Vehicle overview

Having recently celebrated its 75th birthday, the 2012 Chevrolet Suburban has talents as large as its footprint. There's seating for up to nine people, massive cargo space and a towing capacity that's robust enough to handle a quartet of thoroughbreds or a boat bigger than some apartments. Equally impressive is the gentle giant's pleasant driving demeanor thanks to its comfortable ride and beefy V8 power. But the reality is that there's just a small, exclusive group that needs all this capability, and some other vehicles might work out better for the rest of us.

For driving around town or taking the kids to school, a gas-guzzling full-size SUV is complete overkill. In comparison, a large crossover like the Chevrolet Traverse or the somewhat fancier Buick Enclave and GMC Arcadia are all nearly as roomy yet are more nimble to drive and easier on gas.

Of course, the Suburban does have other full-size SUV competitors, the most direct being its own GM platform-mates, the Cadillac Escalade ESV and GMC Yukon XL. Both are more expensive but offer more upscale styling and furnishings. The Ford Expedition EL is similar in size and offers a slightly more versatile interior thanks to its fold-flat third-row seat, but its V8 isn't as powerful. The eight-passenger Toyota Sequoia is more powerful than both but isn't as roomy inside.

Should you be in the majority of SUV shoppers that don't need the Suburban's simultaneous combination of heavy-duty skills, we would strongly recommend looking at a large crossover. But should you actually need maximum seating, cargo and towing capacity at the same time, it doesn't get much better than the iconic Chevy Suburban.