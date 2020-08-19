Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me

Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bowie / Texas

<b>Summary</b> Hard Loaded, Clean Carfax 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ 4wd! <b>Equipment</b> Enough room to carry all your cargo, passengers and equipment on a long road trip. Offering a ride height that is above most other vehicles, this Chevrolet Suburban has great visibility on the road. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on it and drive with confidence. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this Chevrolet Suburban. Light weight alloy wheels on this 1/2 ton suv are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. This 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 has an automatic transmission. This 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 features a high end BOSE stereo system. Protect this unit from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. This 1/2 ton suv is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. This 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. Once you've sat in the vehicle with cooled seats on a hot summer day, you'll never know how you lived without it. Easily set your speed in the Chevrolet Suburban with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The Electronic Stability Control will keep you on your intended path. The vehicle has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this unit. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. The Chevrolet Suburban has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. The FlexFuel capability of the Chevrolet Suburban allows you to select fuel depending on the price of E85 versus gasoline. This 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. Enjoy the heated seats in the vehicle you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. Quickly unlock this 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with keyless entry. The leather seats in this model are a must for buyers looking for comfort, durability, and style. This Chevrolet Suburban looks sharp with a moon roof. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. Keep safely connected while in this vehicle with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. Enjoy your music even more with the premium sound system in this unit. Your passengers will enjoy the rear bucket seats in this unit. The state of the art park assist system will guide you easily into any spot. Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on this Chevrolet Suburban. The premium quality running boards make it easier to get in and out of this 1/2 ton suv and give it a nice look too. The satellite radio system in the vehicle gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The tilt steering wheel in the vehicle allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. This vehicle is equipped with a heavy duty towing package. The vehicle comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this model. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. <b>Packages</b> SUN; ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE: includes (UVB) AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD/DVD player and DVD-based navigation; (U42) rear seat entertainment system; (UVC) rearview camera system and (CF5) power sunroof TRAILERING PACKAGE; HEAVY-DUTY: includes (KNP) external transmission oil cooler and (KC4) engine oil cooler; provides increased trailering capabilities COOLING: EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER SUNROOF: POWER; TILT-SLIDING LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM: REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER REARVIEW CAMERA SYSTEM XM NAVTRAFFIC Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> Call today to schedule a vehicle showing with an experienced Patterson Of Bowie - Ford / CDJR consultant. If you have a quick question about this unit, don’t hesitate to call. Visit us today to take a test drive. Patterson Of Bowie - Ford / CDJR would like to thank you for giving us the opportunity to earn your business today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNFK36349R225822

Stock: P1607A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020