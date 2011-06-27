Used 1999 Ford Expedition Consumer Reviews

Pleased Expedition Owner nate86 , 06/18/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought my 1999 Expedition Eddie Bauer at a little over 78,000 miles. It had just one owner prior, and was well maintained and cared for. The truck is awesome to say the lease. Stylish, BIG, yet very comfortable to drive, especially on the highway. Gas mileage? It has not been an issue because all I do is drive to school, work, and basic daily errands like grocery shopping and doctor visits. I think that a properly educated truck owner must know that proper maintenance like oil changes, tune-ups etc. are required, just like with other cars. This truck is built very strong and sturdy, and I feel powerful in the drivers seat when I drive it. This is the best SUV built in 1999, bar none. Report Abuse

Best car we ever owned alex1695 , 07/16/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We have owned this car for about 8.5 years, we bought it used from the dealership at 98k miles and have since spun the odometer to 275k. We are a family of 4 and have done quiet a bit of travel and moving. This car has taken us on multiple long trips and plenty of space for gear and leg room for everybody. On one long trip hauling a u haul in the dark we hit an Elk, sadly in the middle of nowhere, but the car took us another 250 miles to civilization with a cracked radiator, misaligned front end and even rode smooth. This car has never and most likely will never die. Love this car, even gets decent gas for a full sized SUV.

Best vehicle I've ever owned shawm , 09/27/2014 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought my baby new and it has 230,000 miles on it. No major problems, only routine maintenance (tires, batteries, brakes, oil changes, tune ups) over 15 years. I had to replace the heater/A/C diverter door at 227,000 miles at a cost of $237.00 at a body shop and now the park lights won't turn off after replacing the battery. Those are minor issues. It's in the shop now and regardless of cost, it will be repaired and I'll continue to drive it. It still looks great inside and out. I love it! I recently purchased a new car due to the high mileage and I hope my new Nissan (not a SUV) is as dependable. Would have purchased another Expedition, but I don't like the new body style.

1999 Expedition Eddie Bauer pestka , 07/28/2011 20 of 22 people found this review helpful I have had the Expy for a couple years and now have 270100 miles on her. One engine re-build and transmission is all I have had to do over the years.I hear about how the milage is, but I am getting 17ish in town and 20ish on the Hwy with the 5.4, people if dont shove your foot through the fire wall upon acceleration this is possible milage for all! I cannot believe how reliable this vehicle has been weather hauling the boat or the groceries this vehicle has meet my needs. She has handled all Wisconsin can throw at it. Ice, snow, and heat she comes through!!! Henry would approve of this bad@ss machine. I cannot belive someone traded me a mint Expy for a 2wd Sportage straight up, what a goof!