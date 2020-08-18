Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Take a seat behind the wheel of our Clean Carfax 2017 Nissan Versa Note S Plus Hatchback that's bold and ready to rock in Fresh Powder! Motivated by a 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 109hp while connected to a seamless CVT for easy passing. Our Front Wheel Drive offers near 39mpg on the open road and offers easy maneuverability along with a sporty flair that helps you master each mile with confidence.Open the door to find the well-thought-out cabin is surprisingly spacious. Our S Plus that seats five and includes everything you need such as power mirrors, air conditioning, a trip computer, and a tilt steering wheel. Crank up your tunes on an AM/FM/CD audio system with an auxiliary input jack or stay safely connected via Bluetooth as you confidently cruise down the road in your peppy hatchback.Breathe easy with our Nissan knowing you've got anti-lock brakes, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and traction, and stability control to keep you out of harm's way. Drivers like you agree that this is a dynamic blend of efficiency, spaciousness, maneuverability and flat-out fun that just can't be beaten! Get behind the wheel to see what it can do for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 31 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N1CE2CP4HL364216

Stock: 112661

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-21-2020