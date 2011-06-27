  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 1990 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

1990 Chevrolet Suburban Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Suburban for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$824 - $1,747
Used Suburban for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Rear-wheel ABS that works in 2WD only is added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet Suburban.

5(45%)
4(55%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My truck
Mr. Mech. Engineer,06/13/2004
I've had this thing since 1989 and the only problems it has ever given me are the water pump broke at 160,000, a bolt in a seat once broke, and a wire from the battery to the starter deteriorated. The combined cost of the last two repairs was under $3.00. It is a great, reliable, and functional truck, and has power to spair. I highly recommend this model
Wanted one 26 years ago!!
Bill Todarello,03/25/2016
V1500 4dr SUV 4WD
Best truck I have ever owned. Bought a 1 owner 1990 Suburban with a new motor, trans, transfer case, and axles. 10 year old paint job, no dents or bumps. Well kept and smart looking. I am very, very happy. Don't have anything negative to say. I will keep it forever!!! 2 year update: installed a complete leather interior, new electronics including XM radio. Towed our trailer 8500 miles last year. 3 year update: continue making upgrades. Runs flawlessly, and get lots of positive comments. Forever truck!! 4 year update: Again, this truck is the bomb! Runs great...pulls like a horse. Wouldn't trade it...maybe install a Cummins 12V!!!😉
90 suburban review
chevygirl,05/04/2002
This automobile is superb. When driven reasonably, the gas mileage is great considering the size of the vehicle. Custom built models are beyond comfortable with the wide bucket seats, nice console, and a spacious cabin. Overall, this wagon is a very good investment for a family on the go.
ex-EPA eBay find
Geres,12/04/2003
Picked up this ex-EPA vehicle on eBay with 115k miles on it. Truck needed new master cylinder (scary rust) and has valve-train whump at low RPM. Blows smoke upon cold start. Lift gate refused to open as rear body mounts rusted through at the tailpan and body was drooping on the frame. Not many body shops want to tackle such a repair so check carefully for underbody rust before buying.
See all 11 reviews of the 1990 Chevrolet Suburban
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1990 Chevrolet Suburban features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1990 Chevrolet Suburban

Used 1990 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

The Used 1990 Chevrolet Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include V1500 4dr SUV 4WD, R1500 4dr SUV, R2500 4dr SUV, and V2500 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Chevrolet Suburban?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Chevrolet Suburbans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Chevrolet Suburban for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Chevrolet Suburban.

Can't find a used 1990 Chevrolet Suburbans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,795.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,927.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,477.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,458.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Chevrolet Suburban?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Suburban lease specials

Related Used 1990 Chevrolet Suburban info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles