Vehicle overview

The first Chevrolet Suburban was introduced during Franklin Roosevelt's first administration. Nineteen presidential terms and 71 years later, the Suburban is still truckin', providing big families with the type of space and utility that today's growing onslaught of crossover SUVs just can't match.

Dramatically redesigned and improved last year, the 2008 Chevrolet Suburban continues to impress with its handsome and well-built interior, smooth V8 engines and improved road manners. As always, the big Chevy sports a traditional body-on-frame truck chassis with a solid rear axle, but body stiffness was increased last year and a coil spring front suspension was added to create a better ride. A new rack-and-pinion steering system improves handling, while more powerful brakes do a better job of halting the hefty SUV.

Few vehicles can seat eight people, let alone nine, and for those who truly need this type of seating capacity, the Suburban is really only matched by its GMC Yukon XL clone and a handful of full-size vans. Furthermore, its cavernous cargo hold and mighty towing ability are hard to beat. Competitors like the Ford Expedition EL and Nissan Armada offer advantages such as a fold-flat third-row seat, but overall we think the 2008 Chevrolet Suburban is an excellent choice among jumbo SUVs.