  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. Used 2009 Ford Expedition
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

2009 Ford Expedition Review

Pros & Cons

  • Composed handling for such a large vehicle, high towing capacity, roomy third-row seat.
  • Some confusing controls, a few cheap interior touches.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Ford Expedition for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$16,995
Used Expedition for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With room for eight adults, loads of towing ability and civilized road manners, the 2009 Ford Expedition is an especially well-rounded full-size SUV.

Vehicle overview

Recent years have seen sales of truck-based, full-size SUV fall as dramatically as fuel prices have risen, forcing consumers to be more realistic about what they drive. The growing number of crossover SUVs (which are based on lighter car platforms) has given those who need the passenger and cargo-carrying capacity of a big SUV a more reasonable alternative. Though not as capable in terms of heavy-duty towing and off-road ability, these more maneuverable and fuel-efficient crossovers are ideal for most large-SUV intenders. But for that smaller percentage of buyers who require the serious work capabilities of a traditional full-size SUV, there is the 2009 Ford Expedition.

Always a strong contender in this segment, the Expedition recently received some useful upgrades, including revised suspension and steering systems and a six-speed automatic transmission. The Expedition steers precisely, feels composed while rounding corners and has a supple ride quality. Part of the credit goes to the Expedition's independent rear suspension, a rarity in the segment that also provides plenty of room for those riding in the third seat. We found the Expedition's seats to be among the most comfortable to sit in and the easiest to fold down -- a pleasant contrast to the cramped, non-folding third-row bench in the Chevrolet Tahoe.

All is not excellent in Expedition world, however. The big bruiser has a few minor faults. Some controls and displays aren't always easy to read or use, and some plastics feel cheap. And rivals beat the Ford in a few areas. The Chevrolet Tahoe rides a bit smoother, the Nissan Armada has more off-road prowess and the Toyota Sequoia has a more powerful V8. But in the areas that typically matter the most, the 2009 Ford Expedition compares favorably. It's the king at carrying both people and cargo, it's relatively easy to drive and it boasts a lower-than-average price. For those shopping for a traditional full-size SUV, Ford's Expedition is certainly worth consideration.

2009 Ford Expedition models

The 2009 Ford Expedition is a full-size, body-on-frame SUV available in four trim levels: XLT, Eddie Bauer, Limited and King Ranch. The well-equipped XLT model seats five and comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, running boards, air-conditioning (with rear controls), front captain's chairs, a power driver seat, cruise control, full power accessories and a six-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary input jack. Next up is the Eddie Bauer, which adds 18-inch wheels, gold body cladding and running boards, a power-folding third-row seat, leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded sound system (with an in-dash CD changer and satellite radio), the Sync multimedia voice control system, power front seats with driver memory settings, and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

Topping the Eddie Bauer is the ritzy Limited, with its 18-inch chrome wheels, monochromatic paint job, rear parking sensors, back-up camera (with rearview mirror display), perforated leather seats (heated and cooled up front, heated in the second row), wood-and-leather-trimmed steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals. Finally, there's the King Ranch edition, which is similar to the Limited but wears its own 18-inch wheels, upgraded Chaparral leather upholstery in all three rows and wood trim.

Major options include 20-inch chrome wheels, a manually folding third-row seat for the XLT (increasing seating capacity to eight), second-row captain's chairs, a sunroof, a rear entertainment system and a load-leveling rear air suspension. Exclusive to the Eddie Bauer, Limited and King Ranch are a power liftgate and a navigation system with a display-based back-up camera.. Opting for the nav system gets you Sirius Travel Link, which provides traffic conditions, weather forecasts, sports scores, movie listings and local fuel prices. Expedition XLT buyers can also get an off-road package with skid plates and tubular step bars.

2009 Highlights

For 2009, the Ford Expedition gets a handful of new features that include a capless fuel filler, a perimeter alarm, rain-sensing wipers, satellite radio, the Sync multimedia voice control system and Sirius Travel Link. Additionally, the 5.4-liter V8 adopts flex-fuel capability, meaning it can also run on ethanol-blend fuels.

Performance & mpg

All Expeditions come standard with a 5.4-liter V8 making 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. It's matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. Two-wheel or four-wheel drive (with low-range gearing) is offered. An Expedition 4WD we tested accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds, a respectable time for this heavyweight class. Properly equipped, the Expedition can tow a 9,200-pound trailer.

Fuel mileage estimates for a 2WD Expedition stand at 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined, about par for the segment.

Safety

All major safety equipment is standard on the 2009 Ford Expedition, including antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), a rollover-sensing stability control system, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear parking sensors and power-adjustable pedals are optional across the line. In government crash testing, the Ford Expedition received a five-star rating (the best possible) for all frontal-impact (driver and passenger) and side-impact tests.

Driving

Drive a 2009 Ford Expedition and you might be impressed by its handling. For such a big and heavy vehicle, its steering response and general composure are pleasing. Ride quality is fairly smooth (more so with a full load), though the big Ford isn't as plush on the highway as some competitors. Despite some noticeable noise from the tires, the Expedition's cabin remains quiet enough to carry on a conversation. The V8 offers solid acceleration in most situations and delivers its power in a smooth manner. The six-speed automatic generally makes good use of the V8's reserves but occasionally has difficulty finding the right gear during passing maneuvers. Overall, the 2009 Ford Expedition behaves like a smaller vehicle, perhaps the biggest compliment you could give a 3-ton SUV.

Interior

Expeditions can seat anywhere from five to eight passengers, depending on configuration. The standard second-row bench seat has a 40/20/40 split, and the middle section can be moved forward to provide easier access to an infant. Opting for the second-row captain's chairs drops seating capacity to seven but gains a storage console between the seats.

The Expedition's 60/40-split third-row seat is one of the most comfortable in the full-size SUV class. It folds flat with a quick-and-easy release handle in XLT models or powers up and down at the press of a button in the higher trims. As expected, there's not much cargo room behind the third-row seat (18.6 cubic feet), but folding it down increases that to 55 cubes. Folding down the second row expands cargo capacity to a generous 108 cubic feet, nearly as much as the Chevrolet Tahoe offers with its ungainly rear seats removed. Best of all, folding down both rear rows creates a perfectly flat load floor.

The Expedition's cabin has up-to-date electronics and a generally modern feel, though there are quite a few small, cheap-feeling buttons that are hard to tell apart at a glance. One family-friendly touch is the overhead conversation mirror -- a valuable tool for keeping tabs on squabbling siblings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Ford Expedition.

5(73%)
4(27%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it
paula,12/01/2010
The Expedition Limited has been a great vehicle for our family of 5. We haven't had any mechanical issues and it drives like a dream. The gas mileage isn't too bad for this type of vehicle. I have considered downsizing but I have a hard time giving up the luxury. I really like the look and comfort.
Love my 09 Expedition
MS,08/12/2017
Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
Bought this car with 82000 on it in 2015. It's an EL and you can't beat the roominess, the comfort, the leather, etc. The mileage is not bad for such a big truck - solid real 11-12 in stop and go. Up to 18-20 if all highway. Mix gives solid 14-15 depending. My 2014 Durango (too small and weird shifting) only did a little better 14-15 in traffic and low 20s on the road. We liked the 09 Expedition so much we traded the Durango for a used 2015 Expedition. Which is also great, albeit mileage with the turbo is say 3 or 4 mpg better. Have 93000 on my 2009 now and I expected we'll get to 150,000 for sure. You can get a good price on a used one so let someone else eat the first and second (or more) years depreciation.
Great SUV
Happy Okie,01/18/2009
I love this SUV. Great steering and control. Very easy to drive. Impressive interior design and great looks. Very smooth and quiet. Love it.
Expedition EL Review
JenTaylor,01/28/2009
Had a 2007 expedition EL that was totaled in an accident. Looked around and the 2009 was still the best for us. The fold down seats are so wonderful when I have that "emergency" with more kids to haul around. I currently have 2 car seats in the car and was able to have 5 adults and 3 children with Car Seats and 2 full size strollers in the cargo area. Then dropped the one family off, folded down the seats and went grocery shopping. Also this hugh car turns on a dime, U- turns in tight corners are no problem. The transmission seems to give more power to this vehicle over the 2007.
See all 11 reviews of the 2009 Ford Expedition
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2009 Ford Expedition features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2009 Ford Expedition

Used 2009 Ford Expedition Overview

The Used 2009 Ford Expedition is offered in the following submodels: Expedition SUV. Available styles include XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), and SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Ford Expedition?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Ford Expedition trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Ford Expedition XLT is priced between $16,995 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 18290 and18290 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Ford Expeditions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Ford Expedition for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 Expeditions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,995 and mileage as low as 18290 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Ford Expedition.

Can't find a used 2009 Ford Expeditions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Expedition for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $12,580.

Find a used Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,745.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Expedition for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,602.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,539.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Ford Expedition?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Expedition lease specials

Related Used 2009 Ford Expedition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles