2021 Ford Expedition

Price Range

  • Starting at $55,000 (estimated)

Release Date

  • Summer 2020

What to expect

  • No major changes expedited for 2021
  • Part of the fourth Expedition generation introduced in 2018
2021 Ford Expedition Review
by the Edmunds Experts05/20/2020

What is the Expedition?

The Ford Expedition is a large three-row SUV based on the enormously popular F-150 pickup. It is a sport-utility vehicle in the classic sense of the term, with plenty of ground clearance and an advanced four-wheel-drive system to get you where you're going, even if the path ahead is a little rocky.

When this Expedition generation launched in 2018, it represented a significant upgrade over its predecessor. The interior is much more luxurious than before, and the seats are among the most plush we've seen in a vehicle in this class. We also like that the third row can comfortably seat adults — a feat that SUVs of this size have a surprisingly difficult time pulling off. And while there's a good amount of room behind the third row, buyers who need even more space can opt for the longer Expedition Max.

While the Ford Expedition has been our runaway favorite in its class, two redesigned competitors threaten its dominance. The Chevrolet Tahoe, along with its longer sibling, the Suburban, are all-new for 2021. The previous Tahoe and Suburban had numerous flaws, but the new updates — including an independent rear suspension — solve the most egregious problems. Look for a full comparison between these full-size SUVs in the near future.

Edmunds says

The Ford Expedition is currently our favorite large SUV, but redesigned versions of the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban should rise to the challenge when they are released later this year.

