Vehicle overview

Recent years have seen sales of truck-based, full-size SUV fall as dramatically as fuel prices have risen, forcing consumers to be more realistic about what they drive. The growing number of crossover SUVs (which are based on lighter car platforms) has given those who need the passenger and cargo-carrying capacity of a big SUV a more reasonable alternative. Though not as capable in terms of heavy-duty towing and off-road ability, these more maneuverable and fuel-efficient crossovers are ideal for most large-SUV intenders. But for that smaller percentage of buyers who require the serious work capabilities of a traditional full-size SUV, there is the 2009 Ford Expedition.

Always a strong contender in this segment, the Expedition recently received some useful upgrades, including revised suspension and steering systems and a six-speed automatic transmission. The Expedition steers precisely, feels composed while rounding corners and has a supple ride quality. Part of the credit goes to the Expedition's independent rear suspension, a rarity in the segment that also provides plenty of room for those riding in the third seat. We found the Expedition's seats to be among the most comfortable to sit in and the easiest to fold down -- a pleasant contrast to the cramped, non-folding third-row bench in the Chevrolet Tahoe.

All is not excellent in Expedition world, however. The big bruiser has a few minor faults. Some controls and displays aren't always easy to read or use, and some plastics feel cheap. And rivals beat the Ford in a few areas. The Chevrolet Tahoe rides a bit smoother, the Nissan Armada has more off-road prowess and the Toyota Sequoia has a more powerful V8. But in the areas that typically matter the most, the 2009 Ford Expedition compares favorably. It's the king at carrying both people and cargo, it's relatively easy to drive and it boasts a lower-than-average price. For those shopping for a traditional full-size SUV, Ford's Expedition is certainly worth consideration.