Bought our 2008 limited Expedition in 2011 with 36,000 miles. First engine blew up at 40,000 miles. I will give our dealer and Ford a lot of credit as they replaced it free of cost to us with a supposed 100,000 mile warranty on the new motor. Well come to find out, our "new" motor was actually a rebuilt one. Who knows how many miles are actually one it. And now with our Expedition just coming up on 87.000 miles (only 47,000 on the "new" motor) we are having serious issue. Had it in to the dealer a couple of weeks ago and the replaced coils, plugs, fuel filters, etc... saying that they took all of that off the old motor and put on the new one so it was simply time to replace. Now a couple of weeks later wife notices check engine light on and takes it back to the dealer. Now it is all the sensors on the engine going out. Dealer wants another $1000 to fix that stating its not covered under the warranty on the "new" motor because they are parts you put on the engine. Now keep in mind this dealership has done all recommended regular maintenance like clockwork because i didn't want them to ever have any excuse not to cover the warranty. A lot of good that seems to have done. I also have to mention that at this point i have replace the air compressor for the air ride not once but twice at about $1200 each time. Cant' forget the driver side window and passenger side too, at about $500 each. Have always been a Ford guy but this is getting crazy. I have the same paint issue too that have seen multiple complaints about too. Bubbling paint on the front of the hood and tailgate. We bought the expedition because of all the great reviews we saw and the amount of miles people were getting out of them but apparently we didn't look hard enough. Now that i have done a lot of research specifically about engine issue I see it is a very common problem that these motors blow on people. Ours went earlier than most, but still far to common of a problem for Ford to ignore. Wish I could recommend this vehicle to others but if i had to do it again I would run from it.

Read more