Consumer Rating
(155)
2003 Chevrolet Suburban Review

Pros & Cons

  • Choice of powerful V8 engines, Quadrasteer four-wheel steering system, cavernous cargo space, room for nine.
  • Massive size can be tough in tight confines, vague steering feel, cheap interior plastics.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its capable suspension, excellent powertrain and standard room for nine, the Suburban remains one of the best family-haulers available anywhere. Add Quadrasteer and the Suburban becomes an excellent tow vehicle, as well.

2003 Highlights

The Suburban gets numerous functional enhancements for 2003. The Quadrasteer four-wheel steering system is now available on 3/4-ton models for increased maneuverability and better stability when towing, while 1/2-ton versions now offer the StabiliTrak stability control system. New power heated mirrors feature puddle lamps, in-glass turn signal indicators and a memory function, and extendable power camper mirrors are optional. The interior gets numerous upgrades that include tri-zone climate control, an enhanced driver-information center, a redesigned center console and options such as second-row captain's chairs and adjustable pedals. A revised lineup of entertainment options includes a Bose audio system as well as XM Satellite Radio and a DVD-based entertainment system. For increased safety, the Suburban now features a standard front-passenger-sensing system and dual-stage airbags.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Suburban.

5(68%)
4(26%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
155 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 155 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Chevy Suburban goes the extra mile
Rodney Martin,08/19/2015
1500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
I bought the Suburban brand new in 2003. It now has 240,000 miles. I've reapolstered the front seats, installed a new stereo system with blue tooth, installed Flow Master Exhaust and put new rims on it. I love this vehicle. It is a great ride, has been very reliable. I've never been left on the roadside with this vehicle. We've followed the manufacturer recommended maintenance schedule and it's still going strong. I've heard of Suburbans going over 400,000 miles. I'm shooting to break the record, then put a new engine in it and keep this thing forever. We love it so much, we bought the GMC version of this; GMC Yukon Denali, and we love it even more.
Just went over 300,000 miles
jollyprez,10/27/2014
Bought new in December, 2003. Had a few warranty issues, but don't care as they were paid-for. Outside of warranty, we've had about $5,000 in repairs over the past DECADE. ( not including tires & brakes ) This includes replacing both bumpers as they rusted from New England road salt. Sure, there are few things that don't work, but mostly little things. We were considering a new tow vehicle, but figure for another $5,000 we can really spruce this puppy up, and save $50,000.
Suburban again
vince foster,09/17/2002
Nice ride and handling features. Very comfortable for long trips.
The Best Generation of Burb Yet...a JOY
corpstothecore,09/18/2012
We owned a 03 1500 LT Sub for five years before finally upgrading to a 2500 same year color (White). The first huge difference is the ¾ tons rear leaf springs which really smooth out the worst part of I-40 at Yukon, OKblop-blop-blop-blop-blop all the way in most truck with coil springs in all four, but not the case with the beefy beast. Handling is a dream with hardly any body role, which is remarkable for such a huge high sitting comfort ride. New vehicles are still advertising amenities as something special which these GM trucks have offered for over a decade! Its a true luxury go anywhere ultra-comfort ride that puts a smile on faces and is fun as well as a joy to drive off-road &...
See all 155 reviews of the 2003 Chevrolet Suburban
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Chevrolet Suburban features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2003 Chevrolet Suburban

Used 2003 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

The Used 2003 Chevrolet Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include 1500 LS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 1500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 2500 LS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Chevrolet Suburban?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Chevrolet Suburban trim styles:

  The Used 2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS is priced between $3,900 and$3,900 with odometer readings between 233095 and233095 miles.

