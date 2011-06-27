Vehicle overview

With the ability to carry eight passengers and tow up to 9,200 pounds, the 2014 Ford Expedition remains one of the most capable vehicles on the market for large families with a boat or travel trailer. An expected side effect of these qualifications is size: The standard-wheelbase Expedition and long-wheelbase Expedition EL are two of the largest SUVs on the road.

Naturally, this translates to a lot of room in the cabin. There's plenty of space for adults and teenagers to stretch out in all three rows. Moreover, with a maximum cargo capacity of 108 cubic feet in the regular-size Expedition and upwards of 130 in the Ford Expedition EL, there won't be many hauling jobs you can't handle. That said, the extra-large footprint of the 2014 Ford Expedition makes it a bear to maneuver in tight spaces. This full-size SUV is not lightweight, either, and even with a V8 engine under the hood, it's not quick with a full load of passengers.

Accordingly, if you don't truly need all the Expedition's capabilities, there are many other seven- and eight-passenger vehicles that are easier to drive on a daily basis, not to mention significantly more fuel-efficient. Minivans like the Honda Odyssey and Nissan Quest offer spacious passenger quarters, as do large crossovers like the Chevrolet Traverse and Ford's own Flex.

However, if a traditional full-size SUV is a must for your household, there are really only three major rivals that provide similar space and utility: the Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe and the Toyota Sequoia. All of these vehicles are newer designs than the Expedition and come equipped with stronger V8 engines, an important consideration if you have a sizable trailer.

Day to day, though, you might find the Ford friendlier than either of the Chevys (or their GMC counterparts), which don't offer third-row seats that fold into the floor: a standard convenience on both the Ford and Toyota. Of course you'll want to assess your priorities carefully before you decide, but on the whole, the 2014 Ford Expedition is a solid contender for families who need all the seating and towing capacity they can get.