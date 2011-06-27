Vehicle overview

With crossover SUVs making a hard charge in the marketplace thanks to their carlike driving manners and superior fuel economy, the traditional large SUV's best days are probably behind it. Many buyers have come to the realization that they simply don't need a vehicle with such ground-trembling dimensions, despite how empowering it may feel. There are, however, plenty of consumers who still have a need for a large SUV, and for those buyers there's the 2010 Ford Expedition.

The Expedition debuted a dozen years ago, with the last major redesign taking place in 2007. There are two variants: the regular Expedition and the long-wheelbase Expedition EL, which primarily provides additional luggage space. As expected for a full-size SUV, a V8 engine, a third-row seat and a big towing capacity are all part of the deal. For 2010, Ford has made a few electronic improvements on this formula. There is added functionality to the Sync voice-activation system, a programmable key that acts as an automotive chaperone for teen drivers, and trailer sway control. These baby steps forward may seem paltry, but the Expedition was already quite good overall and therefore not in need of any major changes.

Among its more civilized strengths, the Expedition counts supple ride quality, relatively confident handling and comfortable seating in all three rows. The ride and handling are no doubt largely attributable to the independent rear suspension -- a rarity in the large-SUV segment. Also notable is how easy it is to stow and raise the third-row seats. In competitors like the Chevy Tahoe, this operation is downright back-breaking. With the seats folded flat, the Expedition reveals another of its strengths -- a huge cargo hold.

The 2010 Ford Expedition is not without its faults. Some interior plastics have a cheap feel about them, the center stack is cluttered with buttons and some of the displays look dated and are hard to read. Against the competition, the Expedition doesn't dominate many categories either. The Chevrolet Tahoe has an even smoother ride, the Nissan Armada is more adept off-road, and both the Tahoe and the Toyota Sequoia have beefier V8 engine options, while the Armada is also notably quicker despite its V8's similar output numbers. As an all-around performer, though, the Expedition remains a front runner thanks to its large capacity for passengers and cargo, easy-driving demeanor and its relative bargain status. For those with the need for a large SUV, the 2010 Ford Expedition should be on your short list.