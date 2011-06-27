I bought the Suburban brand new in 2003. It now has 240,000 miles. I've reapolstered the front seats, installed a new stereo system with blue tooth, installed Flow Master Exhaust and put new rims on it. I love this vehicle. It is a great ride, has been very reliable. I've never been left on the roadside with this vehicle. We've followed the manufacturer recommended maintenance schedule and it's still going strong. I've heard of Suburbans going over 400,000 miles. I'm shooting to break the record, then put a new engine in it and keep this thing forever. We love it so much, we bought the GMC version of this; GMC Yukon Denali, and we love it even more.

Read more