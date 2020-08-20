Used 2012 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Voice-Activated Navigation W/HD Radio Invision Headrest Rear Seat Dvd Entertainment System 20" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels W/King Ranch Center Cap Pwr Moonroof 2Nd Row Bucket Seats Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 400A Equipment Group Order Code 5.4L Sohc 24-Valve V8 Ffv Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Charcoal Black W/King Ranch Red; Chaparral Perforated Leather Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats Tuxedo Black Metallic 2012 Ford Expedition King Ranch. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford Expedition King Ranch. More information about the 2012 Ford Expedition: The Expedition is Ford's largest full-size SUV. It stands out for its combination of smooth ride and quiet interior comfort, with full-size-truck hauling ability. The Expedition's 9,200-pound tow capacity is the best in its class. Strengths of this model include excellent towing capability, 5-star safety ratings, Smooth ride and interior comfort, and spacious third-row available

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Ford Expedition King Ranch with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMJU1H58CEF16365

Stock: CEF16365

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020