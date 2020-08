Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me

Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona

HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. PLEASE CALL 480-354-2510 ASK FOR JAMES OR DEE HUNTER WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR VISIT US AT 8136 E MAIN ST , MESA AZ 85207 The Chevrolet Suburban can tow a sizable trailer. It’s an adept workhorse and arguably the best SUV you can get for towing trailers. The Suburban can hold 137 cubic feet of cargo, or up to nine passengers and 45 cubic feet of cargo, or myriad combinations in between. Suburban LTZ 2WD ($56,765) and LTZ 4WD ($59,765) come with perforated leather seating surfaces, the new HDD navigation described above with XM NavTraffic and rearview camera, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound, second-row bucket seats, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, Autoride suspension with rear air assist and self-leveling, side blind spot assist, and other features. Autoride suspension is standard on LTZ. It monitors the road surface and driver inputs and adjusts damping as needed, optimizing the blend of ride comfort and handling grip, and also limits body roll in hard cornering. The self-leveling rear suspension aspect of Autoride might help while towing but it is no substitute for a proper weight-distributing hitch. This 2 wheel drive, one owner model has seating for 7 and Automatic Transmission, Front and Rear A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM/XM CD Player, Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Dual Power Seats, 20 Premium Alloy Wheels, Tow Package, Backup Camera, Automatic Running Boards, Roof Rack, Rear Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, DVD System, Navigation, Moon Roof, Center Row Buckets, Heated Steering Wheel and more… Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNSCKE06DR129258

Stock: C9258

Certified Pre-Owned: No