non-Smoker vehicle, AutoCheck No Accidents, Two Owner Vehicle, Locally Owned. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat Acura RL with Carbon Gray Pearl exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 290 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: "The RL's interior is beautifully crafted and attractive to behold. A swath of real wood trim flows into a neat waterfall center stack that integrates the car's sizable number of electronic functions." -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: You're a Smart Shopper! You know what it takes to find a great deal on a New Car. You can be in-control as you use the Car Shopping Tools on this website to find the vehicle you want! Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura RL 3.5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KB16506C007662
Stock: C007662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 69,998 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,498
Grand Motorcars - Marietta / Georgia
**AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **BLUETOOTH**, **COOLED SEATS**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **NAVIGATION**, **PADDLE SHIFTERS**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, Parchment Leather.Premium White Pearl 2006 Acura RL 3.5 SH-AWD AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V***CALL AND SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE NOW *** WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT WWW.GRANDMOTORCARS.COM OR CALL US AT 678-263-0001. WE OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES TRADE-IN'S WELCOME ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET! UNSEEN LOW PRICES 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE INCLUDED EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING!!!!Odometer is 86588 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPGWe do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, title fees and Dealer Service Charge. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, OnStar, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 678-263-0001 or rummybhullar@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura RL 3.5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KB16536C005680
Stock: 6C005680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 87,321 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Low miles Acura RL luxury. We got the car run & drive. Equipped with full leather, Sunroof, Satellite radio, navigation, power seat, power windows and much more! We replaced driver front fender & bumper cover only. Please come by for test drive. Thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, OnStar, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura RL 3.5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KB16596C005909
Stock: 005909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2020
- 136,425 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
Car Source - Kenosha / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura RL 3.5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KB16546C002755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,950
Eastlake Auto Brokers - Kirkland / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura RL 3.5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KB16596C000032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,056 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000$700 Below Market
Tauke Motors - Dyersville / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura RL 3.5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KB16585C021131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,989$1,268 Below Market
Yellow Point Auto Sales - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura RL 3.5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KB16565C011200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Acura RL
- 5(50%)
- 4(25%)
- 3(25%)
