Used 2012 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 122,285 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,977$2,456 Below Market
AutoPlaza - Manassas / Virginia
***COMPLIMENTARY 3 MONTHS/3,000 MILES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS WARRANTY INCLUDED*** * GUARANTEED FINANCING * * VA INSPECTION * * CLEAN IN AND OUT * * V8, Flex Fuel, 5.4 Liter * * WELL MAINTAINED * * GREAT CONDITION* * BLUETOOTH COMPATIBILITY * * AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS * * ICE COLD A/C * * AM/FM RADIO * * BACKUP CAMERA * * NAVIGATION * * LEATHER INTERRIOR * * REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM * * BLACK IN BLACK * * HEATED SEATS * * POWER SEATS * * LUGGAGE RACK * * FOG LIGHTS * * TOW PACKAGE * * SUNROOF/MOONROOF * <s
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Expedition Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU2A56CEF00214
Stock: 900951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2019
- 184,055 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,900$1,455 Below Market
Ainsworth Motors - Ainsworth / Nebraska
Visit Ainsworth Motors online at www.ainsworthmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 402-387-1681 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Expedition Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU2A52CEF41794
Stock: AK25
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,281 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,485$2,179 Below Market
Rountree Moore Toyota - Lake City / Florida
!!! One Owner !!! Clean CARFAX! Third Row! Power Seat! Alloy Wheels! XM Radio! Automatic! Power Windows and Locks! The Rountree Moore Advantage! First Oil Change Free! 3-Day Exchange Guarantee! No Dealer Mark Ups! This is a locally serviced non-smoker trade-in! The price has just been reduced!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Expedition XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1H57CEF26692
Stock: X882556B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 105,867 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,488$2,428 Below Market
Doug Smith Subaru - American Fork / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Expedition Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU2A51CEF06325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,855 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,388$702 Below Market
Altech Cars - Chantilly / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Expedition XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1J58CEF40854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,965 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$12,000$2,011 Below Market
DCH Ford of Eatontown - Eatontown / New Jersey
XLT trim. $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book! Third Row Seat, Satellite Radio, Flex Fuel, Running Boards, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Hitch, CAMEL, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Air, 4x4. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Running Boards, Flex Fuel, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration. Ford XLT with Black exterior and Camel interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 310 HP at 5100 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: CAMEL, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS. MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS RAVE: CarAndDriver.com's review says "The Expedition and the long-wheelbase EL variant are traditional body-on-frame sport-utes that battle the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban with their own mix of interior space, towing ability, and ruggedness.". EXCELLENT VALUE: This Expedition EL is priced $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book. VISIT US TODAY: The main goal at DCH Ford of Eatontown is to ensure you have a successful and enjoyable car-buying experience. Whether you are searching for a new or used Ford vehicle, or maybe a quality pre-owned car, truck or SUV, DCH Ford of Eatontown is ready to assist. We are ready to exceed expectations while delivering customer happiness. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Expedition EL XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK1J58CEF00618
Stock: CEF00618T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 112,064 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,994$1,220 Below Market
Ethan Hunt Automotive - Mobile / Alabama
This 2012 Ford Expedition 4dr 2WD 4dr XLT features a 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V FFV 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bronze with a Camel Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, GVWR: 7, 300 lbs Payload Package, 6 Speakers, Radio data system, Rear audio controls, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Power driver seat, SYNC, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper, 3.31 Axle Ratio 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Exterior Keypad Entry, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ethan Hunt at 251-639-8989 or ethanhuntauto@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Expedition XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1H53CEF08853
Stock: MF08853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 124,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,995$514 Below Market
Armadillo Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
Call - 425-743-6333 to Schedule your Test Drive Today!!! Easy Financing options for everyone.We are a preferred Credit Union Direct Lender (CUDL) and can get Interest Rates as low as 2.99% o.a.c.Please check out our Great Reviews!!!* a negotiable doc fee of up to $150 is in addition to the price and or advertised sales price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Expedition Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU2A53CEF01918
Stock: 6635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,418 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$14,498$335 Below Market
Central Cadillac - Cleveland / Ohio
This Ford Expedition EL has the following key features; **CLEAN CARFAX**, **BLUETOOTH**, **STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**, **3RD ROW SEATS**, **POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V FFV, 4WD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Radio: Premium Sound System w/Single-CD/MP3 Player, Rear air conditioning, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. Here at Central Cadillac we take pride in all of our pre-owned vehicles. We stock many makes and models for all budgets and we provide our clients excellent value when compared to other like vehicles in the market. Please visit us at www.centralcadillac.com We make available all service records and Carfax Vehicle History Reports with our pre-owned vehicles. #Thatsthedifference #Centralcadillac, 2801 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Expedition EL XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK1J50CEF44676
Stock: 2673P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 141,306 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$11,990$405 Below Market
Unique Motors of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
This 2012 Ford Expedition 4dr 2WD 4dr XLT features a 5.4L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is BLACK with a TAN interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Exterior Keypad Entry, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 813-443-0887 or uniquemotorsoftampa@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Expedition XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1H51CEF46078
Stock: R46078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 102,115 milesGood Deal
$14,850
Star Motor Volvo Cars - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Expedition EL Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK1K5XCEF04863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 193,025 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,770
Blake Utter Ford - Denison / Texas
Clean CARFAX. *NAVIGATION*, **BLUETOOTH* *HANDS FREE**, **LEATHER SEATS**, *HEATED & COOLED SEATS*, **TOW PACKAGE**, 18 Machined-Aluminum Wheels, GVWR: 7,300 lbs Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Memory seat, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, SYNC.View all our inventory at www.blakeutterford.com. Follow us on Facebook! Call Terri Irby Internet Sales 888-686-0135 or 903-465-5671 ext. 1048 today! 2012 Ford Expedition Limited
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Expedition Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1K56CEF45243
Stock: S17871A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 99,318 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,897
Phil Long Hyundai Motor City - Colorado Springs / Colorado
719-575-7620. Ingot Silver Metallic exterior, XLT trim. 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, Flex Fuel, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, POWERCODE REMOTE START SYSTEM, 203A EQUIPMENT GROUP ORDER CODE, Tow Hitch, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, CarAndDriver.com's review says "The Expedition and the long-wheelbase EL variant are traditional body-on-frame sport-utes that battle the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban with their own mix of interior space, towing ability, and ruggedness.". CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEMP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGES203A EQUIPMENT GROUP ORDER CODE climate control w/dual electronic auto temp control (DEATC), subwoofer, leather-trimmed seats, heated/cooled front seats, 10-way pwr driver seat w/memory, 10-way pwr passenger seat, 3rd row 60/40 PowerFold seat, exterior mirrors w/integrated turn signals & memory, pedal adjustment memory function, pwr liftgate, pale adobe metallic running boards/bumpers/lower bodyside cladding/wheel lip moldings, leather-wrapped shift knob, woodgrain interior trim accents, 110V pwr outlet, rear-view camera, rain-sensing wipers, class IV trailer hitch receiver, wiring harness w/4 & 7-pin connector, HD aux transmission oil cooler, HD radiator, electronic braking wiring kit, pwr moonroofEXPERTS ARE SAYINGruggedness." -CarAndDriver.com.WHY BUY FROM USAll new car prices and discounts reflect all available rebates including Lease Cash, Valued Owner Coupon and Trade-In Assistance Rebate Offers. Not all buyers will qualifyPlease confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-30.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Expedition XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1H54CEF58287
Stock: S8575A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 106,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,991
Sewell Buick GMC - Dallas / Texas
Sewell Buick GMC is proud to offer this 2012 Ford Expedition equipped with 2WD, navigation, backup camera, heated and cooled seats, park assist, power sunroof, power running boards, and more that was recently traded in for a new vehicle. If you have been searching for a quality trade-in at a great value, then this is the Expedition for you. Every Value Vehicle at Sewell Buick GMC is a local trade in and has passed a vehicle safety inspection, so feel free to call us at 214-350-8000 and make a reservation to come see this Expedition Limited today! This Expedition is being sold as-is and our internet price has been reduced to ensure a quick and hassle-free buying experience. If you have been waiting for a great deal dont miss this opportunity to purchase a dealer trade-in at a value price. Also, please note, we take great care to keep our online inventory up to date, however our inventory changes daily so not all of our inventory may be online. If you do not see what you are looking for then please call. We look forward to providing you with the best customer service as we begin our next century of inspired service. Buy with confidence, Sewell has been serving our customers since 1911.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Expedition Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1K50CEF20337
Stock: 5084032A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 163,639 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,995
Ford Square of Mt Vernon - Mount Vernon / Illinois
: LOCAL TRADE! CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Extra Clean. Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Quad Bucket Seats, 4x4, Heated Rear Seat, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, CHARCOAL BLACK W/KING RANCH RED, CHAP. PWR MOONROOF, 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS OPTION PACKAGES: PWR MOONROOF, WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT, CHAPARRAL PERFORATED LEATHER HEATED & COOLED FRONT BUCKET SEATS. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: CarAndDriver.com explains "The Expedition and the long-wheelbase EL variant are traditional body-on-frame sport-utes that battle the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban with their own mix of interior space, towing ability, and ruggedness.". Pricing analysis performed on 7/3/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Expedition King Ranch with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1J53CEF33195
Stock: D271A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2019
- 103,979 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,923
Gateway Ford Lincoln - Greeneville / Tennessee
You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this 2012 Ford Expedition . Protect it from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. The satellite radio system in this unit gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this vehicle is easy with the climate control system. This unit has an elegant black exterior finish. This 1/2 ton suv has four wheel drive capabilities. This vehicle has a 5.4 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2012 Ford Expedition has adjustable pedals that are luxurious and safety conscious. This Ford Expedition comes with third row seating for extra passengers. Easily set your speed in this unit with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Expedition Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU2A55CEF41949
Stock: P7103A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 89,625 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,000
Metro Ford Sales - Schenectady / New York
**CLEAN CARFAX**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **THIRD ROW SEATING**, **BLUETOOTH**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **BRAKE ASSIST**, **STABILITY CONTROL**, **COOLED SEATS**, **HEATED SEATS**, 4WD, Equipment Group 300A, Navigation System, Voice-Activated Navigation w/HD Radio.2012 Ford Expedition LimitedClean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Expedition Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU2A50CEF12116
Stock: 70361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 119,305 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,389
Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Voice-Activated Navigation W/HD Radio Invision Headrest Rear Seat Dvd Entertainment System 20" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels W/King Ranch Center Cap Pwr Moonroof 2Nd Row Bucket Seats Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 400A Equipment Group Order Code 5.4L Sohc 24-Valve V8 Ffv Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Charcoal Black W/King Ranch Red; Chaparral Perforated Leather Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats Tuxedo Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: Contact Audi South Orlando today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2012 Ford Expedition King Ranch. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. This Ford Expedition King Ranch's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford Expedition King Ranch. More information about the 2012 Ford Expedition: The Expedition is Ford's largest full-size SUV. It stands out for its combination of smooth ride and quiet interior comfort, with full-size-truck hauling ability. The Expedition's 9,200-pound tow capacity is the best in its class. Strengths of this model include excellent towing capability, 5-star safety ratings, Smooth ride and interior comfort, and spacious third-row available All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Expedition King Ranch with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1H58CEF16365
Stock: CEF16365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Expedition searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Expedition
- 5(80%)
- 4(20%)
Related Ford Expedition info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2010
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2010
- Used Audi S6 2014
- Used Mazda 5 2010
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2013
- Used Audi TT 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2012
- Used Audi Q7 2011
- Used Toyota Prius c 2018
- Used Genesis G80 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2014
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2014
- Used Audi S6 2016
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2012
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Expedition Brownsville TX
- Used Ford Focus ST Milwaukee WI
- Used Ford Flex Evansville IN
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Kansas City MO
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Hollywood FL
- Used Ford Taurus X Cleveland OH
- Used Ford Taurus X Minneapolis MN
- Used Ford Expedition Lancaster PA
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Ontario CA
- Used Ford Fiesta Dayton OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2018 Harrisburg PA
- Used Ford Mustang 2015 Beaumont TX
- Used Ford Focus 2017 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020