1990 Chevrolet Suburban Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$824 - $1,747
1990 Highlights
Rear-wheel ABS that works in 2WD only is added.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mr. Mech. Engineer,06/13/2004
I've had this thing since 1989 and the only problems it has ever given me are the water pump broke at 160,000, a bolt in a seat once broke, and a wire from the battery to the starter deteriorated. The combined cost of the last two repairs was under $3.00. It is a great, reliable, and functional truck, and has power to spair. I highly recommend this model
Bill Todarello,03/25/2016
V1500 4dr SUV 4WD
Best truck I have ever owned. Bought a 1 owner 1990 Suburban with a new motor, trans, transfer case, and axles. 10 year old paint job, no dents or bumps. Well kept and smart looking. I am very, very happy. Don't have anything negative to say. I will keep it forever!!! 2 year update: installed a complete leather interior, new electronics including XM radio. Towed our trailer 8500 miles last year. 3 year update: continue making upgrades. Runs flawlessly, and get lots of positive comments. Forever truck!! 4 year update: Again, this truck is the bomb! Runs great...pulls like a horse. Wouldn't trade it...maybe install a Cummins 12V!!!😉
chevygirl,05/04/2002
This automobile is superb. When driven reasonably, the gas mileage is great considering the size of the vehicle. Custom built models are beyond comfortable with the wide bucket seats, nice console, and a spacious cabin. Overall, this wagon is a very good investment for a family on the go.
Geres,12/04/2003
Picked up this ex-EPA vehicle on eBay with 115k miles on it. Truck needed new master cylinder (scary rust) and has valve-train whump at low RPM. Blows smoke upon cold start. Lift gate refused to open as rear body mounts rusted through at the tailpan and body was drooping on the frame. Not many body shops want to tackle such a repair so check carefully for underbody rust before buying.
MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
