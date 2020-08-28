Used 2005 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me
3,818 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 212,326 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$3,000$1,777 Below Market
- 194,966 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,480$1,496 Below Market
- 160,801 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,988$1,280 Below Market
- 202,777 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 203,225 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$3,495
- 136,001 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,900
- 220,561 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,198
- 176,077 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 151,889 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,990
- 235,203 miles
$3,998
- 225,639 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 178,198 milesTheft history, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
- 244,287 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,711$895 Below Market
- 270,957 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,495$742 Below Market
- 125,879 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999$887 Below Market
- 173,856 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$2,251 Below Market
- 190,381 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,991$3,011 Below Market
- 167,012 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,475
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Expedition searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Expedition
Read recent reviews for the Ford Expedition
Write a reviewSee all 105 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.3105 Reviews
Report abuse
Cason VanDriel,08/23/2015
King Ranch 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
We bought ours 15 months ago, but we've put 24,000 miles on it since we bought it. Couldn't be happier. Vehicle looks sensational. It performs flawlessly, and it is an absolute pleasure to drive. I'd been looking for a Lincoln Navigator, but when we saw the King Ranch interior, we were hooked. We had to look a while to find one in mint condition, but it was worth the wait. That leather is so beautiful! The car had 59,000 miles when I bought it, and I immediately ordered a set of WeatherTech floor mats to keep the pristine carpets in their excellent condition. I also purchased a Ford OEM transmission pan with a drain plug in it. I replaced all fluids with synthetic, and I hope to keep this car for many miles and years! We also found a set of mint 22" Harley Davidson F150 wheels for it. Looks sharp! Finally, we tinted the front windows to match the rear. The car has been very reliable. Not a single problem. Sound system is superb. DVD player has been used only once. I wanted to have it, just to have it, but we never use it. The middle row in ours has 2 bucket seats, and this feature is wonderful. It makes getting into the back seats very easy. One major feature of this vehicle that sold us on this over a Tahoe is the 3rd row seating...... the 3rd row occupants sit comfortably with plenty of leg room, and a flat floor. In a Yukon, their feet sit above the differential, and this makes for very awkward seating for all but small kids. In summary.... we've been totally impressed with our big Ford. I love cars and do all my own maintenance. I have been over every inch of this car, just to familiarize myself with it, and in my opinion, this is a very well built vehicle! Highly recommended. **Update after 49,000 miles of driving** - STILL totally pleased with this machine. Everything about it satisfies this fussy car guy. Dependability, Good Looks, Comfort, Durability, "Heft", Ease of Maintenance for a DIY guy. Has never let us down. I bought new brake pads for it after we'd had it for 30,000 miles (and wanted to change the fronts especially, since the front brake pads generate lots of red brake dust. However, on inspecting the brakes, realized that the front pads were still in such good shape that I'd live with the brake dust for a bit longer. Now, after nearly 50,000 miles, I'll change the front brakes soon, but not because they're worn out (and I don't know how many miles were on these pads before we bought the car but I suspect they'd just been done). I've never had the spark plugs changed, but I'm going to have it done at some point (I do ALL my own maintenance on my vehicles, but this is one I don't want to touch). This past winter, we had a lot of snow in the Pacific Northwest, and the 4WD of our Expedition was superb! This vehicle got us safely wherever we needed to go, while my 2WD mF350 dually sat like a rock in our driveway, unable to move an inch under its own power!) In summary, if you are reading this review because you're considering an Expedition as a family vehicle, take it from me, a car lover (and not necessarily loyal to any one brand)...... the Expedition offers excellent value for the money..... can't say enough good about this platform. You won't be disappointed.
Related Ford Expedition info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-150 Riverside CA
- Used Ford Focus Cleveland OH
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Greenville SC
- Used Ford F-150 Bakersfield CA
- Used Ford Transit Connect Brownsville TX
- Used Ford Focus ST Reading PA
- Used Ford F-150 Oklahoma City OK
- Used Ford Focus Mcallen TX
- Used Ford Focus Atlanta GA
- Used Ford Thunderbird Athens GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon