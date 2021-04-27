What is the Expedition?

The 2022 Ford Expedition is a large SUV that sits at the top of Ford's SUV lineup. It's a traditional truck-based SUV, meaning it has more in common with the Ford F-150 than it does with crossover SUVs like the Ford Escape and Edge. That makes the Expedition a great choice for towing, and the cavernous interior offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo. For 2022, we expect the Expedition to benefit from a significant update. In addition to the current twin-turbocharged V6 engine, we expect Ford to offer a more fuel-efficient hybrid variant in the Expedition. Other expected changes include updated exterior styling and a revised interior that features a large touchscreen display similar to the one in the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The full-size SUV segment isn't as popular as it once was, but it offers a handful of respectable offerings. These truck-based models share much of the same pros and cons as the Expedition — excellent tow ratings, spacious interiors, poor fuel efficiency, middling driving dynamics — and the major differences come in engine offerings, in-car tech, driver aids and overall refinement. The Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon were just redesigned, though we found both fell a bit short of the standard set by the Expedition. The Nissan Armada and Toyota Sequoia also compete in this class but feel dated compared to the class leaders.