Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

2018 Chevrolet Suburban Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seating for up to nine passengers
  • Cargo capacity is generous
  • Strong V8 engine can tow and haul plenty of cargo
  • Maneuvering in tight spaces is challenging
  • High cargo floor means more effort to load objects
  • Lazy gas pedal response makes engine feel weaker than rated
List Price Range
$31,995 - $53,787
Used Suburban for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Which Suburban does Edmunds recommend?

Unless you need the Suburban's nine-passenger configuration (which is only available on the base LS model), we recommend going with the midlevel LT trim. It comes with a substantial amount of standard equipment and is a solid pick as is. But we'd suggest getting the Luxury package to add some useful driver safety aids and a power liftgate.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

The 2018 Chevrolet Suburban is a vehicle with a very broad set of skills. With three rows of seating and a massive interior, it can fit up to nine passengers or carry more than 120 cubic feet of cargo. Its traditional trucklike construction and beefy V8 engine help it tow as much as 8,300 pounds in the right configuration. It's also a quiet, comfortable and relatively well-equipped vehicle. All of this means that the Suburban is a prime candidate for large families with a taste for adventure.

That utility does come with some drawbacks. The Suburban's XL size means it's a handful in tight parking lots, and its truck-based suspension can't deliver the carlike ride comfort of a crossover. Poor fuel economy means you'll be paying a lot at the pump, too. But if you're looking for a rig that doesn't compromise on size, utility or power, the Suburban is tough to beat.

2018 Chevrolet Suburban models

The 2018 Chevrolet Suburban is a full-size SUV with seating for up to nine passengers. It is offered in three trim levels: LS, LT and Premier.

Standard feature highlights for the LS include a 5.3-liter V8 engine (355 horsepower, 383 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch alloy wheels, seating for eight passengers (a front-row three-passenger bench seat is optional), automatic wipers, remote start, rear parking sensors, tri-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel and a household-rated power outlet.

On the technology front, you get Chevy's MyLink infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen interface, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, five USB ports, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Also included is OnStar communications (with a 4G LTE connection and onboard Wi-Fi) and the teen-driver system (limits certain settings for young drivers).

The optional Enhanced Driver Alert package adds forward collision alert with automatic low-speed braking, a vibrating safety-alert driver seat, automatic high beams, lane keeping assist and power-adjustable pedals.

The LT trim includes all of the above, along with a power-operated liftgate, leather upholstery, heated front bucket seats (thereby reducing passenger capacity to eight), a telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.

The optional Luxury package adds a power-operated tailgate, power-folding mirrors, auto-dimming driver-side mirror, foglights, front parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, heated second-row seats, power-folding second- and third-row seats, a heated and power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The Texas Edition package is equipped identically but adds badges, plus crossbars for the roof-mounted cargo rails.

The Premier trim includes the Luxury package and adds 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, an adaptive Magnetic Ride Control suspension, ventilated front seats, a navigation system, upgraded power-adjustable front seats, a wireless charging pad and a 10-speaker premium Bose surround-sound audio system.

The LT and Premier trims are eligible for second-row bucket seats (thereby reducing seating capacity to seven). You can also get the Sun, Entertainment and Destinations package on these trims. It includes a sunroof, a navigation system (LT trim) and a rear-seat entertainment system. Adaptive cruise control with enhanced automatic emergency braking, power-retractable rocker-sill passenger steps and a head-up display are available only on the Premier trim.

Many of the standard features offered by the top trim levels of the Suburban are available as options for the lower trim levels.

Offered on all trims are 22-inch wheels. The Max Trailering package, available on all trims, includes a special rear-axle ratio, electronic two-speed transfer case (for four-wheel drive models), a trailer brake controller and an auto-leveling suspension for nonmagnetic suspension vehicles. This year's new RST (Rally Sport Truck) package adds some special exterior styling details.

The Z71 Off-Road package is available only on the LT trim, and it includes all-terrain tires, unique cosmetic elements, tubular-type rocker-sill passenger steps, underbody skid plates, an off-road suspension calibration, the electronically operated two-speed transfer case, hill descent control, front parking sensors and rubber floor mats.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Chevrolet Suburban LT (5.3L V8 | 6-speed automatic | 4WD | Z71 Off-Road Package).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Chevy Suburban has received some revisions, including the addition of optional safety features such as forward collision warning and a teen-driver system. Overall though, findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Suburban.

Driving

7.0
We like this 5.3-liter V8, as well as the standard manually shiftable six-speed automatic. It is generally well-behaved for such a large vehicle, but there's no getting around the Suburban's immense size and weight. Towing capacity and mild off-road ability are welcome attributes.

Acceleration

6.0
Despite the sluggish gas pedal calibration, the 355-hp 5.3-liter V8 is up to the task of moving this four-wheel-drive Suburban. Even with its as-tested weight of nearly 5,900 pounds, this SUV needed only 7.2 seconds to reach 60 mph.

Braking

6.0
Panic stops from 60 mph showed good stability. Though braking distances were longer than those of some competitors (60-0 mph in 131 feet), the pedal felt solid and inspired confidence around town.

Steering

7.0
Steering effort is predictable but feels overly light and doesn't offer much feedback. While the Suburban's reactions are a bit slow, you can guide it down most roads with confidence.

Handling

6.5
There's no getting around just how big and heavy this Suburban is, but the chassis maintains composure right up to the limit. The all-terrain tires, standard on the Z71, can't be expected to do much more with such a heavy SUV.

Drivability

6.0
The engine and transmission are smooth and the ride relaxed. The lazy gas pedal is frustrating. The cruise control system does not hold speed downhill, but tow/haul mode does a much better job. The outside mirrors are too small for such a large vehicle.

Off-road

7.5
A locking differential is standard, as are a set of all-terrain tires, skid plates and a low-range transfer case. Standard running boards combined with the Suburban's enormous wheelbase discourage any off-roading beyond an uneven gravel road.

Comfort

8.0
It's very quiet and, in the front two rows of seats, very roomy and comfortable. The third row will still handle two adults, but only for shorter trips. The ride is generally good on smooth surfaces, but minor road imperfections and ripples cause the rear of the cabin to shimmy and shake.

Seat comfort

8.0
The front seats are comfortable and support a wide range of body types. The second row doesn't adjust much because of the seat-folding mechanism, but it's still comfy. The third row is thin and flat.

Ride comfort

6.5
Over smooth pavement, body motions are well-controlled and the all-terrain tires absorb sharp impacts. Rippled and imperfect roads can send vibrations through the body and create a shudder in the rear of the cabin.

Noise & vibration

9.0
It's exceedingly quiet at idle and low speeds with only light wind noise on the highway. Credit the new triple-perimeter door seals for the silence. All-terrain tires are as hushed as the 5.3-liter V8.

Climate control

8.0
Typically powerful General Motors air conditioning battles a heat wave with ease. Our test vehicle did not have cooled seats, but it was hardly an issue. The big blower makes big blower noises when it's moving a ton of air to cool the cabin after the truck has baked in the sun, but it quickly cools off and quiets down.

Interior

8.0
The redesigned interior is attractive with good ergonomics. Second-row passengers enjoy ample space and visibility, along with heated seats (included with optional Luxury package). The solid-axle rear suspension robs third-row legroom and results in a high load floor.

Ease of use

8.5
Major and minor controls are clear and all within easy reach. The MyLink touchscreen system is greatly improved. Instrumentation is easy to read and configurable thanks to a new screen.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
The long rear doors make getting into the second row very easy. Access to the third row is helped by folding the second-row seats. The available hands-free liftgate with height-adjustable opening aids cargo access, but the load floor is high.

Driving position

7.5
It offers a typical big SUV driving position with a wide range of seat height and fore-aft adjustment. The steering wheel telescoping range is not great, but this is offset somewhat by the LT's power-adjustable pedals.

Roominess

7.5
Some drivers might find the large center armrest to be intrusive when steering. The second row is spacious but doesn't slide fore and aft. The third row is limited by its high floor and so-so legroom. The Ford Expedition Max's third row is much better.

Visibility

7.5
Lots of glass and a good seating position provide good outward visibility. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are standard on all Suburbans. The exterior mirrors are much too small for a vehicle of this size.

Quality

8.0
Interior quality and ergonomics are improved from past versions, as are the materials used. Everything from the switchgear to the power-folding seats has a solid, positive feel. Outside, the fit-and-finish hides the Suburban's truck origins.

Utility

8.0
The flat load floor and power-folding second- and third-row seats are welcome features, but the extremely high liftover height makes for difficult loading. Just like the smaller Tahoe, in-cabin storage for small items is quite good and it has a strong tow rating.

Small-item storage

7.5
You'll find a decent array of nooks including a cavernous console bin, a well in front of the two front cupholders, two amply sized pockets per front door, and two flat slots on the transmission tunnel near your knees. The back seat has large door pockets and a storage bin on the rear of the console.

Cargo space

8.0
The cargo area has a high floor just like the shorter Tahoe, but it offers a sizable 39.3 cubic feet of space behind the third row. The handy power controls quickly fold the second- and third-row seats to reveal a truly massive cargo space of 121.7 cubic feet, which just slightly edges out capacity in the next largest competitor, the Ford Expedition Max.

Towing

8.0
A concealed receiver hitch comes standard. The two-wheel-drive version is rated to tow up to 8,300 pounds when properly equipped.

Technology

7.5
It's up-to-date with today's consumer demands — its Apple CarPlay integration and a quick-acting touchscreen cover a lot of ground when it comes to daily use of the infotainment system. Some of the driver assistance features are mediocre in their execution.

Audio & navigation

7.5
The screen graphics are on the cartoonish side, but the touchscreen responds quickly. The navigation prompts are intuitive and react instantaneously to touches with quick load times. The audio system does not scale volume — an iPod needs a near-max setting for normal volume. But the sound quality is somewhat canned-sounding.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Apple CarPlay connects quickly and works as expected. Initial Bluetooth pairing was very quick and easy. The cabin includes multiple USB jacks.

Driver aids

6.5
The Safety Seat, which issues lane departure and forward collision warnings as vibrations only the driver can feel, is interesting, but the systems that feed into it tend to be oversensitive. Fortunately, it can be switched off. The backup camera has a rather muddy display.

Voice control

7.0
Voice controls require a rigid input structure and took two attempts to navigate to an address, but it was successful on the second try.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.3 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology7.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Chevrolet Suburban.

5(62%)
4(0%)
3(15%)
2(15%)
1(8%)
3.9
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I hate Chevy for making me want this
Navy DAD,08/02/2018
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Rented a beach house for a family reunion. There will be some flying in, so I needed more room for passengers and bags than my Acura MDX has, in order to get everyone around. I rented the Suburban just because of its size. I can't tell you how surprised I was. I've been a Honda/Acura man for over a decade and was firmly under the opinion that U.S. cars just couldn't compete. My middle boy used to have a Chevy Silverado so I should have known better. The interior detailing and options were every bit as good as my Acura and the interior space is enormous. I have been accustomed to overstated MPG over the years so I figured this monster would get far less than my MDX. Wrong. It states 16 to 23, but I've been getting from 17.3 to 24.4. I've never gotten more than the stated MPG, I would be happy if my MDX just got it's stated MPG. I'm just renting this beast for a couple of weeks so I can't validate the long-term life, maintenance requirements, and upkeep cost, but if it's anything like the Silverado, it's well made. What I can attest too though is the comfort, response, cabin design and quality of the vehicle. Like I said, I was/am very impressed. I've seen a lot or reviews, here and on other sites that mark it down for how hard it is to park and navigate through tight spaces. It's NINE passenger SUV. If you want the space, it has to be big. I haven't really found it that much more difficult to navigate than my MDX, (Except for the turning radius) My MDX will hold 6, cramped with next to no luggage space. This Suburban holds 7 in comfort and has as much additional space as my MDX with the back bench seat down. The technology was easy to use, my phone synced up easily and everything is extremely comfortable and well thought out. I don't regularly need this much space, but if I did......This is the car/beast I would get. It does what it is designed for extraordinarily well. It's not a minivan or a small SUB. Oh, and it gets roughly the same MPG as my MDX which is a midsized SUV. Still don't understand that.
meant to work and drive not to park
Tim,09/16/2018
Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
We purchased the 2018 Suburban Premier to replace my 2005 (one-owner) LT Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Duramax. I commute daily 60 miles so my reluctance was adding quick mileage to a new vehicle. The Suburban is awesome. We own a 31 ‘Airstream trailer and this will be the fifth tow vehicle, with three being Suburban’s, one 1996 GMC, the Duramax and a 2002 2500 Avalanche (8.1). All had over 150,000 miles one them, with the Silverado going to 225,000. This 2018 Suburban is one of the safest vehicles we’ve driven. I read the comments about the MB, and the Toyota Sequoia’s which are great vehicles. My challenge was having a dealer that was consistent with quality care. The MB, is one of the best vehicles on the market, but maintenance is priority with them, and having lived in both Germany and the DC area where service is common, once you get out of that type of care, it is hard to compare. If you plan on keeping a vehicle for 10 plus years, putting over 200k in mileage on it or even passing it off to the next generation, this is well worth the investment. The technology with WiFi, Onstar and just comfort when you drive allows you to have a portable office. The mileage is easily 22-24 on the road and if I keep it at 65-70 MPH, I can get a range of almost 725 miles to the tank. Safety with the sensors and alerts, LED lights and automatic wipers are a plus for highway driving. The ability to sit high and away from any impact in this vehicle is worth your life with today's distracted driver on the road. For planning this is excellent when traveling around cities to the North or needing to get to Florida in the South. During foul weather like Hurricane season, a full tank will go 10 days, and the WiFi allows network access, when internet is down, even with a back-up generator in the house. Its all about planning, livelihood and this vehicle fills the void for other things than just trying to find a place to park it, as it was meant to work and drive. Update-Suburban is an awesome vehicle. I have incurred more miles in a daily commute and trips to Tampa and Baltimore than I would have liked, however, we are so, so glad we have the Suburban to drive. When highway driving, we have average 23 MPG, with a range of over 700 miles to the tank. This fuel range is excellent when sitting in traffic or wanting to fuel up at a full service center. Storage when traveling for luggage is so convenient being able to load multiple suitcases and coolers. Dealer support is excellent with accessories to make the traveling very comfortable. Great vehicle with no regrets and would most likely buy another one passing this one off.
2018 suburban waste of money
Jillian S,05/20/2019
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Leased this car less then a year ago put down 12k because I planned on purchasing at the end of my lease, but now I will not be doing that and will be filing a formal complaint with chevy. After a month of leasing my AC went out in June! My car was in for repair for two months for this! And I have two little babies and I was given a tiny Chevy to drive in the meantime which was horrible. Then the window seal on the drive door broke, once again car was in for two weeks while they ordered the part. Next, passenger visor broke just from opening it, once again in for repair. Now today the driver visor broke! I don’t know what is going on with this suv but this is just so upsetting. Also my back up camera lines always disappear and Chevy says because they can’t recreate the problem they can’t fix it. This is a 65k vehicle and leased less then a year and already more problems then I have ever had with another vehicle over a 10 year period.
We are in Suburban Heaven!!
Lori Gallagher,04/12/2018
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
We went back and forth between a Toyota Sienna and Chevy Suburban for a year and a half. We had driven a Sienna and were so close, like driving to purchase, before I actually test drove the 2018 Suburban. One mile into the test drive, I was in love!! I was sure I would not be able to comfortably park this huge vehicle, but I pulled in between two cars as well as well as our Tailblazer. This thing lets me know if something is close by vibrating my chair on the side of the hazard! The leather, the 2nd row captains chairs, bluray with 3 screens and Bluetooth headsets, Android Auto, rear camera, etc. Is Amazing!! If I veer out of a lane it puts me back in it!! Bravo, Chevy! This is best vehicle we have ever owned!! Highly recommend!!! Go test drive one!!
See all 13 reviews of the 2018 Chevrolet Suburban
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2018 Chevrolet Suburban features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Suburban models:

OnStar
Provides standard subscription-based safety systems such as roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and automatic crash notification.
Forward Collision Alert
Warns the driver of an impending forward collision and will even apply the brakes in low-speed scenarios.
Lane Departure Warning
Monitors road markings and alerts the driver when the vehicle is drifting out of the lane without signaling.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%

More about the 2018 Chevrolet Suburban

Used 2018 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

The Used 2018 Chevrolet Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Chevrolet Suburban?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Chevrolet Suburban trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Suburban LT is priced between $31,995 and$47,654 with odometer readings between 40376 and82000 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Suburban Premier is priced between $47,950 and$53,787 with odometer readings between 21407 and54467 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Suburban LS is priced between $37,000 and$37,000 with odometer readings between 57674 and57674 miles.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Related Used 2018 Chevrolet Suburban info

Research Similar Vehicles