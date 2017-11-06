We purchased the 2018 Suburban Premier to replace my 2005 (one-owner) LT Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Duramax. I commute daily 60 miles so my reluctance was adding quick mileage to a new vehicle. The Suburban is awesome. We own a 31 ‘Airstream trailer and this will be the fifth tow vehicle, with three being Suburban’s, one 1996 GMC, the Duramax and a 2002 2500 Avalanche (8.1). All had over 150,000 miles one them, with the Silverado going to 225,000. This 2018 Suburban is one of the safest vehicles we’ve driven. I read the comments about the MB, and the Toyota Sequoia’s which are great vehicles. My challenge was having a dealer that was consistent with quality care. The MB, is one of the best vehicles on the market, but maintenance is priority with them, and having lived in both Germany and the DC area where service is common, once you get out of that type of care, it is hard to compare. If you plan on keeping a vehicle for 10 plus years, putting over 200k in mileage on it or even passing it off to the next generation, this is well worth the investment. The technology with WiFi, Onstar and just comfort when you drive allows you to have a portable office. The mileage is easily 22-24 on the road and if I keep it at 65-70 MPH, I can get a range of almost 725 miles to the tank. Safety with the sensors and alerts, LED lights and automatic wipers are a plus for highway driving. The ability to sit high and away from any impact in this vehicle is worth your life with today's distracted driver on the road. For planning this is excellent when traveling around cities to the North or needing to get to Florida in the South. During foul weather like Hurricane season, a full tank will go 10 days, and the WiFi allows network access, when internet is down, even with a back-up generator in the house. Its all about planning, livelihood and this vehicle fills the void for other things than just trying to find a place to park it, as it was meant to work and drive. Update-Suburban is an awesome vehicle. I have incurred more miles in a daily commute and trips to Tampa and Baltimore than I would have liked, however, we are so, so glad we have the Suburban to drive. When highway driving, we have average 23 MPG, with a range of over 700 miles to the tank. This fuel range is excellent when sitting in traffic or wanting to fuel up at a full service center. Storage when traveling for luggage is so convenient being able to load multiple suitcases and coolers. Dealer support is excellent with accessories to make the traveling very comfortable. Great vehicle with no regrets and would most likely buy another one passing this one off.

