Used 2006 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

3,818 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Expedition Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,818 listings
  • 2006 Ford Expedition XLT in Gold
    used

    2006 Ford Expedition XLT

    270,957 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,495

    $742 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Expedition XLT in Gold
    used

    2006 Ford Expedition XLT

    125,879 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $887 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Expedition Limited in Silver
    used

    2006 Ford Expedition Limited

    173,856 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $2,251 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Expedition XLT in Black
    used

    2006 Ford Expedition XLT

    155,867 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    $1,014 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Expedition XLT in Red
    used

    2006 Ford Expedition XLT

    209,080 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    $732 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Expedition Limited
    used

    2006 Ford Expedition Limited

    140,702 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,177

    $585 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Expedition XLT in Silver
    used

    2006 Ford Expedition XLT

    220,774 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Expedition XLT in White
    used

    2006 Ford Expedition XLT

    180,596 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $467 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Expedition XLT in Red
    used

    2006 Ford Expedition XLT

    148,426 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Expedition King Ranch in Dark Brown
    used

    2006 Ford Expedition King Ranch

    177,929 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Expedition XLT in Silver
    used

    2006 Ford Expedition XLT

    221,114 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Expedition Limited
    used

    2006 Ford Expedition Limited

    172,071 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,489

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Expedition Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Ford Expedition Limited

    153,347 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,988

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer in Black
    used

    2006 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    161,355 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,941

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Expedition XLT in White
    used

    2006 Ford Expedition XLT

    218,267 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,596

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer
    used

    2006 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer

    93,959 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Expedition XLT Sport in Silver
    used

    2006 Ford Expedition XLT Sport

    199,360 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,695

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Expedition XLT in Red
    used

    2006 Ford Expedition XLT

    96,888 miles

    $8,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Expedition searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,818 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. Used 2006 Ford Expedition

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Expedition

Read recent reviews for the Ford Expedition
Overall Consumer Rating
4.373 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 73 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Cherry King Ranch
Happy So Far,09/22/2015
King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
Bought in July 15 with 83,500 miles. I've put 1250 miles on it. Nothing too bad to report. I figured with its age mpg would be a bit below the 14 city/18 highway mileage rating when new. City is right on. Highway it's doing a bit better, around 19.5 mpg. It's smoother and quieter on the highway than I thought it would be, even with the Firestone Destination AT's I put on to replace the Continental Contitrac TR's that it came with. All the electronics and bells and whistles work fine. The only negative is that 2006 still suffers from paint bubbling on the front edge of the aluminum hood. I'm told this is from a bit of iron corrupting the metal and the paint pops. Doesn't really rust, the paint just bubbles. It may also happen on the lift gate. Not much to do about it but touch up here and there before taking in for a fix. I understand this may be common on early 2000's Expy's. As for me I can live with it. That's the only negative I found so far. I'm expecting a few years of good service from the vehicle. February 2016 Update. Things are still good after 5000 miles since purchase. City mileage has drifted down to around 13 mpg. Handled Mississippi river muddy bottom land just fine during duck season. Wonderful, safe, and comfortable on road trip to Green Bay from St. Louis for Packers game. No hydroplaning in the rain with the Firestone Destination AT's. Did notice that highway mpg is about 22 at 55 mph, 19.5 at 70 mph.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Expedition
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Expedition info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings