2014 Ford Expedition Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy third-row seat
  • easy-to-fold rear seats increase interior flexibility
  • more towing ability than similarly spacious crossovers.
  • V8 engine struggles under heavy loads
  • interior cheapened by some low-quality plastics.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though it's an older design, the 2014 Ford Expedition still meets the requirements for shoppers needing an eight-passenger vehicle with significant cargo and towing capacities.

Vehicle overview

With the ability to carry eight passengers and tow up to 9,200 pounds, the 2014 Ford Expedition remains one of the most capable vehicles on the market for large families with a boat or travel trailer. An expected side effect of these qualifications is size: The standard-wheelbase Expedition and long-wheelbase Expedition EL are two of the largest SUVs on the road.

Naturally, this translates to a lot of room in the cabin. There's plenty of space for adults and teenagers to stretch out in all three rows. Moreover, with a maximum cargo capacity of 108 cubic feet in the regular-size Expedition and upwards of 130 in the Ford Expedition EL, there won't be many hauling jobs you can't handle. That said, the extra-large footprint of the 2014 Ford Expedition makes it a bear to maneuver in tight spaces. This full-size SUV is not lightweight, either, and even with a V8 engine under the hood, it's not quick with a full load of passengers.

Accordingly, if you don't truly need all the Expedition's capabilities, there are many other seven- and eight-passenger vehicles that are easier to drive on a daily basis, not to mention significantly more fuel-efficient. Minivans like the Honda Odyssey and Nissan Quest offer spacious passenger quarters, as do large crossovers like the Chevrolet Traverse and Ford's own Flex.

However, if a traditional full-size SUV is a must for your household, there are really only three major rivals that provide similar space and utility: the Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe and the Toyota Sequoia. All of these vehicles are newer designs than the Expedition and come equipped with stronger V8 engines, an important consideration if you have a sizable trailer.

Day to day, though, you might find the Ford friendlier than either of the Chevys (or their GMC counterparts), which don't offer third-row seats that fold into the floor: a standard convenience on both the Ford and Toyota. Of course you'll want to assess your priorities carefully before you decide, but on the whole, the 2014 Ford Expedition is a solid contender for families who need all the seating and towing capacity they can get.

2014 Ford Expedition models

The 2014 Ford Expedition is a full-size, traditional body-on-frame SUV available in two body styles: the regular Expedition and the extended-wheelbase Expedition EL, which is 15 inches longer overall. Both are offered in three trim levels: base XLT, upscale Limited and top-of-the-line King Ranch. (XL models are sold only to fleet customers). Every Expedition comes standard with seating for eight passengers, and optional second-row captain's chairs reduce that capacity to seven.

The XLT comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, running boards, a roof rack, rear parking sensors, heated mirrors, integrated blind-spot mirrors, power rear-quarter windows and keyless entry (both remote and door-mounted keypad). Inside you'll find cruise control, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (manual recline), power-adjustable pedals, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split second-row seat, a fold-flat third-row seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Ford's voice-operated Sync system (includes an iPod/USB audio interface and Bluetooth phone connectivity) and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and rear audio controls.

The XLT 201A package adds contrasting color body trim, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, rearview mirrors with memory functions, leather upholstery (for the first- and second-row seats; the third row has vinyl), a leather-wrapped shift knob, an eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar adjustment and memory functions, a power-folding third-row seat, a 110-volt household-style power outlet and an upgraded seven-speaker audio system. The 202A package gets those items plus a heavy-duty trailer tow package, heated and cooled front seats and an eight-way power passenger seat with power lumbar adjustment.

The Limited trim includes all of the above items along with front parking sensors, power-folding mirrors, a driver-side auto-dimming mirror, heated second-row seats and a wood-trimmed steering wheel. The 301A Package adds a sunroof, retractable running boards, a navigation system that includes a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, HD radio, 10GB of personal music storage and Sirius Travel Link service (provides traffic, weather, sports, movie listings and local fuel prices).

The Western-chic King Ranch Edition is equipped similarly to the Limited but has special two-tone paint, upgraded headlights, premium "Chaparral" leather upholstery and wood-grain interior trim.

Several items from upper trims are available on lower trims as stand-alone options. Others vary by model and include 20-inch alloy wheels, a load-leveling rear suspension, second-row captain's chairs, remote ignition, a dual-screen rear video entertainment system and a towing package.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Ford Expedition is now available with a new mechanical-type, load-leveling rear suspension in place of the previous air-based system. There are also minor changes to trim levels and option packages.

Performance & mpg

The powertrain for the 2014 Ford Expedition and Expedition EL is a 5.4-liter V8 mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. It produces 310 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque.

Rear-wheel drive is standard, but buyers can opt for four-wheel drive with low-range gearing. Properly equipped, the Expedition has a maximum tow rating of 9,200 pounds. This is a good number for this class, but more powerful competitors like the Tahoe and Sequoia feel stronger and more capable when towing on hilly terrain, in spite of their numerically lower towing capacities.

The EPA-estimated fuel economy for a two-wheel-drive Expedition or Expedition EL is 16 mpg combined (14 mpg city/20 mpg highway), which is average for a full-size SUV. EPA estimates for 4WD versions drop to 15 mpg combined (13 mpg city/18 mpg highway).

Safety

The Ford Expedition comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Ford's programmable MyKey system, which allows parents to specify maximum speed limits and stereo volumes for secondary drivers, is also standard. Rear parking sensors are standard across the board, and the Limited and King Ranch also have front sensors. A rearview camera is optional on the XLT and standard on the higher trims.

In government crash tests, the Expedition and Expedition EL earned an overall rating of four stars out of five, along with four out of five stars for frontal crash protection and a perfect five stars for side-impact protection.

Driving

Although the 2014 Ford Expedition is a sizable beast, its independent rear suspension gives it a smooth ride quality for a traditional full-size SUV. Precise and responsive steering also contributes to its easy-to-drive nature, but its considerable dimensions are a notable limitation when trying to negotiate tight spaces.

In most situations, the 5.4-liter V8 provides decent performance. Take on a full load of passengers and cargo or hitch up a large trailer, however, and the engine's weakness becomes all too apparent. Compared with more powerful rivals from GM and Toyota, the Expedition is at a distinct disadvantage when it's time to work. In addition, you may find yourself shifting the six-speed automatic transmission manually to maintain the desired gear when hauling a heavy load.

Interior

Inside the 2014 Ford Expedition, you'll find an interior that's both attractive and spacious. Limited and King Ranch models are especially classy, though some low-quality materials take away from the otherwise upscale atmosphere. No matter which trim level you go with, however, you'll find gauges and controls that are simple in design and easier to use than those in Ford's more recently designed vehicles.

With a cabin this size, everyone -- even third-row occupants -- has a good amount of room to stretch out. The standard 40/20/40-split second-row seat both slides and reclines for greater comfort, and includes a center section that can be scooted forward to put small kids within reach of mom or dad. The available second-row captain's chairs are a small luxury, even though they drop seating capacity to seven passengers. The third-row seat folds flat into the floor when you need more cargo room, which is a major advantage over the Tahoe's (or Suburban's) heavy, awkward seats that have to be completely removed to free up that same space.

Speaking of cargo room, there's no shortage of it here. The standard Expedition offers 18.6 cubic feet behind the third row, while the Expedition EL sports 42.6 cubic feet. Fold down both rows of rear seats and you get a flat load floor with 108.3 cubic feet in the regular-size Expedition and 130.8 cubic feet in the Ford Expedition EL.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Ford Expedition.

5(20%)
4(40%)
3(40%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.8
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Materials matter
Melissa,12/30/2015
EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
I owned a 2004 expedition (Eddie Bauer). I started having engine problems so very reluctantly I traded it in on a 2014 expedition. Now I wished I could've kept it. The materials used in the seats, the trim and the carpet is soooo cheap. My seats already have a worn pattern. The trim around 3 doors is coming off and my rear heat doesn't work. I am very disappointed. I absolutely loved my truck before and loved the way it drove. The 2014 drives well but as I said, "material matters".
Almost great
Bill,06/19/2018
Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
Suspension struts failed at 38,000 miles, A/C leaked at 40,000 miles. After A/C repair dashboard started to rattle. Plastic cover over driver seat controls broke early on. There are a few areas by edge of hood and bottom edge of tailgate where it looks like rust under paint. Everything else is near perfect. Ride height allows clear view of road. Engine power can accelerate vehicle for passing with ease with car fully loaded. Comfortable seating for seven. Low speed fan on a/c vent blows to hard. Leather still looks new.
An all around great vehicle.
James,01/11/2020
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
I bought my '14 Expedition off of a used car lot and I'm beyond impressed at how it still very much has that "new car" feel. It just rolled over 100k miles when I drove it home however it feels like I just drove it off the Ford sales lot, every little feature work exactly how you'd expect with no concerns about degradation after it being 5 years old. I'll admit I had some initial concerns but they were quickly laid to rest after the test drive. Kudos to you Ford.
haul in comfort and roominess
MontTex,03/23/2017
EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
If one needs a family hauler in comfort and roominess, this Expedition EL is still worth considering. Thought the V8 has been replaced by the more advance and peppy 6 cylinders with Eco-boost, the V8 is still more than capable than most folks will need it for. There's enough get-go to haul a bunch of gear and people(up to 8) in the EL trim. The interior is a bit outdated but it still has all the bells and whistle one can use in a big hauler. The ride is composed and rather more secure than our other family hauler, the GMC Yukon XL. The seat is better and more supportive in the Expedition. We love both behemoths as they both get the job done for us. As far as roominess and floor layout, I'd have to give it to the Expedition. It has the best 3rd row seat roominess, leg room and seat comfort. Adults don't mind it as much sitting in the 3rd row compared to our Yukon XL. MPG for both is what to be expected in such large vehicles. Average 16mpg overall for both in city/hwy combined. If you can afford the fuel cost and cruise in style and comfort for the entire family, the Expedition is worth it. Beats having to travel in 2 cars(2 drivers), 2 car payment, insurance and overall travel risks in my opinion. The future option is to go for a minivan or a mid-size crossover SUV once a couple of kids are in college. For now, we love our Expedition. 4-13-20 We still love the utility for hauling and towing stuff. It is a very comfortable cruiser. Having said all that, it comes with a price. The mpg is atrocious at 12mpg/city and 16mpg at best in the Hwy. So far it has been reliable with nearly 125,000. Ours is the 2014 EL model.
See all 5 reviews of the 2014 Ford Expedition
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2014 Ford Expedition features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%

