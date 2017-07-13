Overall rating 7.7 / 10

More rugged than a typical three-row crossover, the 2018 Ford Expedition, a traditional truck-based SUV, is a top pick if you need a vehicle that can haul families, toys or both. It seats up to eight people, has a powerful turbocharged V6 engine and can tow more than 9,000 pounds.

Available in three trim levels, each with multiple options, the Expedition can be seasoned to taste and made as modern as any family sedan. Its expansive interior gets a welcome update this year with more modern-looking vents, dials and faceplates, addressing our earlier complaint about inferior trim elements in an otherwise sharp setting. The cabin matches the relative serenity of the Expedition's ride as well, which delivers a surprising amount of comfort and stability.

The Expedition's more powerful turbocharged V6 engine this year (375 horsepower, or 400 hp for the Platinum trim) also gives the SUV impressive gusto and makes it one of the quickest in the class. We tested an earlier Expedition — a four-wheel-drive, long-wheelbase model, no less — and clocked it from zero to 60 mph in 7 seconds. And that was before this year's power increase. Fuel economy estimates haven't been released yet, but last year's Expedition returned between 16 and 18 mpg combined. The new 10-speed automatic transmission should help elevate both fuel economy and acceleration.

There aren't many traditional body-on-frame, full-size SUVs that compete with the Expedition. The Chevrolet Suburban and its GMC Yukon mechanical twin are the most obvious rivals. Both have lower towing capacity and less cargo space, but they can seat nine passengers.

The Toyota Sequoia is another strong candidate with similar fundamental capabilities, but we've found the Sequoia simply isn't as well-equipped or modern as the Ford and Chevy. The Nissan Armada is a dark horse, recently updated with a new V8 engine and an impressive suite of safety features.

In the end, if you need seven- or eight-passenger seating, a lot of towing capacity and a lot of room, the 2018 Ford Expedition is a great choice.