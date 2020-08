Used 2005 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

Mathews Ford - Newark / Ohio

- - - CALL or EMAIL for your INTERNET DISCOUNT PRICE.....You can view pictures, details, and vehicle history reports on all of our NEW and PREOWNED vehicles at WWW.MATHEWSNEWARK.COM.....- - - WE CAN ARRANGE FINANCING FOR YOU AHEAD OF TIME....JUST VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.MATHEWSNEWARK.COM AND CLICK ON THE CREDIT APPLICATION LINK LOCATED IN THE TOP MENU NAVIGATION TO FILL OUT OUR SECURE ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION AND WE WILL BE IN TOUCH WITH YOU.....- - - If you are a long distance from our Dealership, we have a process in place to assure that you can buy from us with confidence and ease.....We sell dozens of vehicles to customers out of state every month.....So, Email or Call and we will handle the details.....- - - Please verify all online information at time of inquiry. We are not responsible for any online errors or omissions. All prices are subject to change without notice.....- - - Contact information: Text Christopher Warren for more information 740-403-0235 or warren.christopher@live.com.....- - - CALL or EMAIL for your INTERNET DISCOUNT PRICE.....You can view pictures, details, and vehicle history reports on all of our NEW and PREOWNED vehicles at WWW.MATHEWSNEWARK.COM.....- - - WE CAN ARRANGE FINANCING FOR YOU AHEAD OF TIME....JUST VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.MATHEWSNEWARK.COM AND CLICK ON THE CREDIT APPLICATION LINK LOCATED IN THE TOP MENU NAVIGATION TO FILL OUT OUR SECURE ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION AND WE WILL BE IN TOUCH WITH YOU.....- - - If you are a long distance from our Dealership, we have a process in place to assure that you can buy from us with confidence and ease.....We sell dozens of vehicles to customers out of state every month.....So, Email or Call and we will handle the details.....- - - Please verify all online information at time of inquiry. We are not responsible for any online errors or omissions. All prices are subject to change without notice.....- - - Contact information: Text Jacob Steele for more information 614-946-0063 or jacobsteele@mathewsnewark.com.....

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Ford Expedition XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMPU16565LA90283

Stock: 35691A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020