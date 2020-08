Used 2004 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

Serra Honda - O Fallon / Illinois

Clean CARFAX. This Ford Expedition is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits, *Automatic Headlights, 6 Disc CD Changer, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Front fog lights, GVWR: 7,300 lbs Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack.2004 Ford Expedition XLT Black ClearcoatThis Do It Yourself vehicle is being sold without any warranty or guarantee. Budget any additional costs to make this vehicle up to your standards. Any and all repairs will be your financial responsibility. Vehicle does NOT qualify for financing options and is being sold as cash only.*

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Ford Expedition XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMFU16L44LA86631

Stock: 732D

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020