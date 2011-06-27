Vehicle overview

Size is the 2012 Ford Expedition's best asset, but it's also likely to be this SUV's biggest disadvantage in today's social and economic climate. However, there remains a viable consumer market that needs an SUV this big for moving both people and cargo.

Ford's full-size SUV actually comes in two sizes: large and extra large (fittingly known as the EL). While both offer enough space for eight passengers, the EL extends the space aft of the third row for greater cargo capacity. Think of it as Ford's answer to the Chevy Suburban. The Expedition has a few advantages over its main rival, including a comfortable third-row seat that folds into the floor and a superior ride quality.

However, the Ford Expedition isn't alone in these advantages. The 2012 Toyota Sequoia is even better in these areas, and although it isn't quite as spacious as the EL, its cabin essentially lines up between the two Ford models. Furthermore, the Sequoia (and the Chevys) is offered with a more powerful V8 engine than the Expedition's aging V8. With only 310 horsepower on tap, this is certainly the big Ford's greatest weakness.

We should also mention that if towing or the EL's extra cargo space aren't priorities, a large crossover like the 2012 Chevrolet Traverse or 2012 Ford Flex will almost certainly meet your people-hauling needs while being more fuel-efficient and easier to drive. Still, the 2012 Ford Expedition remains a well-rounded vehicle best suited for vacations, long road trips and recreation outings that need a certain degree of heavy-duty hauling capability.