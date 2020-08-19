Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me
- 165,488 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$8,999$2,158 Below Market
AutoSource Draper - Draper / Utah
3rd ROW SEATS, 8 PASSENGER, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEAT(S), ALLOY WHEELS, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 4WD.This vehicle has a Clean Title. AutoSource is known for being the nation's largest dealer of branded title vehicles but occasionally we find clean title vehicles, like this one that also offer our customers tremendous value.How has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK263X9R231537
Stock: T231537
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- 107,551 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,500
Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bowie / Texas
<b>Summary</b> Hard Loaded, Clean Carfax 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ 4wd! <b>Equipment</b> Enough room to carry all your cargo, passengers and equipment on a long road trip. Offering a ride height that is above most other vehicles, this Chevrolet Suburban has great visibility on the road. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on it and drive with confidence. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this Chevrolet Suburban. Light weight alloy wheels on this 1/2 ton suv are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. This 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 has an automatic transmission. This 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 features a high end BOSE stereo system. Protect this unit from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. This 1/2 ton suv is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. This 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. Once you've sat in the vehicle with cooled seats on a hot summer day, you'll never know how you lived without it. Easily set your speed in the Chevrolet Suburban with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The Electronic Stability Control will keep you on your intended path. The vehicle has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this unit. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. The Chevrolet Suburban has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. The FlexFuel capability of the Chevrolet Suburban allows you to select fuel depending on the price of E85 versus gasoline. This 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. Enjoy the heated seats in the vehicle you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. Quickly unlock this 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with keyless entry. The leather seats in this model are a must for buyers looking for comfort, durability, and style. This Chevrolet Suburban looks sharp with a moon roof. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. Keep safely connected while in this vehicle with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. Enjoy your music even more with the premium sound system in this unit. Your passengers will enjoy the rear bucket seats in this unit. The state of the art park assist system will guide you easily into any spot. Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on this Chevrolet Suburban. The premium quality running boards make it easier to get in and out of this 1/2 ton suv and give it a nice look too. The satellite radio system in the vehicle gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The tilt steering wheel in the vehicle allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. This vehicle is equipped with a heavy duty towing package. The vehicle comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this model. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. <b>Packages</b> SUN; ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE: includes (UVB) AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD/DVD player and DVD-based navigation; (U42) rear seat entertainment system; (UVC) rearview camera system and (CF5) power sunroof TRAILERING PACKAGE; HEAVY-DUTY: includes (KNP) external transmission oil cooler and (KC4) engine oil cooler; provides increased trailering capabilities COOLING: EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER SUNROOF: POWER; TILT-SLIDING LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM: REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER REARVIEW CAMERA SYSTEM XM NAVTRAFFIC Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> Call today to schedule a vehicle showing with an experienced Patterson Of Bowie - Ford / CDJR consultant. If you have a quick question about this unit, don’t hesitate to call. Visit us today to take a test drive. Patterson Of Bowie - Ford / CDJR would like to thank you for giving us the opportunity to earn your business today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK36349R225822
Stock: P1607A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 181,683 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$1,836 Below Market
East Coast Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK363X9R258193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,106 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,500$1,924 Below Market
Freehold Subaru - Freehold / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT2 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK26379J125044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,482 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,000$1,697 Below Market
Priority Chevrolet - Chesapeake / Virginia
2009 Chevrolet LTZ Suburban 1500 Black Odometer is 42109 miles below market average! At Priority Chevrolet every pre owned vehicle comes with Priorities for Life! Oil Changes, State Inspections for Life and towing for Life. This unit though does not qualify for the powertrain for life. If you are looking for basic, affordable transportation, then this car is for you! All Pre-Auction vehicles are sold 'As Is'; and have not addressed any mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all to keep the price of this vehicle as low as possible as if you were at the auction yourself. There is absolutely no warranty with this car. Dealer assumes no responsibility of any issues after sale. Call us to get additional information, schedule a test drive or just stop on by. But hurry, as at this price this vehicle will not last long.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK36389J111594
Stock: 20C10812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 84,510 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,495$2,200 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **SUN, ENTERTAINMENT & DESTINATIONS PACKAGE**5.3 V8 GAS**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**MEMORY SYSTEM**REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM**7 PASSENGER SUV**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Cooled Seats, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 3rd Row DVD Screen, Adjustable pedals, AM/FM radio: XM, Front dual zone A/C, Memory seat, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ Sport Utility RWD 7 Passenger SUV
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFC36079R202599
Stock: 31611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- 175,235 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,820$585 Below Market
Hampton Chevrolet - Hampton / Virginia
: HURRY, NO ACCIDENTS ON AUTO CHECK, WE FINANCE With Approved Credit, AT HAMPTON CHEVROLET FOREVER STARTS NOW: FREE VA STATE INSPECTIONS, FREE TOWING, AND FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE, SERVICED Including: Oil Change, State Inspection, Full Detail, Mount/Balance Tires, 4 Wheel Alignment, Replaced Rear Brakes And Resurfaced Rotors, Auto Check One Owner! Very Nice. LTZ trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $12,450. Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Trailer Hitch, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, Consumer Guide Best Buy SUV KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Heated Driver Seat Chevrolet LTZ with White Diamond Tricoat exterior and Light Cashmere/Dark Cashemere interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 310 HP at 5200 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: LPO, 20" (50.8 CM) D20 CHROME 7-SPOKE DESIGN WHEELS LPO wheels will come with 4 steel 17" wheels from the factory with alignment specs set to 20" LPO wheel selected. ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 335 lb-ft of torque [452.2 N-m] @ 4400 rpm), iron block (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE 6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control and auxiliary audio input jack (STD), 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC heavy-duty, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD). Edmunds.com's review says "The Chevrolet Suburban is still virtually unmatched when it comes to space and utility.". AFFORDABLE: Was $12,450. AutoCheck One Owner VISIT US TODAY: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFC36J19R216992
Stock: PD8214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 138,795 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,997$748 Below Market
Malloy Toyota - Winchester / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK36349R209426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,815 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,997$482 Below Market
Bunker Lake Park and Sell - Ham Lake / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK36329J108738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 229,863 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,400$667 Below Market
John Grieder Motors - Belle Plaine / Iowa
Comes equipped with premium interior and luxurious amenities throughout. Enjoy the comfort of a leather interior. Enjoy the nice weather with the included moonroof. Keep kids and passengers entertained as this vehicle comes stocked with an amazing entertainment package.Navigation package included for local or out of state trips. Ready to haul big loads with this oversized vehicle. Able to haul extra people with available 3rd row seating.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK36379R301176
Stock: 301176P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 155,597 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,991$201 Below Market
Best Chevrolet - Kenner / Louisiana
Heated Leather Seats, DVD, NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch, Power Liftgate, SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS P. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI WITH ACTIV. WHY BUY FROM BEST CHEVROLET? Best Chevrolet has been proudly serving the greater New Orleans area since 1998, over a decade of service involving the sell and finance of New and used Chevrolet models and quality pre-owned vehicles of other makes and models, as well as performing the preventative maintenance and engine repair on all vehicles. We're a family owned and operated dealership, having strong relations to the people in the New Orleans, Metairie, Kenner and LaPlace areas. OPTION PACKAGES ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE includes (UVB) AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD/DVD player and DVD-based navigation, (U42) rear seat entertainment system, (UVC) rearview camera system and (CF5) power sunroof, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of 2-channel wireless infrared headphones and auxiliary audio/video input jacks, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE CD/DVD PLAYER AND DVD-BASED NAVIGATION seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, TheftLock, auxiliary audio input jack and voice recognition, plays CD or DVD in upper slot, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC heavy-duty, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 335 lb-ft of torque [452.2 N-m] @ 4400 rpm), iron block (STD). EXPERTS REPORT Edmunds.com explains 'The Chevrolet Suburban is still virtually unmatched when it comes to space and utility.'. Consumer Guide Best Buy SUV. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFC36JX9R203612
Stock: P10255A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 136,899 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$13,994
Peterson Chevrolet Buick - Boise / Idaho
Introducing our Accident Free 2009 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4X4 showcased in Graystone Metallic with Miles Below Market Average. Powered by a reliable 5.3 Liter V8 generating 285hp while connected to a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Tow/Haul mode. All the power and performance you need is here in our Four Wheel Drive SUV that can seat the whole crew comfortably while securing up to 20mpg on the highway. The exterior is enhanced by alloy wheels, chrome accents, roof rails, and running boards. Inside our LT, you will find luxury features you demand. Enjoy comfortable ebony cloth seats, a premium 6-speaker audio system with AM/FM radio, CD player, available satellite radio, as well as keyless entry and power windows and locks. Enjoy peace of mind knowing our Chevrolet provides ABS, an army of airbags, and daytime running lights to keep you out of harm's way. Load up everyone and head on your next adventure in this great Suburban LT! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK26369R271985
Stock: 320201A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 153,819 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,900
SKCO Automotive - Mobile / Alabama
Boasts 20 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This Chevrolet Suburban boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS 4-17 X 7.5 (43.2 CM X 19.1 CM) ALUMINUM 5-SPOKE with smooth surface and rectangular pockets (STD) TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC heavy-duty electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD) TIRES P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD).*This Chevrolet Suburban Comes Equipped with These Options *SUMMIT WHITE SEATS FRONT BUCKET with (AG1) 6-way power driver and (AG2) front passenger seat adjusters adjustable head restraints (AM1) driver manual lumbar control floor console and rear storage pockets (STD) REAR AXLE 3.08 RATIO LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment ENGINE VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL with Active Fuel Management capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (with gas - 310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 5200 rpm 335 lb-ft of torque [452.2 N-m] @ 4400 rpm with E85 ethanol - 326 hp [243.1 kW] @ 5300 rpm 350 lb-ft of torque [472.5 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) iron block EBONY PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE CD PLAYER seek-and-scan digital clock auto-tone control Radio Data System (RDS) speed-compensated volume TheftLock and auxiliary audio input jack (STD) XM Radio (subscription required) Wiper rear intermittent with washer Windows power with driver Express-Down and lockout features.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see must-drive must-own beauty today at SKCO Automotive 7354 Airport Blvd Mobile AL 36608.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFC26059R227687
Stock: 227687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,353 miles
$13,795
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Check out this 2011 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 4x4. HAS OVER 27 SERVICE RECORDS! 3 owner Suburban! All highway miles! This vehicle is loaded with many options including running boards, towing package, tinted windows, premium alloy wheels, power sunroof, leather seats, navigation system, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, back up camera, heated seats, 3rd row seating, rear media screen, luggage rack, cruise control, rear captains seats, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK36339R254728
Stock: 21012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 231,871 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988$443 Below Market
Rod Hatfield Chrysler Jeep Dodge - Winchester / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK36Y29R127867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 172,482 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,795
Chicago Motors - Chicago / Illinois
About Us Thank You for Visiting ChicagoMotors.com. We are your leading source for quality pre-owned police and government vehicles since 1988. Operating from our original location in the Heart of Chicago. We now display more than 100 of our quality vehicles on-site. About the Car From our handpicked selection we bring you this Black 2009 Chevy Suburban 2500 4WD with 172k Highway Miles.This truck is in well keptshape all around. Engine sounds perfect, transmission shifts smooth, brakes are in good condition, tires all around areinat least 50% shape. The body of the vehicle is in good shape, aside from average blemishesdue to normalwear and tear. The black interior is in good condition as well. And remember, all vehicles are checked and inspected by qualified technicians before being placed for sale online, getting it ready for your drive back home no matter where it is. CarFax history reports and over 50 pictures are provided free of charge on our website ChicagoMotors.com. Did you find the one? Looking for something more specific? Contact our sales department. We will be glad to assist you in any way possible. Our Inventory Each of our onlinevehicles havebeen inspected prior to being offered for sale and are in road-ready shape. Logistics We can help arrange shipping worldwide right to your front door. Our Facility We welcome you to our facility, for a visit or a purchase, we will be glad to assist you. Our Promise to You Offering the highest quality pre-owned police and government cars to buyers worldwide over the last 27 years; the Chicago Motors family aims to offering you a pressure free environment, the highest quality police vehicle with and friendliest service to any dealer around. Contact Us We look forward to hearing from you soon. Please call the sales department at 773-235-6500. Or write to us at Sales@ChicagoMotors.com. We sincerely wish you good luck with your future purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNGK56K49R121368
Stock: R-4702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 106,752 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,995
Chicago Motors - Chicago / Illinois
About Us Thank You for Visiting ChicagoMotors.com. We are your leading source for quality pre-owned police and government vehicles since 1988. Operating from our original location in the Heart of Chicago. We now display more than 100 of our quality vehicles on-site. About the Car From our handpicked selection we bring you this Silver 2009 Chevy Suburban 2500 4WD with 106k Highway Miles.This Federak Truck is in well kept shape all around.Engine sounds perfect, transmission shifts smooth, brakes are in good condition, tires all around are brand new. The body of the vehicle is in good shape, aside from average blemishes due to normal wear and tear. The black interior is in good condition as well. And remember, all vehicles are checked and inspected by qualified technicians before being placed for sale online, getting it ready for your drive back home no matter where it is. CarFax history reports and over 50 pictures are provided free of charge on our website ChicagoMotors.com. Did you find the one? Looking for something more specific? Contact our sales department. We will be glad to assist you in any way possible. Our Inventory Each of our onlinevehicles havebeen inspected prior to being offered for sale and are in road-ready shape. Logistics We can help arrange shipping worldwide right to your front door. Our Facility We welcome you to our facility, for a visit or a purchase, we will be glad to assist you. Our Promise to You Offering the highest quality pre-owned police and government cars to buyers worldwide over the last 27 years; the Chicago Motors family aims to offering you a pressure free environment, the highest quality police vehicle with and friendliest service to any dealer around. Contact Us We look forward to hearing from you soon. Please call the sales department at 773-235-6500. Or write to us at Sales@ChicagoMotors.com. We sincerely wish you good luck with your future purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNGK46K59R231632
Stock: R-4799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 189,932 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,899
Westside Hyundai - Jacksonville / Florida
Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ in Jacksonville, FL. CLEAN CARFAX, Recent Oil Change.All vehicle sales are subject to sales tax, $899 dealer documentation fee, DMV fees, and other applicable state and federal fees. Pricing includes a $500 discount for financing through the dealer. All pre-owned vehicles are inspected, reconditioned, and repaired with average dealer costs exceeding $1400. Westside Hyundai pays a portion of all reconditioning bills, lowering the cost to the consumer to only $700. This cost is added to the sales price at the time of purchase. Due to the pandemic, all pre-owned vehicles will undergo an intense sanitization at a cost of $100 unless purchaser requests otherwise. The sanitization is done at the time of the complimentary delivery detail. Not all pre-owned vehicles will have a second key, floor mats, or owner's manual. Dealer is not responsible for any typographical or technical errors. Westside Hyundai uses a third party information service for pricing and descriptions. Please verify information with a staff member by calling 904-384-0050 or visiting 1672 Cassat Avenue.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK36379R162330
Stock: 9R162330T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
