Used 2013 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me
3,818 listings
- 168,589 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,844$3,198 Below Market
- 121,190 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,822$1,367 Below Market
- 136,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,500
- 132,310 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,200$2,936 Below Market
- 153,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,999$1,687 Below Market
- 87,097 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,753
- 148,695 miles
$11,822$1,682 Below Market
- 106,580 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$12,995
- 151,361 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,324
- 127,953 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,988
- 95,003 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,995
- 97,979 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,999$1,571 Below Market
- 189,460 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
- 118,560 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,995$219 Below Market
- 117,642 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$13,989
- 238,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,455
- 49,775 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,191$817 Below Market
- 86,077 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,880$848 Below Market
Meathead1986,04/22/2019
EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
Wasn't even looking for this when I found it and honestly didn't know I was going to purchase. Picked it up for $5k after dealer told me they hadn't even done servicing/inspection or professionally cleaned the vehicle so I test drove as-is with 175k on the odometer (not a typo). Liked it so much and sounded like it needed minor maintenance to keep moving so I went for it. with the options and features on this thing trade cleaned up and running right is over $10k and just needs regular tune-up dont to it (plugs, fluids, wires and filters) and by not letting it get through servicing and cleanup since I do all of that myself I saved over $2k on it. This thing is a dream to drive down the highway ad absorbs every little bump with ease while being quiet enough to whisper comfortably with my wife and not have to scream at my kids in the back. Also affords me the ability to give rides to friends of kids if they need it without having to take 2 vehicles which is why I purchased to begin with. Gas mileage is as expected but once tune-up is done on it that will get slightly better. Right now before we've averaged in the realm of 15mpg which isn't terrible but isnt great. The 5.4 tends to make people want to shy away from it but it properly maintained and you make sure to use the right spec fluids they can run forever with a few minor costs. This thing takes alot of power to get moving but does it fairly easily considering and once you're moving its very comfortable to drive long distances. has power everything with the king ranch package and also having the EL makes it ginormous but affords you the most cargo space. Between this and a chevy Taho/Suburban I feel this would win hands down due to design and overall ride comfort and logic of controls. it's a way better value and you get something that's very well put together
