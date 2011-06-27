  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2016 Chevrolet Suburban Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seats up to nine people
  • big cargo capacity
  • quiet highway ride
  • strong V8 power
  • high-quality interior.
  • Extra-large size requires careful maneuvering in tight quarters
  • high cargo floor and load height
  • lazy gas pedal responsiveness
  • nine-passenger configuration only available on base model.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Suburban for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$27,977 - $46,995
Used Suburban for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Chevrolet Suburban combines massive passenger, cargo and towing capabilities in a way that few other vehicles can. But depending on your priorities, some rival SUVs or crossovers might work out better overall.

Notably, we picked the Chevrolet Suburban as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs for 2016.

Vehicle overview

A hot automotive trend for 2016 is the subcompact crossover SUV. These pint-size vehicles are easy to drive, and Chevrolet's got one in the form of the Trax. But Chevy also knows its traditional American customers quite well, and there's still a need for a full-size SUV that can take a big family out to the lake with a decent-size boat in tow. To that end, there's the king-size 2016 Chevrolet Suburban.

SUVs don't get much bigger than the 2016 Chevrolet Suburban.

The Suburban has room to spare for front- and second-row passengers, and more third-row space than its short-wheelbase sister, the Tahoe. It also provides much more luggage space behind the third-row seat, and you can expand that space by simply folding the seat down (a big improvement over the clumsy removable seats of pre-2015 Suburbans). Of course, a big SUV also needs a big engine, and Chevrolet has fitted a 5.3-liter V8 good for 355 horsepower. The Suburban is surprisingly fleet of foot, and yet its fuel economy figures are quite respectable considering its massive size. Properly equipped, the Suburban can tow up to 8,300 pounds, and its long wheelbase provides the stability to tow longer trailers.

There are some rival SUVs you should check out, however. The Ford Expedition (and the more luxurious 2016 Lincoln Navigator), which comes in an extended-length (EL) version, is quicker, better riding and roomier, while the Toyota Sequoia, though getting on in years, is still a viable choice thanks to its capable performance. If you need a lot of passenger space but can do without the extreme towing and cargo capacity, consider a large crossover like the Chevrolet Traverse, Ford Explorer or Honda Pilot, as they offer reasonably comfortable seating for eight, are easier to park and maneuver, and get better fuel economy. But if you need one mondo-size SUV that can do it all, the 2016 Chevrolet Suburban will certainly satisfy.

2016 Chevrolet Suburban models

The 2016 Chevrolet Suburban is a full-size SUV offered in three trim levels; base LS, midlevel LT and luxury LTZ. Seating for eight is standard, but there are two optional seating arrangements. Second-row captain's chairs drop the count to seven, and an available 40/20/40 front bench seat (LS only) increases it to nine.

The LS comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, roof rails, remote engine starting, rear parking sensors, heated power-adjustable manual-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, power front seats (eight-way driver with power lumbar, four-way passenger), a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel, a 110-volt power outlet, OnStar emergency communications, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker Apple CarPlay-compatible sound system with the 8-inch Chevrolet MyLink touchscreen interface, HD and satellite radio, a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and five USB ports.

Every 2016 Suburban comes equipped with a nicely rendered MyLink touchscreen that provides extensive high-tech functionality.

Options for the LS include a Driver Alert package with power-adjustable pedals, forward collision alert, lane-departure warning and prevention, automatic high beams and a vibrating safety alert seat. The optional Max Trailering package includes a trailer brake controller, lower rear-axle gearing and a heavy-duty air-leveling suspension.

The Suburban LT builds on the LS's equipment list with the content of the Driver Alert package as well as a power liftgate, automatic headlights, leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated front seats with memory settings for the driver, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, additional 12-volt interior power outlets and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.

The LT offers several option packages. The Luxury package bundles foglights, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, hands-free opening for the power liftgate, power-folding mirrors, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, power-folding second- and third-row seats, a wireless cell phone charger and blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. A Texas Edition package (offered in all 50 states) consists of the Luxury package but with Texas Edition branding. The Sun, Entertainment and Destinations package includes a navigation system, a sunroof and a rear-seat entertainment system with a Blu-Ray player. The Z71 Off-Road package adds 18-inch wheels with off-road tires, a specially tuned suspension, underbody skid plates, foglights, running boards, front and rear parking sensors, tow hooks, hill descent control and special badging.

Notable stand-alone options for the LT include a sunroof, DVD and Blu-Ray entertainment systems, bucket seats for the second row, 20- and 22-inch wheels, roof rack cross rails and tow hooks (black or chrome).

The top-of-the-line LTZ includes everything found on the LT model with the Luxury package plus 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, unique exterior trim, an adaptive magnetic suspension, leather upholstery, second-row bucket seats (a three-place bench is a no-cost option), heated and ventilated front seats with additional lumbar adjustment, and a premium 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

The LTZ's options list includes the Sun, Entertainment and Destinations package from the LT, along with the Max Trailering package (without the air-leveling rear suspension), 22-inch wheels, power-retractable running boards, adaptive cruise control and a head up display with a configurable digital gauge cluster.

2016 Highlights

An 8-inch touchscreen, previously offered in mid- and high-trim Suburbans only, is now standard, and now includes Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. The optional Driver Alert package comes with a lane-departure intervention feature and automatic headlights, and LTZ models get an optional color head-up display.

Performance & mpg

All 2016 Chevy Suburbans are powered by a 5.3-liter V8 engine that makes 355 hp and 383 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission powers the rear wheels on 2WD models or all four wheels on 4WD models.

Four-wheel-drive Suburbans come with a single-speed 4WD system designed to provide extra traction on slick winter roads. For off-roading capability, a more traditional 4WD system with a two-speed transfer case is available; it comes with both the Z71 Off-Road package (available only on Suburban LT) or as part of the Max Trailering package. A locking rear differential is standard on all Suburbans.

All Suburbans come with a trailer hitch receiving jack and a trailer wiring harness. The tow rating is 6,300 pounds for two-wheel-drive Suburbans and 6,000 pounds with four-wheel drive. Opting for the Max Trailering package ups the capacity by 2,000 pounds, and provides a built-in trailer brake controller and (on LS and LT models) a heavy-duty air-leveling suspension.

During Edmunds performance testing, a Suburban with rear-wheel drive went from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds, and a 4WD model with the Z71 package matched it. That's one of the quicker times in the segment, and it's especially impressive when you consider the Suburban's sheer size and weight. EPA fuel economy estimates for the 2016 Chevrolet Suburban are 18 mpg combined regardless of driveline (16 city/23 highway for 2WD models and 15/22 for 4WD).

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2016 Chevy Suburban includes antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control (with trailer sway control), front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. An airbag located between the front bucket seats (when so equipped) offers additional protection in side-impact crashes. Also standard are rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and the subscription-based OnStar system, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

Optional safety equipment includes front parking sensors, forward collision alert, lane-departure warning and intervention, a safety-alert driver seat (which vibrates on either the right, left or both sides to warn drivers of danger), rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring.

In government crash tests, the 2016 Chevrolet Suburban received four out of five possible stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for front impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection.

In an Edmunds performance test, a rear-wheel-drive Suburban came to a stop from 60 mph in 134 feet, a rather long distance even for a full-size SUV. A 4WD Suburban with the Z71 package improved slightly to 131 feet.

Driving

One major benefit of choosing Chevy's traditional full-size SUV is standard V8 power, and the 2016 Chevrolet Suburban's 5.3-liter V8 engine is certainly beefy enough to pull around a full complement of passengers and gear. It's also plenty smooth and refined. On the whole, the cabin is as hushed as a luxury car's, especially on the highway.

The 2016 Suburban's curvaceous, carlike dashboard hints at extra refinement, and indeed, this massive SUV is surprisingly pleasant to drive.

We're less fond of the drivetrain's lazy responses to gas pedal inputs, a result of GM's efforts to calibrate it for maximum fuel economy. There's a noticeable delay when pressing on the gas pedal, whether you're trying to execute a pass at highway speeds or accelerate from a stop.

The Suburban feels relatively secure when going through turns, and it soaks up bumps with ease -- all the more so if you opt for the LTZ model, which gets an adaptive suspension with magnetic-fluid shocks that automatically reacts to driver input and road conditions. We cannot recommend any of the fashionable 22-inch wheels, however, as their mass combined with their tires' lack of cushioning sidewalls adversely affects ride comfort. Also keep in mind that this is still a large and heavy truck-based vehicle; crossover SUVs, which generally use a car-based architecture, are easier to maneuver and park, as well as being more composed on rough pavement.

Interior

Last year's redesign gave the Suburban an interior that was a significant improvement over the previous-generation model, and one year on we continue to be impressed by the Suburban's cabin. Materials are of high quality, and the gauge cluster's crisp white-on-black graphics are easy to read day or night. The central information display is intuitive to navigate and its graphics are simple and easily interpreted. The standard 8-inch central color infotainment displays feature sophisticated (and in some cases reconfigurable) graphics options. Unfortunately, the Chevrolet MyLink interface can sometimes be slow to respond to your touch inputs.

Most shoppers will find the front seats comfortable and reasonably supportive, but the lack of a telescoping steering wheel in the LS model will make it harder for some people to find an ideal driving position. Second row space is excellent, while the third row offers better legroom than Chevy's smaller Tahoe. Keep in mind, though, that if you're looking to the Suburban for its nine-passenger capacity, remember that it's only available on the base trim level.

Given the very cumbersome nature of the pre-2015 Suburban's third-row seat removal procedure (not to mention the seat's vulnerability to smash-and-grab thieves), we're happy to see Chevy has integrated the third row firmly into the truck's floor. The fact that both the rear rows can be power operated is an added benefit. The downside to these stow-away seats is a higher cargo floor loading height, which makes it more difficult for shorter owners to load strollers or bigger shopping hauls.

The 2016 Chevrolet Suburban is one of the most capacious vehicles you can buy outside of a van or minivan.

Though cargo space is reduced somewhat compared to previous-generation Suburbans, the amount of room on offer remains truly impressive. With all seats occupied, you'll have 38.9 cubic feet for luggage, which is substantial for any three-row vehicle. Fold the third-row seats down and there are 76.7 cubic feet; fold both rear rows and it increases to 121.1 cubes. These figures are several cubic feet more than Chevy's Traverse crossover and on par with the Toyota Sequoia. The Ford Expedition EL offers more.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Chevrolet Suburban.

5(53%)
4(6%)
3(0%)
2(29%)
1(12%)
3.6
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Truck
Richard,05/03/2016
LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I purchased a 2016 LS 4x4, which was selected so that we could have cloth seats. The LS with no options is better equipped than the 1LT Suburban that we purchases in 2008. Have had it about one month. The seats are very comfortable and it is easy to drive and park in a downtown parking garage. So far, my average gas mileage is 19.1 mpg and 20.1 on the last tank of gas. It has plenty of room for hauling the contents of a college dorm room. Unlike my wife's 2014 Ford Fusion, the controls are well laid out and easy to use -- whether on the touch screen or the physical buttons themselves. The instrument cluster is easy to read, however I find that I use the digital speedometer in the center screen rather than the normal speedometer. I am also amazed at the amount of storage cubbies and cup holders as well as the number of power ports. The third row seats are a great improvement over the last generation and the under floor storage is a great idea for hiding small items. I also ordered the rear Toneau cover and organizer for the front console. These tow items will make your storage more organized and secure from preying eyes. So far, it has been a good truck and I have no complaints or thought of "what were they thinking when they designed this?" Like in some of my other cars -- including the 08 Suburban.
Engineer to Chevy engineers - nice job.
Dan Cornell,04/24/2016
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Saved up a long time to get this beautiful beast for my large family. Test drove many colors all with different features. The LS was a solid offering but i was able to score an LT by researching the heck out of the pricing, financing and trade in value. Once again Edmunds provided valuable tools to this car shopper. I am coming from a Toyota 4runner which has been great. If a decent Sequoia had been available I would have given that a look. The Mercedes was also on the list but I couldn't stomach a massive service costs that would definitely come up at some point in the future. Pros - the cockpit and driving experience is otherworldly. The ergonomics for this 6 foot frame guy are wonderful. Everything within reach - all soft touch where it counts. Gorgeous looking. Fit and finish is top notch. It is like a vault. For those that complain about shuddering inside the vehicle it is likely the reality of being in this sound proof "vault". Transmission in a ultra low gear will seem like it is throbbing and that can translate to this feeling. For me the lag is not an issue, in fact I prefer this 6 speed tranny to the 8 speed ZF I have on my Chrysler. Much better throttle response and reduced gear hunting. Liked the GM website and dealer tools to price compare. Cons - expensive wow. Super expensive. No other cons to report at this time. But I'll check back after putting some miles on her. Wishlist - ability to turn off 8>4 cylinder shut off engine management. Ability to have the daytime LED running lights on in the LT (only works in the LTZ). Less GM social media to wade through to get to solid reviews and discussion. DVD video to explain the features. Giant deployable pillow to prevent this massive vehicle from smooshing smaller cars in its path. UPDATE - Circling back after a few months of summer road trips and 6000 miles. Still awesome, love it and no issues whatsoever. Purchased some OEM roof racks and they add noise. The look OK, not a fan but I needed them. Updated Likes - super comfortable seats and driving experience on long trips. Amazing road trip monster. The gearing and passing power is awesome for road trips as if that was its sole purpose. Love the sunroof and would get again. The truck is gorgeous I mean SICK GORGEOUS. Seriously good engineering. Solid and seems built tough. Loving the Tungsten color. Tons of room for gear. Like the tech/safety features. OK Highway mileage. Good power on acceleration when needed like merging on ramps. Dislikes - not sure how much I want to report here. I'd hate to have GM change them for the next release! No fair to current owners! The plastic strip under the touch screen needs to have some adhesive behind it. It flexes when you use the screen. The WIFI is silly and all your devices will burn through the trial data. It is such a large vehicle that it is a magnet for getting dinged up. With kids jumping in and out it goes from new to used quick so plan to expect that so you don't loose sleep. Not a fan of the touch screen layout. A bit awkward. Yeah so please fix that with a revision. Still want the led driving lights to come on in the LT trim so please fix that in a revision as well. Teenagers report the third row seating is hard and uncomfortable for long trips. Speakers seem good but sterio just average and a bit disappointing for a Bose. Wish it had automatic braking assist. Warning me is awesome but that should be included. Otherwise LOVE IT.
2016 Suburban - Quality and Workmanship Lacking
bo morse,05/24/2016
LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Lemon - Bought a brand new 2016 Chevy Suburban a few weeks ago. Since then, we've been back every week to have one problem after another fixed. First (and still unresolved) the rear cargo storage lid doesn't seat properly and bounces and rattles over every bump. They removed hydraulic arm yet still rattles only now it doesn't stay up. Secondly, the entire heating/cooling control unit broke and is inoperable. Third, the power front passenger seat no longer moves. Still no resolution in sight. I'm fearful what the upcoming weeks will bring us. Not thrilled by workmanship and engineering/materials or new Suburban.
Loyal Suburban owner regrets this purchase
Patrice Mc,05/12/2019
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Since I have owned this vehicle I have had more problems with it than all my previous suburbans (which were much older and had many more miles on them) combined! Fortunately, we purchased an extended warranty at the time of purchase but I had problems with the tires and balancing over and over from the time of purchase, A/C System has gone out, vacuum pump on brakes failed and the transmission has gone out. It is not even four years old and I have ~ 72K miles on it . When the brakes and transmission failed it is fortunate that I did not have a tragic accident since there was no warning light or any indication that there was a problem. Additional problems this year when my suburban completely shut down on me! I had to have it towed again, did a lot of reading and research on the internet and found that they had a bulletin out for the negative battery cable. Told the Chevy service guy but he said there was no problem with my truck, they ran diagnostics and updated something in the software, sent me home. Shut down on me again, had it towed, it was the negative battery cable. Your vehicle can literally shut down on you in the middle of driving! This car has put me into so many dangerous situations with the failures it has had and I no longer trust it.
See all 17 reviews of the 2016 Chevrolet Suburban
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Chevrolet Suburban

Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

The Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 3500HD Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and LS 3500HD Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT is priced between $27,977 and$45,998 with odometer readings between 21550 and105190 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ is priced between $38,999 and$46,995 with odometer readings between 30186 and64447 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LS is priced between $36,375 and$36,375 with odometer readings between 40281 and40281 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Chevrolet Suburbans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Chevrolet Suburban for sale near. There are currently 27 used and CPO 2016 Suburbans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,977 and mileage as low as 21550 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban.

Can't find a used 2016 Chevrolet Suburbans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,106.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,640.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,444.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,071.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Suburban lease specials

Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles