Saved up a long time to get this beautiful beast for my large family. Test drove many colors all with different features. The LS was a solid offering but i was able to score an LT by researching the heck out of the pricing, financing and trade in value. Once again Edmunds provided valuable tools to this car shopper. I am coming from a Toyota 4runner which has been great. If a decent Sequoia had been available I would have given that a look. The Mercedes was also on the list but I couldn't stomach a massive service costs that would definitely come up at some point in the future. Pros - the cockpit and driving experience is otherworldly. The ergonomics for this 6 foot frame guy are wonderful. Everything within reach - all soft touch where it counts. Gorgeous looking. Fit and finish is top notch. It is like a vault. For those that complain about shuddering inside the vehicle it is likely the reality of being in this sound proof "vault". Transmission in a ultra low gear will seem like it is throbbing and that can translate to this feeling. For me the lag is not an issue, in fact I prefer this 6 speed tranny to the 8 speed ZF I have on my Chrysler. Much better throttle response and reduced gear hunting. Liked the GM website and dealer tools to price compare. Cons - expensive wow. Super expensive. No other cons to report at this time. But I'll check back after putting some miles on her. Wishlist - ability to turn off 8>4 cylinder shut off engine management. Ability to have the daytime LED running lights on in the LT (only works in the LTZ). Less GM social media to wade through to get to solid reviews and discussion. DVD video to explain the features. Giant deployable pillow to prevent this massive vehicle from smooshing smaller cars in its path. UPDATE - Circling back after a few months of summer road trips and 6000 miles. Still awesome, love it and no issues whatsoever. Purchased some OEM roof racks and they add noise. The look OK, not a fan but I needed them. Updated Likes - super comfortable seats and driving experience on long trips. Amazing road trip monster. The gearing and passing power is awesome for road trips as if that was its sole purpose. Love the sunroof and would get again. The truck is gorgeous I mean SICK GORGEOUS. Seriously good engineering. Solid and seems built tough. Loving the Tungsten color. Tons of room for gear. Like the tech/safety features. OK Highway mileage. Good power on acceleration when needed like merging on ramps. Dislikes - not sure how much I want to report here. I'd hate to have GM change them for the next release! No fair to current owners! The plastic strip under the touch screen needs to have some adhesive behind it. It flexes when you use the screen. The WIFI is silly and all your devices will burn through the trial data. It is such a large vehicle that it is a magnet for getting dinged up. With kids jumping in and out it goes from new to used quick so plan to expect that so you don't loose sleep. Not a fan of the touch screen layout. A bit awkward. Yeah so please fix that with a revision. Still want the led driving lights to come on in the LT trim so please fix that in a revision as well. Teenagers report the third row seating is hard and uncomfortable for long trips. Speakers seem good but sterio just average and a bit disappointing for a Bose. Wish it had automatic braking assist. Warning me is awesome but that should be included. Otherwise LOVE IT.

Read more