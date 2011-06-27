  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. Used 2012 Ford Expedition
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2012 Ford Expedition Review

Pros & Cons

  • Respectable handling and road comfort
  • roomy third-row seat
  • easy-to-fold rear seats increase interior flexibility.
  • V8 engine struggles under heavy loads
  • dated and cluttered controls
  • interior cheapened by some low-quality plastics.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Ford Expedition for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$11,388 - $16,000
Used Expedition for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Even with its truck-based trappings, the 2012 Ford Expedition is quite the civilized option for shoppers needing a vehicle with significant passenger, cargo and towing capacities.

Vehicle overview

Size is the 2012 Ford Expedition's best asset, but it's also likely to be this SUV's biggest disadvantage in today's social and economic climate. However, there remains a viable consumer market that needs an SUV this big for moving both people and cargo.

Ford's full-size SUV actually comes in two sizes: large and extra large (fittingly known as the EL). While both offer enough space for eight passengers, the EL extends the space aft of the third row for greater cargo capacity. Think of it as Ford's answer to the Chevy Suburban. The Expedition has a few advantages over its main rival, including a comfortable third-row seat that folds into the floor and a superior ride quality.

However, the Ford Expedition isn't alone in these advantages. The 2012 Toyota Sequoia is even better in these areas, and although it isn't quite as spacious as the EL, its cabin essentially lines up between the two Ford models. Furthermore, the Sequoia (and the Chevys) is offered with a more powerful V8 engine than the Expedition's aging V8. With only 310 horsepower on tap, this is certainly the big Ford's greatest weakness.

We should also mention that if towing or the EL's extra cargo space aren't priorities, a large crossover like the 2012 Chevrolet Traverse or 2012 Ford Flex will almost certainly meet your people-hauling needs while being more fuel-efficient and easier to drive. Still, the 2012 Ford Expedition remains a well-rounded vehicle best suited for vacations, long road trips and recreation outings that need a certain degree of heavy-duty hauling capability.

2012 Ford Expedition models

The 2012 Ford Expedition is a full-size body-on-frame SUV available in two body lengths: regular and the EL, which adds 15 inches of overall length. Each is offered in four trim levels: base XL, midrange XLT, upscale Limited and top-of-the-line King Ranch edition. Every Expedition comes with standard seating for eight except the regular-length XL, which comes standard with five. Optional second-row captain's chairs lower capacity to seven.

The XL comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels (18 inches on the EL), automatic headlights, foglamps, a roof rack, running boards, heated mirrors with integrated blind-spot mirrors, keyless entry (both remote and door-mounted keypad), cruise control, air-conditioning (with rear controls), cloth upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (manual recline), a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split second-row seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and rear audio controls.

Upgrading to the XLT adds 18-inch alloy wheels to the regular body style, plus rear parking sensors, power-adjustable pedals, power rear-quarter windows, a trip computer, the voice-operated Sync system (includes Bluetooth phone connectivity and an iPod/USB audio interface among other functions) and an upgraded sound system with satellite radio and steering-wheel-mounted controls. XLT models can also be ordered with the Sport Appearance package that includes a body-colored grille, black running boards and black interior trim.

The Limited trim level packs on 20-inch polished alloy wheels; a heavy-duty tow package; front parking sensors; power-folding mirrors; driver-side auto-dimming mirror; a power liftgate; a rearview camera; automatic wipers; dual-zone automatic climate control; leather upholstery; eight-way power front seats with heating, cooling and driver memory functions; heated second-row seats; a power-folding third-row seat; a house-style electric outlet and a premium sound system with subwoofer.

The Western-chic King Ranch edition sports features similar to the Limited while adding special two-tone paint, 20-inch painted alloy wheels, upgraded headlamps, upgraded "Chaparral" leather upholstery and wood trim.

Many amenities found on upper trim levels can also be had as options on the less expensive models. Other major add-ons, depending on trim level, include 20-inch alloy wheels, a load-leveling rear air suspension that is great for towing, a sunroof and a rear entertainment system with two headrest-mounted screens. Available on all but the XL trim level is a touchscreen navigation system that includes HD radio and Sirius Travel Link service (provides real-time information on traffic, weather, sports, movie listings and local fuel prices).

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Ford Expedition gains standard blind-spot mirrors. The XLT can now be equipped with heated second-row seats, and front parking sensors are standard on the Limited and King Ranch trim levels.

Performance & mpg

The standard powertrain combo for the 2012 Ford Expedition and Expedition EL is a 5.4-liter V8 and six-speed automatic transmission. It produces 310 hp and 365 pound-feet of torque.

Buyers can opt for four-wheel drive with low-range gearing. The last Expedition we tested (it produced 10 hp less than the current model) accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds, a below-average time for this segment. Properly equipped, the Expedition has a maximum tow rating of 9,200 pounds. This is solid, but more powerful competitors will feel more capable while towing up grades.

The EPA-estimated fuel economy for a two-wheel-drive Expedition is 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined -- average for a full-size SUV. EPA estimates for 4WD versions drop to 13/18/15.

Safety

The Ford Expedition comes standard with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, traction control, trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Ford's programmable MyKey system, which allows parents to specify speed limits and stereo volumes for their teenage drivers, is also standard. Parking sensors and a rearview camera are optional.

Driving

Thanks to an independent rear suspension, the 2012 Ford Expedition doesn't feel like a 5,500-pound behemoth rolling along on such a massive footprint. The ride quality rates an overall pleasant experience. Relatively precise and responsive steering also makes the Expedition more nimble than you'd expect.

The 5.4-liter V8 under the hood is sufficient for everyday driving, but performance suffers when you've packed up the Expedition with full load of passengers and cargo or you're towing a trailer, much less both. Unlike its competitors from GM and Toyota, there is no upgrade V8 available. The six-speed automatic transmission gets the job done with minimal hassle, but shifting manually on steep roads may be required to hold the desired gear.

Interior

The 2012 Ford Expedition's versatile passenger cabin can be configured to comfortably accommodate five, seven or eight passengers. The standard second-row bench seat features reclining seatbacks and is split 40/20/40, which allows the center portion to slide forward to put young children within easy reach. Second-row bucket seats are an option, except on XL models.

The third-row seat is similarly versatile. The standard seat folds down with a simple tug on the release mechanism. The available power-folding seat is push-button-friendly. The Chevy's Tahoe and Suburban (and their GMC twins) require owners to physically remove the heavy third-row seats if they want to open up cargo space.

With the third-row seat up, the Expedition offers an ample 18.6 cubic feet of storage and the EL provides a generous 42.6 cubic feet. Drop both the second- and third-row seats and those numbers jump to 108.3 and 130.8, respectively. In this manner, the Expedition has a clear advantage over large crossovers that offer similar space for people.

The Expedition's interior design is generally inviting, though the dash features controls that are out of date in appearance and functionality compared to those found in Ford's F-150 pickup. For example, the navigation system features a rather small touchscreen. Some low-quality interior materials also disappoint, particularly when you've paid the extra money for a premium trim level.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Ford Expedition.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2012 Expedition
John Pannell,05/08/2016
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
Still the most comfortable and useful car I've ever had. Again, I would wish for a little better gas mileage and it is slightly under powered but over all I still love the car.
Great value and reliability!
HCook,12/23/2018
King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
Why purchase a SUV?....because it’s reliable, SAFE...and good for the family. We are glad we chose the King Ranch Expedition as we haven’t ever been disappointed. It’s been a truly great purchase and had many family trips where all 8 seats were filled with everyone having space and enjoying our time together. It has also been extremely reliable with no repairs ever needed. We love our King Ranch!
The mighty expedition
Fast Eddy,05/03/2018
XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
King of ride comfort and interior space fuel mileage not so much. If comfort interior space and towing capibility is what your after the mighty expedition has you covered. This suv hauls in the long miles with comfort and ease best long road trip vehile I have ever owned. Would I buy again? Yes I am in the Expedition fan club now.
All the amenities
Tom,01/15/2019
Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
This vehicle is outstanding for long trips. Roomy comfortable and great features.
See all 5 reviews of the 2012 Ford Expedition
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2012 Ford Expedition features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Ford Expedition

Used 2012 Ford Expedition Overview

The Used 2012 Ford Expedition is offered in the following submodels: Expedition SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), EL XL 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), and EL XL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Ford Expedition?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Ford Expedition trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Ford Expedition Limited is priced between $11,977 and$15,996 with odometer readings between 118373 and138599 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ford Expedition EL XLT is priced between $16,000 and$16,000 with odometer readings between 89093 and89093 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ford Expedition XLT is priced between $11,388 and$11,388 with odometer readings between 147855 and147855 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Ford Expeditions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Ford Expedition for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2012 Expeditions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,388 and mileage as low as 89093 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Ford Expedition.

Can't find a used 2012 Ford Expeditions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Expedition for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,805.

Find a used Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,081.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Expedition for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,491.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,756.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Ford Expedition?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Expedition lease specials

Related Used 2012 Ford Expedition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles