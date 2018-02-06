Used 2017 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Brooksville - Brooksville / Florida

3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Blue Jeans Ebony; Cloth Front Bucket Seats Engine: 3.5L Ecoboost V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Selectshift This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2017 Ford Expedition we recently got in. This Ford includes: BLUE JEANS EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Mirror(s) Heated Mirrors Satellite Radio ENGINE: 3.5L ECOBOOST V6 (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged EBONY, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Pass-Through Rear Seat Bucket Seats TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD) Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Ford Expedition gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Ford Expedition XLT is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. There is no evidence of prior damage or paintwork on this Ford Expedition XLT. People spend lifetimes looking for a car as perfect as this Ford Expedition XLT. Fortunately, you don't have to. Learn more about this ultra-rare beauty at AutoNation Ford Brooksville. More information about the 2017 Ford Expedition: The Expedition is Ford's largest full-size SUV. It stands out for its combination of smooth ride and quiet interior comfort, with full-size-truck hauling ability. The Expedition's 9,200-pound tow capacity is the best in its class. Interesting features of this model are excellent towing capability, spacious third-row available, 5-star safety ratings, and Smooth ride and interior comfort. At AutoNation Ford Brooksville, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this Expedition is no exception. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ford Expedition XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMJU1HT9HEA23235

Stock: HEA23235

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020