Used 2006 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me
3,818 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 270,957 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,495$742 Below Market
- 125,879 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999$887 Below Market
- 173,856 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$2,251 Below Market
- 155,867 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$1,014 Below Market
- 209,080 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995$732 Below Market
- 140,702 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,177$585 Below Market
- 220,774 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 180,596 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$467 Below Market
- 148,426 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995
- 177,929 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,000
- 221,114 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495
- 172,071 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,489
- 153,347 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,988
- 161,355 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,941
- 218,267 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,596
- 93,959 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,998
- 199,360 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,695
- 96,888 miles
$8,998
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Expedition searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Expedition
Read recent reviews for the Ford Expedition
Write a reviewSee all 73 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.373 Reviews
Report abuse
Happy So Far,09/22/2015
King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
Bought in July 15 with 83,500 miles. I've put 1250 miles on it. Nothing too bad to report. I figured with its age mpg would be a bit below the 14 city/18 highway mileage rating when new. City is right on. Highway it's doing a bit better, around 19.5 mpg. It's smoother and quieter on the highway than I thought it would be, even with the Firestone Destination AT's I put on to replace the Continental Contitrac TR's that it came with. All the electronics and bells and whistles work fine. The only negative is that 2006 still suffers from paint bubbling on the front edge of the aluminum hood. I'm told this is from a bit of iron corrupting the metal and the paint pops. Doesn't really rust, the paint just bubbles. It may also happen on the lift gate. Not much to do about it but touch up here and there before taking in for a fix. I understand this may be common on early 2000's Expy's. As for me I can live with it. That's the only negative I found so far. I'm expecting a few years of good service from the vehicle. February 2016 Update. Things are still good after 5000 miles since purchase. City mileage has drifted down to around 13 mpg. Handled Mississippi river muddy bottom land just fine during duck season. Wonderful, safe, and comfortable on road trip to Green Bay from St. Louis for Packers game. No hydroplaning in the rain with the Firestone Destination AT's. Did notice that highway mpg is about 22 at 55 mph, 19.5 at 70 mph.
Related Ford Expedition info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Taurus Toledo OH
- Used Ford Expedition Hialeah FL
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Hialeah FL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Columbia SC
- Used Ford F-150 Fayetteville AR
- Used Ford Expedition Lincoln NE
- Used Ford Focus ST Madison WI
- Used Ford Flex Fairfax VA
- Used Ford Thunderbird Newark NJ
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Grand Rapids MI
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon