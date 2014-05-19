Used 2000 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

  • 2000 Ford Expedition XLT
    used

    2000 Ford Expedition XLT

    253,708 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,995

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Expedition XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Ford Expedition XLT

    184,196 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,600

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer
    used

    1999 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    225,000 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Expedition XLT
    used

    1999 Ford Expedition XLT

    265,137 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,595

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Expedition XLT in White
    used

    2001 Ford Expedition XLT

    126,717 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer
    used

    1999 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    237,938 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Expedition XLT
    used

    2001 Ford Expedition XLT

    157,476 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in White
    used

    2001 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    208,526 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Red
    used

    2001 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    196,644 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    212,973 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Expedition XLT
    used

    1999 Ford Expedition XLT

    163,489 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer
    used

    1999 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    229,679 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Black
    used

    2001 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    227,845 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,799

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer
    used

    1999 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    190,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Expedition XLT in Red
    used

    2002 Ford Expedition XLT

    204,512 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,300

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer
    used

    2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    209,241 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,850

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Expedition XLT in White
    used

    2002 Ford Expedition XLT

    202,683 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,400

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Red
    used

    2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    152,028 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Expedition

Read recent reviews for the Ford Expedition
Overall Consumer Rating
4.1130 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 130 reviews
  • 5
    (38%)
  • 4
    (37%)
  • 3
    (18%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Good SUV
jorge_sandoval,05/19/2014
I don't know why other expi owner's are having problem with gas mileage in my case I am not experiencing this considering the SUV's size, weight, power, and comfort this is a win for the buck, we can't compare the gas mileage of this to smaller SUV's and cars, I guess driving attitude contributes a lot in gas mileage, I do a very slow acceleration from the start til it reaches the right speed comfort. Following the recommended PMS, check up, A?C cleaning will is the key also, right now I am enjoying my Expi for 14 years and still works well, without any problems, just did a tire change twice from year 2000-2014. I love this truck, as a long distance driver, I feel very secured with this.
Report abuse
