Used 2012 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

3,818 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Expedition Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,818 listings
  • 2012 Ford Expedition Limited in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Expedition Limited

    122,285 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,977

    $2,456 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Expedition Limited
    used

    2012 Ford Expedition Limited

    184,055 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,900

    $1,455 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Expedition XLT in White
    used

    2012 Ford Expedition XLT

    83,281 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,485

    $2,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Expedition Limited in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Expedition Limited

    105,867 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,488

    $2,428 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Expedition XLT in White
    used

    2012 Ford Expedition XLT

    147,855 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,388

    $702 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Expedition EL XLT in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Expedition EL XLT

    123,965 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $12,000

    $2,011 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Expedition XLT in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Ford Expedition XLT

    112,064 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,994

    $1,220 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Expedition Limited
    used

    2012 Ford Expedition Limited

    124,494 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,995

    $514 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Expedition EL XLT in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Ford Expedition EL XLT

    108,418 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,498

    $335 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Expedition XLT in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Expedition XLT

    141,306 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,990

    $405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Expedition EL Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Ford Expedition EL Limited

    102,115 miles
    Good Deal

    $14,850

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Expedition Limited in White
    used

    2012 Ford Expedition Limited

    193,025 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,770

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Expedition XLT in Silver
    used

    2012 Ford Expedition XLT

    99,318 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,897

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Expedition Limited in White
    used

    2012 Ford Expedition Limited

    106,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,991

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Expedition King Ranch in White
    used

    2012 Ford Expedition King Ranch

    163,639 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Expedition Limited in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Expedition Limited

    103,979 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,923

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Expedition Limited in Silver
    used

    2012 Ford Expedition Limited

    89,625 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,000

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Expedition King Ranch in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Expedition King Ranch

    119,305 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,389

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Expedition searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,818 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. Used 2012 Ford Expedition

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Expedition

Read recent reviews for the Ford Expedition
Overall Consumer Rating
4.85 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (20%)
2012 Expedition
John Pannell,05/08/2016
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
Still the most comfortable and useful car I've ever had. Again, I would wish for a little better gas mileage and it is slightly under powered but over all I still love the car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Expedition
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Expedition info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings