Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 21,514 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,500$2,476 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Take a seat behind the wheel of our Clean Carfax 2017 Nissan Versa Note S Plus Hatchback that's bold and ready to rock in Fresh Powder! Motivated by a 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 109hp while connected to a seamless CVT for easy passing. Our Front Wheel Drive offers near 39mpg on the open road and offers easy maneuverability along with a sporty flair that helps you master each mile with confidence.Open the door to find the well-thought-out cabin is surprisingly spacious. Our S Plus that seats five and includes everything you need such as power mirrors, air conditioning, a trip computer, and a tilt steering wheel. Crank up your tunes on an AM/FM/CD audio system with an auxiliary input jack or stay safely connected via Bluetooth as you confidently cruise down the road in your peppy hatchback.Breathe easy with our Nissan knowing you've got anti-lock brakes, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and traction, and stability control to keep you out of harm's way. Drivers like you agree that this is a dynamic blend of efficiency, spaciousness, maneuverability and flat-out fun that just can't be beaten! Get behind the wheel to see what it can do for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CP4HL364216
Stock: 112661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2020
- 44,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,991
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2017 Nissan Versa Note S Plus31/39 City/Highway MPGFresh Powder 2017 Nissan 4D Hatchback Versa Note S Plus CVT with Xtronic 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 31/39 City/Highway MPG FWDWelcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CP9HL366110
Stock: 366110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-11-2020
- 16,477 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,988$1,607 Below Market
Atlantic Hyundai - West Islip / New York
END OF SUMMER SALES EVENT STARTS NOW: The Internet price is reflective after $1995 down. Price subject to change. Subject to primary lenders approval. All prices exclude tax,title, $695 dealer fees, tags, license & DMV. Must finance through dealer when applicable. Sorry we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the online pricing, and your in-store price may exceed our special online pricing. To take advantage of our special Internet discounts, please print this page and present it to your salesperson. ABS brakes, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Gy 2017 Nissan Versa Note SR FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 31/39 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SR with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CPXHL353608
Stock: U87813T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 36,401 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,595
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Clean title vehicle. Purchase as a total loss from progressive insurance. Parts replaced were. Left lamp, fender, bumper. Please come by for a test drive. Still has 5 yr/60,000 mi power-train warranty from the manufacturer. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CP7HL375033
Stock: 375033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2020
- 44,451 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,000$1,607 Below Market
Payless Car Sales - South Amboy / New Jersey
**CERTIFIED** This Payless Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Nissan Versa Note has been thoroughly inspected and reconditioned before you buy it. When you pull it off the lot youll enjoy even greater peace of mind knowing that it has at least 12mths/12,000 miles of powertrain warranty, has been fully serviced and qualifies for rates as low as 3.99% and many other benefits. Contact Payless Car Sales for a full list of benefits. $499 DOWN Guaranteed Approval!!! This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. This Nissan Versa Note SV is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. Well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacter's factory warranty. Call now (732) 316-5555 This one won't last! Whether you have good credit, bad credit, no credit or even in a bankruptcy or repossession we can help. Our goal is 100% guaranteed approval!! Call us at 732-316-5555 or come on in to our South Amboy, New Jersey showroom and one of our credit specialists will help you get the vehicle you deserve at a payment you can afford. The advertised price does not include sales tax, title, DMV fees, finance charges, prep fee and documentation charge of $389. All financing subject to lender approval, rates and terms may vary. Any payments listed are an example and not an offer or guarantee or terms and are subject to lender assessment of credit,down payment and term. **any claims of NO ACCIDENT are based report from AUTOCheck vehicle history report Prices subject to change at any time. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with your sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CPXHL371557
Stock: SA7370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 30,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$7,799$3,390 Below Market
One & Only Motors - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CP3HL367382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,356 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,499$2,481 Below Market
One & Only Motors - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CP3HL367866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,603 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,995
Tricolor Dallas - Bachman Lake - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CP2HL361539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,553 milesGreat Deal
$6,907$1,677 Below Market
Moss Bros. Toyota - Moreno Valley / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CP1HL359460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,381 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,977$1,335 Below Market
Central Florida Toyota - Orlando / Florida
Call Us for our absolute bottom-line pricing. You deserve to drive what you love. KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. Nissan SV with Gun Metallic exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 109 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYINGnewCarTestDrive.com's review says Back seats are surprisingly sizable, allowing two average-size adults to sit in reasonable comfort, even when sitting behind similar-size front passengers. The Note hatchback promises greater utility, helped by its 60/40-split back seat.. Great Gas Mileage: 39 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABILITYThis Versa Note is priced $800 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $16,400*. VISIT US TODAYAs one of the hardest working Toyota dealers in FL, Central Florida Toyota focuses on customer satisfaction and provides the highest quality service in both our sales and service departments. Find the new or used vehicle you are looking for or simply have the peace of mind in knowing that your vehicle is being serviced by our certified technicians. Central Florida Toyota has been chosen by SiriusXM to provide all of our used cars that are Satellite Radio ready, a free 3 month trial. Hurry and enjoy your favorite music, sporting events and talk shows for free. This offer is limited to only vehicles that are satellite equipped from the factory. Pricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CPXHL358470
Stock: 358470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 38,058 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$8,942$1,889 Below Market
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2017 NISSAN VERSA NOTE S - 38,058 MILES - CAYENNE RED EXTERIOR / BLACK INTERIOR - ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - FACTORY 5 YEAR 60,000 MILE WARRANTY EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS! Comes equipped with: Bluetooth connectivity, Auxiliary input, Satellite radio, Power windows/locks, keyless entry, 1.6L DOHC I4, Front Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission. VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CP3HL380973
Stock: 13803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 12,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,599$1,098 Below Market
Kaiser Buick GMC - Deland / Florida
Fresh Powder 2017 Nissan Versa Note SV FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE, SIRRUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, NO ACCIDENT HISTORY ON AUTOCHECK REPORT, ''ONE OWNER'', 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Audio System, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 30409 miles below market average!To be the best we never rest!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CP7HL372908
Stock: 29240A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 30,408 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,490$1,247 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
[L92] Floor & Cargo Mats (5-Piece Set) Bluetooth Connection Brilliant Silver Charcoal; Upgraded Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Nissan Versa Note. This low mileage Nissan Versa Note has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CPXHL376192
Stock: HL376192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
- 28,907 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
East Side Auto - Saint Paul Park / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CP9HL376314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,402 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$7,972$1,037 Below Market
Ed Morse Honda - Riviera Beach / Florida
Cleaned and Sanitized CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Nissan Versa Note treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The Nissan Versa Note SV will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CP4HL358089
Stock: LM707519A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 2,151 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,895
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2017 Nissan Versa Note SV 4dr Hatchback is in exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. The vehicle offers to you, A/C, Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input, Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, CD Player, Child Safety Locks, Cruise Control, Driver Air Bag, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Defrost, Rear Head Air Bag, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Traction Control, and Trip Computer. This Nissan includes high-value options such as Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Satellite Radio, and Tire Pressure Monitor. Our Versa note is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CP2HL359760
Stock: 359760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$10,655$363 Below Market
Star Auto Mall - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
Star Auto Mall has over 1000 affordable vehicles in stock. Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars trucks and SUVs in the Allentown Pennsylvania area. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. Our Bethlehem dealership has tons of well-equipped SUVs trucks and cars at highly affordable prices. So come on down to our dealership in Bethlehem Pennsylvania. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have our number is 888-237-5139. Make Star Auto Mall your first choice for affordable used vehicles. 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX BLUETOOTH POWER MIRRORS USB INPUT POWER STEERING. CARFAX One-Owner. White 2017 Nissan Versa Note S FWD Automatic*1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX BLUETOOTH POWER MIRRORS USB INPUT POWER STEERING 1.6L I4 **CERTIFIED 100000 MILE WARRANTY** *3-DAY EXCHANGE* ***ONE PRICE STOP!! NO HASSLE NO HAGGLE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE!!!***Our vehicles include Star Auto Mall certified 100000 mile warranty 6 years or newer under 80000 miles on qualifying vehicles only! See sales for details.*** WHEN IT COMES TO EXCELLENCE IN USED CAR SALES YOU KNOW YOU'RE AT STAR AUTO MALL!!! WE SELL OUR VEHICLES AT WHOLESALE PRICES AND STAND BEHIND OUR CARS!!! ** Warranty available on engine and Transmission for 3 months or 3000 miles. FINANCING and WARRANTY is available on all our VEHICLES. With a large inventory and wide selection of models our GOAL is to help you make a CONFIDENT decision and buy the vehicle that's RIGHT for you. All vehicles are SERVICED INSPECTED and DETAILED before they you take it home. We BUY SELL and also do TRADE-IN's for all our customers. WE will help you get a LOAN. AT Star Auto Mall our FINANCE Department has access to loan programs designed to fit within your BUDGET. Perfect CREDIT rough around the edges or NO CREDIT at all WE ARE PREPARED AND WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU FINANCED. Browse Star Auto MALL's CARFAX CERTIFIED Inventory @ WWW.starautomall.org and check out our SUPER LOW PRICES and our WEEKLY SPECIALS. Whether it's SALES or SERVICE we've served people throughout the TRI STATE AREA and are EAGER to give you a VIP personalized experience in car buying. For any further questions please don't hesitate to call 877-638-8606 or email us at starautomallllc@gmail.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CP4HL371831
Stock: S4522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,298 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$9,795$984 Below Market
Jackson DriveTime - Jackson / Mississippi
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CPXHL356198
Stock: 1030224229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Versa Note searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Versa Note
- 5(40%)
- 4(60%)
Related Nissan Versa Note info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV200 Tampa FL
- Used Nissan Kicks Norfolk VA
- Used Nissan Kicks Silver Spring MD
- Used Nissan GT-R Orange CA
- Used Nissan Altima Naperville IL
- Used Nissan Kicks Boca Raton FL
- Used Nissan Altima Reading PA
- Used Nissan Armada Boise ID
- Used Nissan NV200 Fremont CA
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Paterson NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan LEAF 2013 San Jose CA
- Used Nissan Sentra 2017 Mountain View CA
- Used Nissan Sentra 2012 Worcester MA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento