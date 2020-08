Used 2014 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

Sommer's Automotive - Mequon / Wisconsin

THIRD ROW, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, RUNNING BOARDS, TRAILER HITCH AND MORE. PRICED TO MOVE $1,500 below NADA Retail! CALL SOMMER'S TODAY. ASK FOR DARRELL JACKSON TO LEARN MORE AND SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Running Boards, Flex Fuel, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. LOCALLY OWNED! FULL 125 POINT INSPECTION. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "With room for up to eight people and a tow rating up to 9,200 pounds, the Expedition bests every other full-size SUV in its class." -KBB.com. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This Expedition is priced $1,500 below NADA Retail. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Sommer's has been serving Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the entire Midwest for 70 years. Our family owned company is actively involved in supporting the community that has helped us grow for all of those years. You can be assured that you will be taken care of throughout the entire purchase process. We are one of the highest volume dealers in the state because we offer some of the best prices and the best service. Join the other satisfied customers that choose Sommer's for their automotive needs.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ford Expedition King Ranch with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMJU1J59EEF56628

Stock: B2634A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020