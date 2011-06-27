1992 Chevrolet Suburban Review
Other years
Used Suburban for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
All-new design debuts based on platform and styling of C/K pickup. Cargo space and towing capacity are up. ABS works on all four wheels even in 4WD. Tailgate glass is lifted up instead of powered down. No diesel is offered. GM's Instatrac 4WD system is standard on K models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chevrolet Suburban.
Most helpful consumer reviews
John,02/26/2016
C2500 4dr SUV
Bought this new in high school in 92 still driving as my main vehicle 23 years later. I lOVE this truck!!!! 241,000 miles and still going strong. Will be driving until all 4 corners fall apart.
Mark Martin,05/29/2004
I purchased this 1992 C1500 HD Suburban in 2000, and have been impressed with the longevity that Chevrolet has built into this model. I have put over 100,000 miles on it in less than 4 years, and have done regular maintenance on it myself. I replaced the alternator three times, and finally went with a lifetime warranty on the latest one. I also had the transmission replaced at 136,000, but that was because of my bad driving habits (towing a loaded trailer up and down hills in O/D)...
Travis,08/11/2009
I found this immaculate all original garage kept suburban with underbody and inner panels all rust proofed I purchased from older gentleman who claimed he never drove it in the rain. I use this vehicle for road trips .I refreshed all fluids and replaced every out dated part.I'd drive it anywhere and have already.I treat this vehicle with love!!And turned down $12000.00 for its resale! I will keep this for as long as I can ,they are just not made this good anymore. Note... after 1994 GM downgraded its interiors quality on these vehicles interior .so this is rare and I love it.
motorhead,07/11/2003
I bought this Suburban (my third) four years ago with 164,000 miles on it. It was cheap. And it now has 265,000 miles and I have used it and abused it. The engine and trans are the original and have not been rebuilt. I pull a boat and a car hauling trailer. Have had usual maintainance such as brakes, starter, alternator, water pump. The interior is still excellent and the paint is still shiny and attractive. Just returned from an 1800 miles vacation trip and averaged over 19 mpg.
Features & Specs
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
