Used 2017 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

3,818 listings
Expedition Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Ford Expedition XLT in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Expedition XLT

    82,352 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,495

    $5,123 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Expedition XLT in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Expedition XLT

    57,149 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $25,900

    $4,837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Expedition XLT in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Ford Expedition XLT

    90,339 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,498

    $4,087 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Expedition XLT in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Expedition XLT

    39,879 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,582

    $4,757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Expedition EL XLT in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Expedition EL XLT

    88,246 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $26,149

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Expedition EL Limited in Gold
    used

    2017 Ford Expedition EL Limited

    58,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,945

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Expedition EL Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Expedition EL Limited

    94,840 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $25,790

    $3,793 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Expedition XLT in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Expedition XLT

    72,543 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $18,995

    $6,430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Expedition EL XLT in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Ford Expedition EL XLT

    80,819 miles

    $25,497

    $4,939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Expedition XLT in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Expedition XLT

    102,009 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,355

    $3,645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Expedition XLT in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Expedition XLT

    42,792 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,899

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Expedition EL Limited in Gold
    used

    2017 Ford Expedition EL Limited

    80,428 miles

    $28,895

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Expedition EL Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Expedition EL Limited

    95,046 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $25,994

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Expedition EL Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Expedition EL Limited

    85,783 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,739

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Expedition Limited in Gold
    used

    2017 Ford Expedition Limited

    76,110 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,997

    $2,629 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Expedition EL Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Expedition EL Limited

    95,444 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,491

    $3,824 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Expedition EL XLT in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Expedition EL XLT

    88,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,993

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Expedition King Ranch
    used

    2017 Ford Expedition King Ranch

    49,739 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $28,288

    $7,377 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Expedition

Overall Consumer Rating
423 Reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 1
    (13%)
Surprised by just how great it is!
BCM,06/02/2018
EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
My wife and have been hardcore European and Japanese car fans since college (Volvo, Audi, Honda). As an active couple in our late thirties with three rapidly growing children, a large steep mountainside driveway in Alaska and recreational activities which include mountain biking, skiing and pulling a travel trailer; a large 4X4 SUV seemed to be in order. I looked carefully at the Toyota Sequoia, Yukon XL/Suburban and then happened to drive a rental Expedition while on a business trip. I was thoroughly impressed with the drivability/handling, interior layout/space and the overall package despite being an older platform. We ended up purchasing a lightly used 2017 EL Limited for a steeply discounted price. The front seats are just as comfortable as any Volvo we have owned. The space utilization is exceptional and the technology integration is an added bonus. It is quiet and composed on the highway. With the responsive steering and relatively small turning radius, my wife has no issues driving this into the tighter parking lots in town which she frequents. We are looking forward to using the 4WD (on dedicated snow tires) this winter. I can’t express how impressed we are with this vehicle! Excellent job Ford. You have won over some difficult, foreign car biased customers!
