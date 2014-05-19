Used 2000 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

I don't know why other expi owner's are having problem with gas mileage in my case I am not experiencing this considering the SUV's size, weight, power, and comfort this is a win for the buck, we can't compare the gas mileage of this to smaller SUV's and cars, I guess driving attitude contributes a lot in gas mileage, I do a very slow acceleration from the start til it reaches the right speed comfort. Following the recommended PMS, check up, A?C cleaning will is the key also, right now I am enjoying my Expi for 14 years and still works well, without any problems, just did a tire change twice from year 2000-2014. I love this truck, as a long distance driver, I feel very secured with this.

