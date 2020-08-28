Used 2013 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

3,818 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Expedition Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,818 listings
  • 2013 Ford Expedition EL XLT in Black
    used

    2013 Ford Expedition EL XLT

    168,589 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,844

    $3,198 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Expedition EL Limited in Black
    used

    2013 Ford Expedition EL Limited

    121,190 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,822

    $1,367 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Expedition XLT in White
    used

    2013 Ford Expedition XLT

    136,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,500

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Expedition Limited
    used

    2013 Ford Expedition Limited

    132,310 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $13,200

    $2,936 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Expedition Limited in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford Expedition Limited

    153,264 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,999

    $1,687 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Expedition King Ranch in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Ford Expedition King Ranch

    87,097 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,753

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Expedition XLT in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Ford Expedition XLT

    148,695 miles
    Great Deal

    $11,822

    $1,682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Expedition EL Limited in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford Expedition EL Limited

    106,580 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Expedition Limited in Gray
    used

    2013 Ford Expedition Limited

    151,361 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $12,324

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Expedition Limited in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford Expedition Limited

    127,953 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,988

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Expedition King Ranch in White
    used

    2013 Ford Expedition King Ranch

    95,003 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Expedition EL XLT in White
    used

    2013 Ford Expedition EL XLT

    97,979 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $14,999

    $1,571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Expedition XLT in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Ford Expedition XLT

    189,460 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Expedition Limited in Black
    used

    2013 Ford Expedition Limited

    118,560 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $16,995

    $219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Expedition XLT in Black
    used

    2013 Ford Expedition XLT

    117,642 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,989

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Expedition Limited in Black
    used

    2013 Ford Expedition Limited

    238,301 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,455

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Expedition King Ranch in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Ford Expedition King Ranch

    49,775 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,191

    $817 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Expedition Limited in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford Expedition Limited

    86,077 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,880

    $848 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Expedition searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,818 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. Used 2013 Ford Expedition

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Expedition

Read recent reviews for the Ford Expedition
Overall Consumer Rating
4.84 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
This thing is a luxury land yacht
Meathead1986,04/22/2019
EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
Wasn't even looking for this when I found it and honestly didn't know I was going to purchase. Picked it up for $5k after dealer told me they hadn't even done servicing/inspection or professionally cleaned the vehicle so I test drove as-is with 175k on the odometer (not a typo). Liked it so much and sounded like it needed minor maintenance to keep moving so I went for it. with the options and features on this thing trade cleaned up and running right is over $10k and just needs regular tune-up dont to it (plugs, fluids, wires and filters) and by not letting it get through servicing and cleanup since I do all of that myself I saved over $2k on it. This thing is a dream to drive down the highway ad absorbs every little bump with ease while being quiet enough to whisper comfortably with my wife and not have to scream at my kids in the back. Also affords me the ability to give rides to friends of kids if they need it without having to take 2 vehicles which is why I purchased to begin with. Gas mileage is as expected but once tune-up is done on it that will get slightly better. Right now before we've averaged in the realm of 15mpg which isn't terrible but isnt great. The 5.4 tends to make people want to shy away from it but it properly maintained and you make sure to use the right spec fluids they can run forever with a few minor costs. This thing takes alot of power to get moving but does it fairly easily considering and once you're moving its very comfortable to drive long distances. has power everything with the king ranch package and also having the EL makes it ginormous but affords you the most cargo space. Between this and a chevy Taho/Suburban I feel this would win hands down due to design and overall ride comfort and logic of controls. it's a way better value and you get something that's very well put together
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Expedition
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Expedition info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings