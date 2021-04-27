  1. Home
2022 Ford Expedition

Release Date: Late 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $51,000 (estimated)
  • Revised exterior styling
  • Large, vertical touchscreen pulled from the Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle
  • Hybrid powertrain shared with the Ford F-150
  • Part of the fourth Expedition generation introduced in 2018
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Ford Expedition Review
by the Edmunds Experts
04/27/2021
What is the Expedition?

The 2022 Ford Expedition is a large SUV that sits at the top of Ford's SUV lineup. It's a traditional truck-based SUV, meaning it has more in common with the Ford F-150 than it does with crossover SUVs like the Ford Escape and Edge. That makes the Expedition a great choice for towing, and the cavernous interior offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo. For 2022, we expect the Expedition to benefit from a significant update. In addition to the current twin-turbocharged V6 engine, we expect Ford to offer a more fuel-efficient hybrid variant in the Expedition. Other expected changes include updated exterior styling and a revised interior that features a large touchscreen display similar to the one in the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The full-size SUV segment isn't as popular as it once was, but it offers a handful of respectable offerings. These truck-based models share much of the same pros and cons as the Expedition — excellent tow ratings, spacious interiors, poor fuel efficiency, middling driving dynamics — and the major differences come in engine offerings, in-car tech, driver aids and overall refinement. The Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon were just redesigned, though we found both fell a bit short of the standard set by the Expedition. The Nissan Armada and Toyota Sequoia also compete in this class but feel dated compared to the class leaders.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Ford Expedition should benefit from a midlife refresh for 2022, with updated styling as well as tech and driver aids pulled from Ford's newer models. Edmunds' favorite large SUV is set to only get better.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Ford Expedition.

