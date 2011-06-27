  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(55)
2008 Ford Expedition Review

Pros & Cons

  • Decent handling for its size and weight, high towing capacity, roomy and convenient third-row seat, full load of standard safety features.
  • Poor gas mileage even among large SUVs, cheap interior touches.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With room for eight adults, loads of towing ability and civilized road manners, the 2008 Ford Expedition is an especially well-rounded full-size SUV.

Vehicle overview

Sales of traditional full-size SUVs have fallen in the past couple of years as consumers have downsized to more maneuverable and fuel-efficient cars and crossover SUVs. While an understandable development, those still wanting a traditional SUV will find the 2008 Ford Expedition to be about as modern and easy to live with as big sport-utes get. An extensive update last year brought a wealth of changes, including a revised suspension design, added power for the V8 engine and an efficiency-boosting six-speed automatic transmission. Updated steering made the Expedition easier to pilot, and the interior was restyled and quieted down. Finally, a substantial price cut resulted in a sticker that starts down around $30,000.

We were impressed with the result. While no one would confuse the Expedition with a car, its behavior on the road is accessible, almost agile. It steers with ease and accuracy, and its ride quality is refined thanks to one of the few all-independent rear suspensions in the full-size SUV class. Overall, we found the Expedition to move with a grace that belies its 3-ton curb weight.

Furthermore, the Expedition comes out ahead of its peers in comfortably seating a full load of passengers -- presumably a key selling point for vehicles this huge. We found the Expedition's seats to be among the most comfortable to sit in and the easiest to fold down -- both a pleasant contrast to, say, the cramped, non-folding third-row bench in the Chevrolet Tahoe. Another prime attraction of traditional SUVs is towing ability, and the Expedition does well here, too, with a considerable 9,200-pound maximum towing capacity.

Of course, the Expedition isn't without its faults. It's still a gas-guzzler, not only in general but also in this already thirsty class. Further, the interior controls and displays aren't always easy to read or use, and some plastics feel cheap. Still, all things considered, the Expedition compares favorably in its class. True, the Chevrolet Tahoe might ride a bit smoother and the Nissan Armada might have more off-road prowess. But the Expedition covers all the bases of a full-size SUV, and its comfortable, easy-to-fold third-row seat makes it the king at carrying both people and cargo. When one also factors in its lower-than-average price tag, the 2008 Ford Expedition stands tall as a prime choice for a full-size SUV.

2008 Ford Expedition models

A full-size, body-on-frame SUV, the 2008 Ford Expedition is available in four trim levels: XLT, Eddie Bauer, Limited and new King Ranch. The well-equipped XLT model seats five and comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, running boards, a Class III trailer hitch, air-conditioning (with rear controls), a six-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary input jack, front captain's chairs, a power driver seat, cruise control and full power accessories. Next up is the Eddie Bauer, which adds 18-inch wheels, gold body cladding and running boards, a power-folding third-row seat, leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded sound system with an in-dash CD changer, power front seats with driver memory, and steering-wheel audio controls. Topping that is the ritzy Expedition Limited with its 18-inch chrome wheels, monochromatic paint job, rear parking sensor, power rear quarter windows, perforated leather seats with heating and cooling elements up front, a wood/leather-trimmed steering wheel and power adjustable pedals. Finally, there's the new King Ranch edition, which is mostly equivalent to the Limited but wears its own 18-inch wheels, upgraded "Chaparral" leather upholstery in all three rows and wood trim.

Major options include 20-inch chrome wheels, a manually folding third-row seat for the XLT (increasing seating capacity to eight), second-row captain's chairs, a moonroof, a rear DVD entertainment system, satellite radio, a load-leveling rear air suspension and a Class IV towing package. Exclusive to the Eddie Bauer, Limited and King Ranch are a navigation system, a power liftgate and a rearview backup camera. Expedition XLT buyers can also get an off-road package with skid plates and tubular step bars.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Ford Expedition's trim levels have been expanded this year with the addition of the King Ranch edition featuring special wheels, leather and interior trim. Additionally, all Expeditions gain a standard keyless entry keypad, auxiliary air-conditioning and an overhead console. A rearview camera becomes an option on all but the base XLT model.

Performance & mpg

All Expeditions come standard with a 5.4-liter V8 making 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, matched to a six-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift capability. Two-wheel or four-wheel drive (with low-range gearing) is offered. An Expedition 4WD we tested accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds, a decent time for this class. Ford's full-size SUV can tow a 9,200-pound trailer when properly equipped.

Safety

All major safety equipment is standard on the 2008 Ford Expedition, including antilock disc brakes with brake assist and a rollover-sensing stability control system. Airbag coverage includes seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants and all-row side curtain airbags. Rear parking sensors and power-adjustable pedals are optional across the line; the pedals have a memory feature on Eddie Bauer and Limited models.

The Ford Expedition received a five-star frontal-impact rating in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests for both the driver and front passenger.

Driving

Drive a 2008 Ford Expedition and you might even be impressed by its handling. For such a big and heavy vehicle, its steering response and general composure are pleasing. Ride quality is fairly smooth (more so with a full load aboard), though the big Ford isn't as plush on the highway as some competitors. Despite some noticeable noise from the tires, the Expedition's cabin remains quiet enough to carry on a conversation. The V8 offers solid acceleration in most situations and delivers its power in a smooth manner. The six-speed automatic generally makes good use of the V8's reserves but occasionally has difficulty finding the right gear during passing maneuvers.

Interior

Expeditions can seat anywhere from five to eight passengers, depending on configuration. The standard second-row bench seat has a 40/20/40 split and the middle section can be moved forward for easier access to an infant. Opting for the second-row captain's chairs drops seating capacity to seven but earns a storage console between the seats.

The Expedition's 60/40-split third-row seat is perhaps the most comfortable in the full-size SUV class, with an agreeable height and adult-sized space. It folds flat with a quick and easy release handle in XLT models or powers up and down at the press of a button in the higher trims. As expected, there's not much cargo room behind the third-row seat (18.6 cubic feet), but folding it increases that to 54.9. Folding down the second-row expands it all the way to 108.2, nearly as much room as the Chevrolet Tahoe offers with its rear seats removed. Best of all, folding down both rear rows creates a perfectly flat load floor.

The Expedition's cabin has up-to-date electronics and a generally modern feel, though there are quite a few small, cheap-feeling buttons that are hard to tell apart at a glance. One family-friendly touch is the overhead conversation mirror in all but the XLT model -- a valuable tool for keeping tabs on squabbling siblings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Ford Expedition.

5(78%)
4(16%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(4%)
4.7
55 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2008 Expedition
adams_w,06/07/2013
Bought this used Expy with 48K. Driven additional 50K in the last 16 mos. Beautiful! Quiet interstate cruiser that is safe and fun to drive. One of few vehicles you can drive 500-600 miles in a day and still feel decent. Gas mileage @ 65 mph has been a consistent 20-21. Highway cruising range is great at 500 miles.
2nd engine going with less than 90,000 miles
Patrick,12/13/2015
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
Bought our 2008 limited Expedition in 2011 with 36,000 miles. First engine blew up at 40,000 miles. I will give our dealer and Ford a lot of credit as they replaced it free of cost to us with a supposed 100,000 mile warranty on the new motor. Well come to find out, our "new" motor was actually a rebuilt one. Who knows how many miles are actually one it. And now with our Expedition just coming up on 87.000 miles (only 47,000 on the "new" motor) we are having serious issue. Had it in to the dealer a couple of weeks ago and the replaced coils, plugs, fuel filters, etc... saying that they took all of that off the old motor and put on the new one so it was simply time to replace. Now a couple of weeks later wife notices check engine light on and takes it back to the dealer. Now it is all the sensors on the engine going out. Dealer wants another $1000 to fix that stating its not covered under the warranty on the "new" motor because they are parts you put on the engine. Now keep in mind this dealership has done all recommended regular maintenance like clockwork because i didn't want them to ever have any excuse not to cover the warranty. A lot of good that seems to have done. I also have to mention that at this point i have replace the air compressor for the air ride not once but twice at about $1200 each time. Cant' forget the driver side window and passenger side too, at about $500 each. Have always been a Ford guy but this is getting crazy. I have the same paint issue too that have seen multiple complaints about too. Bubbling paint on the front of the hood and tailgate. We bought the expedition because of all the great reviews we saw and the amount of miles people were getting out of them but apparently we didn't look hard enough. Now that i have done a lot of research specifically about engine issue I see it is a very common problem that these motors blow on people. Ours went earlier than most, but still far to common of a problem for Ford to ignore. Wish I could recommend this vehicle to others but if i had to do it again I would run from it.
Better real world MPG than our Tahoe
rustinn,04/06/2012
We own an '07 Tahoe alongside an '08 Expedition. I don't know how the EPA got their MPG figures but in the similar driving, I am getting slightly better MPG in the Expedition and I believe it is because of its 6 speed transmission as opposed to the Tahoe's abysmal 4 speed. The Tahoe has better off the line torque but its 4 speed logic makes downshifting a "forget about it" scenario. The transmission in this car is beautiful, upshifts/downshifts at precisely the right times and it doesn't quarrel with the driver. This car rockets along at higher speeds but lacks the punch of the Tahoe at low speeds. Interior noise is pin-drop quite at low speeds but picks up a lot of wind noise on the highway
Good buy
Donelle,01/11/2010
I wanted a large SUV. It was a choice between the GMC Yukon Denali or the Ford Expedition Limited. After doing price comparisons, and vehicle qualities, I went with Ford. What really sold me was the flat folding rear seats, the amount of room in the rear seats for adults, heated and cooled front seats, along with the wood trim, plus the unimaginable smooth ride, for a large SUV. Having a backup camera with back up sensors is a big sell also. I got lucky and found a King Ranch model in my area. Everyone who has seen my SUV, loves it and wants one of their own. Don't have a problem with its size, as I drove buses and motorcoaches. I love my little luxury coach.....
See all 55 reviews of the 2008 Ford Expedition
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

