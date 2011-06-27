I purchased this 1992 C1500 HD Suburban in 2000, and have been impressed with the longevity that Chevrolet has built into this model. I have put over 100,000 miles on it in less than 4 years, and have done regular maintenance on it myself. I replaced the alternator three times, and finally went with a lifetime warranty on the latest one. I also had the transmission

replaced at 136,000, but that was because of my bad driving habits (towing a loaded trailer up and down hills in O/D)...