  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. Used 1997 Ford Expedition
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(72)
Appraise this car

1997 Ford Expedition Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great big truck that can seat up to nine passengers and still fit inside a regular garage. Interior ergonomics are outstanding, and a nice standard equipment list make it competitive with other full-size utes.
  • Engine could use a bit more oomph
  • even the optional 5.4-liter has difficulty accelerating beyond speeds of 70 mph. The transmission could also use some refinement
  • upshifts are rather abrupt and downshifts should happen a bit quicker.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Ford Expedition for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$938 - $1,989
Used Expedition for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Here it is folks, the truck you've all been waiting for. After allowing GM to dominate the full-size SUV arena for years, Ford introduces a vehicle that has its sights squarely aimed at the Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon. Ford boasts that its Expedition is superior to the GM full-size sport-utes in every way.

Larger than the Tahoe and Yukon, the Expedition can seat nine people with its optional third row bench seat; the Tahoe and Yukon can seat only six. Unlike the Suburban, which may have difficulty fitting into a standard garage, the Expedition can be handled with ease in most parking maneuvers. The Expedition also has the best payload and towing capacity in its class: 2,000-lbs. and 8000-lbs., respectively.

On the road the Expedition is well mannered. It's obvious that this is not a car, but compared to the vehicle it replaces the Expedition rides like a limousine. Interior ergonomics are first rate and will be familiar to anyone who has spent time in the new F-150. From the front seat forward the Expedition is nearly identical to the new pickup. That's a good thing; we love the cab of the 1997 F-150 with its easy-to-use climate and stereo controls, steering wheel mounted cruise control, plenty of cupholders and great storage space.

Ford has put a lot of time and money into making this truck the next sales leader in their already dominant light-truck lineup. We came away impressed and think you will too. The Expedition comes standard with dual airbags, a first in this segment, antilock brakes, and fold-flat second row seats; features that we feel are important in this increasingly competitive segment. Our few gripes stem from the powertrain. After driving a few Vortec powered Suburbans this year, we've become spoiled by the GM engine's gobs of torque and horsepower. The Expedition's power output won't be confused with a Geo Tracker, but it did leave us wondering if we could squeeze one of GM's 5.7-liter powerhouses into the engine bay. One option that we think everyone should investigate is the lighted running boards. The Expedition towers above the ground, and entering and exiting this truck will take its toll on most passengers after a few days.

We think that the Expedition will be turning up in our neighborhood parking lots and driveways very soon. If you're thinking of buying a full-size SUV in the near future, you owe it to yourself to take a look at this truck.

1997 Highlights

Ford's replacement for the aging Bronco is the all-new Expedition. Based on the 1997 F-150 platform, this full-size sport-utility vehicle is poised to do battle with the Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Ford Expedition.

5(54%)
4(38%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
72 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 72 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

14 years of driving
objr,03/10/2011
I bought her when my second son was born, traded in the 4 Runner. Towed the boat many miles and slept in the back camping many days. Snow, mud, rain did not slow her down. No major maintenance issues beyond a stuck shifter, compressor and alternator. Approaching 200,000, hot in winter, cold in summer. in a foot of snow and pulling a hill, nothing can stop her. I wanted to jump on the Obama $4,500 clunker deal but I couldn't bring myself to dumping her, they were going to seize her engine. It would be like putting my dog down, could not do it. I will drive her until she dies which will probably be around 280,000 to 300,000 miles.
My Expedition
innersouls,09/01/2010
My Expedition gets me 20 mpg on the freeway and still around 15 - 16 mpg in town. This has been the best vehicle I have ever owned
19 yr & still trucking strong
glenda,11/02/2015
XLT 4dr SUV 4WD
This has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned plus the most economical overall when you consider purchase price over 19 yr with no repairs other than maintenance. The only expense has been fuel, regular oil changes, tires, air filters, brake pads, battery, and replacement of one broken suspension arm. This SUV has gone in deep snow when my other truck ( GMC) wouldn't. I no longer need to transport heavy or bulky loads but I hate to sell this reliable friend so I plan to continue to see how many more years she'll go. I'll trade only if I can get a 20 yr. guarantee on a new SUV.
417000 Miles and still Going!!!!!
cedric626,08/04/2013
I have a 1997 Ford Expedition that I purchase in 2000. The only maintenance that I have had done to the engine is the sprark blugs and coil paks. I am repainting it and putting it back on the road after seating for a year. I am trying to find out what is the record for miles on this 4.6 engine.
See all 72 reviews of the 1997 Ford Expedition
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1997 Ford Expedition features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1997 Ford Expedition

Used 1997 Ford Expedition Overview

The Used 1997 Ford Expedition is offered in the following submodels: Expedition SUV. Available styles include XLT 4dr SUV 4WD, XLT 4dr SUV, Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV, and Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Ford Expedition?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Ford Expeditions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Ford Expedition for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Ford Expedition.

Can't find a used 1997 Ford Expeditions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Expedition for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,636.

Find a used Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,749.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Expedition for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,299.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,468.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Ford Expedition?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Expedition lease specials

Related Used 1997 Ford Expedition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles