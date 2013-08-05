Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me

Ally Motors - Whitman / Massachusetts

ALLY MOTORS PRESENTS : 2013 CHEVY SUBURBAN LTZ FULL SIZE SUV 4X4VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT!5.3 LITER V8 AUTOONE OWNER!FEATURES:-LTZ TRIM LEVEL-NAVIGATION SYSTEM-BACK UP CAMERA-DROP DOWN REAR DVD-LEATHER INTERIOR-HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS-HEATED REAR SEATS-20' CHROME WHEELS-POWER EVERYTHING-3RD ROW SEATING(REMOVABLE SEATS)-POWER TAILGATE-REMOTE START-KEYLESS ENTRY W/ ALARM SYSTEM-PRIVACY GLASS-RUNNING BOARDS-AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS/FOG LIGHTS-4 WHEEL ABS DISC BRAKES W/ EBD-ELECTRONIC STABILITY ASSIST/TRACTION CONTROL-POWER MOONROOF-WOOD TRIM INTERIOR-LEATHER WRAPPED MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL-DUAL FRONT,SIDE AND SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS-LATCH CHILD SAFETY SYSTEM-BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO-AM/FM/CD/SAT/AUX/BT-BLUETOOTH WIRELESS PHONE-4 ZONE DIGITAL AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROLHANDLE ALMOST ANY TERRAIN WITH UP TO 7 PASSENGERS AND DO IT IN STYLE PACKED WITH OPTIONS!!2013 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. 'The 2013 Chevrolet Suburban is a compelling choice for those who need a traditional full-size SUV with massive passenger, cargo and towing capacities. We just wonder how many people really do.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Seats up to nine people- class-leading cargo capacity- lots of standard and optional features- comfortable ride- smooth V8.CALL NOW 774-447-4442 for appointment!Go to AllyMotors.com today and pick up your own car!Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE AUTOCHECK REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICE________________________________________________________________________________________________________GOOD - BAD - NO CREDIT - GET GUARANTEED APPROVAL NOW!EASY FINANCING with AllyMotors.com!We have a 98% approval rate!Low monthly payments!Use trade-in as down payment!Zero application fee!Pick your own car!Please, get a pencil and paper to write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected:Driver licenceTwo recent paystubsReferencesPhone or utility bill (in customer name)Title for your trade_______________________________ALLY MOTORS INC934 Temple St,Whitman, MA 02382www.AllyMotors.comCall us at 774-447-4442Monday-Sunday by 9:30am-7pmSunday 11am-4pm*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.ALLY MOTORS934 Temple stWhitman MA 02382Thanks for visiting www.AllyMotors.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNSKKE71DR196219

Stock: 21-2866

Certified Pre-Owned: No

