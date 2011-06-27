  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 1992 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1992 Chevrolet Suburban Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Suburban for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$690 - $1,463
Used Suburban for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

All-new design debuts based on platform and styling of C/K pickup. Cargo space and towing capacity are up. ABS works on all four wheels even in 4WD. Tailgate glass is lifted up instead of powered down. No diesel is offered. GM's Instatrac 4WD system is standard on K models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chevrolet Suburban.

5(44%)
4(56%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still have since high school
John,02/26/2016
C2500 4dr SUV
Bought this new in high school in 92 still driving as my main vehicle 23 years later. I lOVE this truck!!!! 241,000 miles and still going strong. Will be driving until all 4 corners fall apart.
Great truck!
Mark Martin,05/29/2004
I purchased this 1992 C1500 HD Suburban in 2000, and have been impressed with the longevity that Chevrolet has built into this model. I have put over 100,000 miles on it in less than 4 years, and have done regular maintenance on it myself. I replaced the alternator three times, and finally went with a lifetime warranty on the latest one. I also had the transmission replaced at 136,000, but that was because of my bad driving habits (towing a loaded trailer up and down hills in O/D)...
I love my like new '92
Travis,08/11/2009
I found this immaculate all original garage kept suburban with underbody and inner panels all rust proofed I purchased from older gentleman who claimed he never drove it in the rain. I use this vehicle for road trips .I refreshed all fluids and replaced every out dated part.I'd drive it anywhere and have already.I treat this vehicle with love!!And turned down $12000.00 for its resale! I will keep this for as long as I can ,they are just not made this good anymore. Note... after 1994 GM downgraded its interiors quality on these vehicles interior .so this is rare and I love it.
Still running strong at 265,000 miles
motorhead,07/11/2003
I bought this Suburban (my third) four years ago with 164,000 miles on it. It was cheap. And it now has 265,000 miles and I have used it and abused it. The engine and trans are the original and have not been rebuilt. I pull a boat and a car hauling trailer. Have had usual maintainance such as brakes, starter, alternator, water pump. The interior is still excellent and the paint is still shiny and attractive. Just returned from an 1800 miles vacation trip and averaged over 19 mpg.
See all 9 reviews of the 1992 Chevrolet Suburban
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Chevrolet Suburban features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1992 Chevrolet Suburban

Used 1992 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

The Used 1992 Chevrolet Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include K1500 4dr SUV 4WD, C2500 4dr SUV, K2500 4dr SUV 4WD, and C1500 4dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Chevrolet Suburban?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Chevrolet Suburbans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Chevrolet Suburban for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Chevrolet Suburban.

Can't find a used 1992 Chevrolet Suburbans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,568.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,632.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,053.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,965.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Chevrolet Suburban?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Suburban lease specials

Related Used 1992 Chevrolet Suburban info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles