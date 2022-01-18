  1. Home
2023 Ford Escape

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $27,000
What to expect
  • An update in exterior styling could be coming
  • Possible powertrain updates and tech upgrades
  • Part of the fourth Escape generation introduced for 2020
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  10 Colors
  7 Trims
