Used 2017 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

- 82,352 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,495$5,123 Below Market
- 57,149 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,900$4,837 Below Market
- 90,339 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,498$4,087 Below Market
- 39,879 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,582$4,757 Below Market
- 88,246 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$26,149
- 58,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,945
- 94,840 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$25,790$3,793 Below Market
- 72,543 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,995$6,430 Below Market
- 80,819 miles
$25,497$4,939 Below Market
- 102,009 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,355$3,645 Below Market
- 42,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,899
- 80,428 miles
$28,895
- 95,046 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$25,994
- 85,783 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,739
- 76,110 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,997$2,629 Below Market
- 95,444 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,491$3,824 Below Market
- 88,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,993
- 49,739 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$28,288$7,377 Below Market
BCM,06/02/2018
EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
My wife and have been hardcore European and Japanese car fans since college (Volvo, Audi, Honda). As an active couple in our late thirties with three rapidly growing children, a large steep mountainside driveway in Alaska and recreational activities which include mountain biking, skiing and pulling a travel trailer; a large 4X4 SUV seemed to be in order. I looked carefully at the Toyota Sequoia, Yukon XL/Suburban and then happened to drive a rental Expedition while on a business trip. I was thoroughly impressed with the drivability/handling, interior layout/space and the overall package despite being an older platform. We ended up purchasing a lightly used 2017 EL Limited for a steeply discounted price. The front seats are just as comfortable as any Volvo we have owned. The space utilization is exceptional and the technology integration is an added bonus. It is quiet and composed on the highway. With the responsive steering and relatively small turning radius, my wife has no issues driving this into the tighter parking lots in town which she frequents. We are looking forward to using the 4WD (on dedicated snow tires) this winter. I can’t express how impressed we are with this vehicle! Excellent job Ford. You have won over some difficult, foreign car biased customers!
