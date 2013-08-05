Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me
- 169,683 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,495$2,149 Below Market
Honda of Hackettstown - Hackettstown / New Jersey
WAS $13,899, $2,100 below NADA Retail! Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Hitch, Rear Air, 4x4, Running Boards, ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL, LUXURY PACKAGE READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Parking Aid. OPTION PACKAGES: LUXURY PACKAGE includes (DD8) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror, (AN3) front bucket seats with leather-appointed seating, heated front seats, (KA6) heated second row seats, (ARS) second row, power seat release, (DL3) outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding mirrors with memory function and curb-tilt, (E61) rear power-operated liftgate and (UG1) universal home remote. ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of 2-channel wireless infrared headphones and auxiliary audio/video input jacks, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and wind deflector, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE CD/DVD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control WHO WE ARE: 7 DAY BUY-BACK GUARANTEE!* We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! *See dealership for details. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check on this vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at https: //vinrcl.safecar.gov/vin/ Based on Model Year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery-pack age/condition and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJE77DR194789
Stock: T9377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 146,533 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$12,995$1,987 Below Market
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2013 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! - Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCJE03DR176144
Stock: UA24213C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 128,679 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,991$2,085 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. PLEASE CALL 480-354-2510 ASK FOR JAMES OR DEE HUNTER WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR VISIT US AT 8136 E MAIN ST , MESA AZ 85207 The Chevrolet Suburban can tow a sizable trailer. It’s an adept workhorse and arguably the best SUV you can get for towing trailers. The Suburban can hold 137 cubic feet of cargo, or up to nine passengers and 45 cubic feet of cargo, or myriad combinations in between. Suburban LTZ 2WD ($56,765) and LTZ 4WD ($59,765) come with perforated leather seating surfaces, the new HDD navigation described above with XM NavTraffic and rearview camera, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound, second-row bucket seats, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, Autoride suspension with rear air assist and self-leveling, side blind spot assist, and other features. Autoride suspension is standard on LTZ. It monitors the road surface and driver inputs and adjusts damping as needed, optimizing the blend of ride comfort and handling grip, and also limits body roll in hard cornering. The self-leveling rear suspension aspect of Autoride might help while towing but it is no substitute for a proper weight-distributing hitch. This 2 wheel drive, one owner model has seating for 7 and Automatic Transmission, Front and Rear A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM/XM CD Player, Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Dual Power Seats, 20 Premium Alloy Wheels, Tow Package, Backup Camera, Automatic Running Boards, Roof Rack, Rear Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, DVD System, Navigation, Moon Roof, Center Row Buckets, Heated Steering Wheel and more… Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCKE06DR129258
Stock: C9258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,737 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$20,051$1,976 Below Market
Bob Howard Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Bob Howard Chevrolet has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Chevrolet Suburban. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Chevrolet Suburban is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Chevrolet Suburban LTZ delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. When Chevrolet created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Suburban: The Tahoe, Tahoe Hybrid and Suburban are all sturdy full-size trucks, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers. Both V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Tahoe and Suburban handle much better--even around town--than their mammoth exterior might suggest. In addition, the Tahoe Hybrid remains one of the most efficient full-size SUVs yet is fully capable of heavy loads and tow duty. This model sets itself apart with Towing and hauling ability, available seating for up to nine, available luxury features, fuel-saving hybrid drivetrain available, ride and handling, and quiet, refined interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKKE72DR278864
Stock: DR278864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 146,671 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,691$2,158 Below Market
Go Indy Automotive - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJE79DR150454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,801 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,495$2,695 Below Market
Cottonwood Auto Sales - Cottonwood / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJE71DR270152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,805 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,995$2,101 Below Market
Car Loft - Fredericksburg / Virginia
JUST ARRIVED, VERY CLEAN, NON SMOKING, 4WD, LEATHER SEATS, CLEAN CARFAX, WARRANTY AVAILABLE.FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL CAR LOFT 540-377-4100WE FINANCE...100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL...NOSOTROS FINANCIAMOS...TAX ID ACEPTADO...INTERNACIONAL PASAPORTE ACEPTADO...100% GARANTIZADOS APROBACION5.3L V-8 Engine6-spd auto w/OD Transmission320 @ 5,400 rpm Horsepower335 @ 4,000 rpm TorqueABS and driveline Traction controlRear air conditioning, with separate controlsSiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite, seek-scan RadioKeyfob (all doors) Remote keyless entryHeated mirrors50-50 split-bench Third row seatsFour-wheel Drive type20* polished aluminum WheelsFront air conditioning, dual zone automaticDriver and front passenger heated-cushion, heated-seatback Heated front seats1st row LCD monitorFront Fog/driving lightsLeather Seat trimDriver and passenger Lumbar supportNavigation systemUltraSonic Parking assist
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJE72DR347420
Stock: CLV1212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,607 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,800$1,391 Below Market
CarLink - Morristown / New Jersey
**CarLink Warranty Included!**, Suburban 1500 LTZ, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Summit White, ebony Leather, 3rd Row DVD Screen, Navigation System, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Rear Seat Entertainment System. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2013 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZCarLink is your Guaranteed Credit Approval Dealership! We offer financing options that fit every customers needs.CarLink is conveniently located in Morristown NJ. We have the best selection around with over 250 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock and ready for delivery to you! We offer some of the lowest financing rates available and we also have special financing programs for bad credit and no credit. For more pictures and information about this vehicle, please visit carlinkautos.com If you have any questions, feel free to call 973-538-1400.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKKE70DR113704
Stock: 16883
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 125,768 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,699$1,493 Below Market
Ally Motors - Whitman / Massachusetts
ALLY MOTORS PRESENTS : 2013 CHEVY SUBURBAN LTZ FULL SIZE SUV 4X4VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT!5.3 LITER V8 AUTOONE OWNER!FEATURES:-LTZ TRIM LEVEL-NAVIGATION SYSTEM-BACK UP CAMERA-DROP DOWN REAR DVD-LEATHER INTERIOR-HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS-HEATED REAR SEATS-20' CHROME WHEELS-POWER EVERYTHING-3RD ROW SEATING(REMOVABLE SEATS)-POWER TAILGATE-REMOTE START-KEYLESS ENTRY W/ ALARM SYSTEM-PRIVACY GLASS-RUNNING BOARDS-AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS/FOG LIGHTS-4 WHEEL ABS DISC BRAKES W/ EBD-ELECTRONIC STABILITY ASSIST/TRACTION CONTROL-POWER MOONROOF-WOOD TRIM INTERIOR-LEATHER WRAPPED MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL-DUAL FRONT,SIDE AND SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS-LATCH CHILD SAFETY SYSTEM-BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO-AM/FM/CD/SAT/AUX/BT-BLUETOOTH WIRELESS PHONE-4 ZONE DIGITAL AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROLHANDLE ALMOST ANY TERRAIN WITH UP TO 7 PASSENGERS AND DO IT IN STYLE PACKED WITH OPTIONS!!2013 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. 'The 2013 Chevrolet Suburban is a compelling choice for those who need a traditional full-size SUV with massive passenger, cargo and towing capacities. We just wonder how many people really do.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Seats up to nine people- class-leading cargo capacity- lots of standard and optional features- comfortable ride- smooth V8.CALL NOW 774-447-4442 for appointment!Go to AllyMotors.com today and pick up your own car!Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE AUTOCHECK REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICE________________________________________________________________________________________________________GOOD - BAD - NO CREDIT - GET GUARANTEED APPROVAL NOW!EASY FINANCING with AllyMotors.com!We have a 98% approval rate!Low monthly payments!Use trade-in as down payment!Zero application fee!Pick your own car!Please, get a pencil and paper to write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected:Driver licenceTwo recent paystubsReferencesPhone or utility bill (in customer name)Title for your trade_______________________________ALLY MOTORS INC934 Temple St,Whitman, MA 02382www.AllyMotors.comCall us at 774-447-4442Monday-Sunday by 9:30am-7pmSunday 11am-4pm*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.ALLY MOTORS934 Temple stWhitman MA 02382Thanks for visiting www.AllyMotors.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________ALLY MOTORS INC934 Temple St,Whitman, MA 02382www.AllyMotors.comCall us at 774-855-6369Monday-Saturday 10am-7pmSunday 11am-4pm*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information.Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price.Every vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKKE71DR196219
Stock: 21-2866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,824 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,995
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE $2,535 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $60,790 NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! POWER SLIDING SUNROOF ! REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT ! BLIND SPOT MONITOR ! PREMIUM 20” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! WOOD ! PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM ! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS ! REAR HEATED SEATS ! 7 PASSENGER 3RD ROW SEATING ! REAR VIEW CAMERA WITH PARK ASSIST ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! POWER LIFT-GATE ! RUNNING BOARDS ! ROOF RACK ! FOG LIGHTS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Champagne Silver Metallic on Black Leather With Wood Trim Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCKE06DR114436
Stock: 114436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,980 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,990$1,288 Below Market
JTL Auto Sales - Selden / New York
This 2013 Chevrolet Suburban doesn't compromise function for style. This Suburban has 101980 miles. You'll also love how it combines comfort and convenience with its: 4WD,blue tooth,heated seats,leather seats,moon roof,mp3 audio input,navigation,power locks,power seats,power windows,rear view camera and side steps We thank you for choosing JTL Auto Sales. We encourage you to experience this Suburban for yourself.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKKE76DR201284
Stock: 201284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 117,565 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$16,999$1,455 Below Market
West Auto Sales - West Valley City / Utah
Our 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LT AWD is shown in beautiful [[[TrimColor|Black Granite Metallic]]]. Powered by our proven 5.3 Liter Flex Fuel V8 that offers 320hp on demand that is tethered to a strong 6 Speed Automatic transmission that helps maximize efficiency with the Active Fuel management. This All Wheel Drive combination SUV can tow 8100 with ease and that of course means most all your toys can go where you go while getting you near 21mpg on the open road. Suburban offers a full truck frame that gives you and your family a strong cabin to travel in yet through an amazing suspension this machine rides like a luxury car with the capability to carry eight of your crew. Chevrolet Suburban was the first SUV and it maintains its reputation for space and capability. The smooth driving experience continues with LT's relaxing interior with heated leather seats in both the first and second row and sunroof. The tri-zone automatic climate controls provide continuous comfort throughout. Chevrolet includes a multitude of safety features starting with StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control System with Traction Control and 6 standard airbags. It's peace of mind for you and your family. It's time to own the vehicle that has been America’s choice for 75 years the Chevrolet Suburban. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!TEXT MESSAGES TO 801-210-7095. We are a small company with very low overhead in order to keep our prices down. We also have a full service shop that all cars receive a 100 point inspection and warranties available on all cars. We sell quality cars and offer outstanding service (We have a 4.8 rating with online reviews which is much higher than most dealers) without the high pressure sales environment and high prices you find at other dealer. Visit our website at WestAutoSales.com for a complete list of our quality cars. Financing available for both good and credit challenged customers and of course trades always welcome. Thanks for looking and please call with any questions or to schedule a test drive.GOOD CREDIT? We have rates as low as 2.99% and can help you with most local CREDIT UNION financing.BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? 99.9% APPROVALS! NO CREDIT CHECKS NO INCOME VERIFICATION NO JOB TIME REQUIREMENTS SS # OR ITIN'S ARE OK!!*Buy here pay here.Se Habla Espanol
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJE74DR105776
Stock: 7223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,391$1,126 Below Market
Bob Howard Honda - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2013 Chevrolet Suburban. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. This Chevrolet Suburban LTZ's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Suburban: The Tahoe, Tahoe Hybrid and Suburban are all sturdy full-size trucks, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers. Both V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Tahoe and Suburban handle much better--even around town--than their mammoth exterior might suggest. In addition, the Tahoe Hybrid remains one of the most efficient full-size SUVs yet is fully capable of heavy loads and tow duty. Interesting features of this model are Towing and hauling ability, available seating for up to nine, available luxury features, fuel-saving hybrid drivetrain available, ride and handling, and quiet, refined interior We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCKE03DR343463
Stock: DR343463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 94,123 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,995$1,019 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... Check out this 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4x4. 2 owner truck with only 94,000 miles! This vehicle is loaded with many options including running boards, towing package, tinted windows, premium alloy wheels, leather seats, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, back up camera, heated seats, rear bench seat, 3rd row seating, luggage rack, cruise control, and more. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJE77DR241481
Stock: 241481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 109,273 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$15,988$1,743 Below Market
Car Credit - Tampa / Florida
2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this 2013 Chevrolet Suburban 4x2 LT 1500 4dr SUV, like new in and out! clean interior, 7 Passengers, Trailer Hitch, New Tires, Sunroof, Rear Entertainment Center, Cruise Control, paint well kept, power locks/windows/seats working properly, Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX/USB and Bluetooth radio player, wheel features and more. Champagne Silver Metallic / Ebony Leather int. Contact Dealer Directly! *** Our ASE master certified technicians have thoroughly inspected this vehicle inside and out and it is up to our exacting standards. You will find that all we sell at Car Credit are RELIABLE, CLEAN pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. Check out our incredible Google reviews to read some of the wonderful things our customers had to say about their experience with us. *** NEED FINANCING? At Car Credit, THE PAST IS THE PAST! We look at who you are today, and our main goal is to work with you and your budget. We offer you hundreds of cars to choose from and FLEXIBLE DOWN PAYMENTS. We Are The Bank. We can help even if you do not have a Florida Drivers License. Call us toll free from anywhere in the USA. *** Car Credit is centrally located and easy to drive to from anywhere in Florida. We can be quickly accessed right off of I-4 or I-275. We cant wait to meet you. *** OUT OF THE AREA? We are minutes from the Tampa airport and can arrange to meet you for free at the Blue or Red terminals. We can also provide you with a free shipping quote to any location. Call us to let us help you with the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCJE0XDR133808
Stock: 2578G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
- 129,194 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Meet the long-running industry benchmark, our 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4X2 shown in beautiful Mocha Steel Metallic. Powered by our proven 5.3 Liter Flex Fuel V8 that offers 320hp on demand while tethered to a strong 6 Speed Automatic transmission that helps maximize efficiency with the Active Fuel management. This Rear Wheel Drive combination can tow 8,100 with ease while offering near 21mpg on the highway. The smooth driving experience continues with LT's relaxing interior. Settle into heated leather seats while the tri-zone automatic climate controls provide continuous comfort throughout. Put a DVD into the flip-down rear entertainment system and you will enjoy a quiet trip! Chevrolet includes a multitude of safety features, starting with StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control System with Traction Control, a rearview mirror integrated backup camera, and 6 standard airbags offering you peace of mind. It's time to own the vehicle that has been America�s choice for 75 years, the Chevrolet Suburban. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCJE08DR188581
Stock: 18724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 107,763 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,900
Allen Auto Sales - Paducah / Kentucky
This 2013 Chevrolet Suburban 4dr 2WD 4dr 1500 LT features a 5.3L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. The vehicle is Champagne Silver Metallic with a Tan Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 270-442-2023 or allenautosales@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCJE08DR338771
Stock: 338771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 101,751 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,000$1,423 Below Market
Lake Motor - Devils Lake / North Dakota
Plenty of cargo room in it for everything that travels with you. This vehicle is a great vehicle for families. When it comes to any auto purchase, there is nothing more important than safety. the vehicle will protect you and your passengers with innovative safety features. Check out this great fresh trade! Give Dusty Lyman a call for more details at 701-662-4017
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKKE74DR257983
Stock: C6L006X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
