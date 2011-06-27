Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $23,995Great Deal | $8,439 below market
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT106,100 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! Previous taxi/livery vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKC8GR175196
Stock: 175196AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $44,409Great Deal | $4,721 below market
Certified 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ16,219 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Knoepfler Chevrolet - Sioux City / Iowa
Champagne Silver Metallic 2016 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8 Odometer is 53480 miles below market average! Reviews: * Seats up to nine people; big cargo capacity; quiet highway ride; strong V8 power; high-quality interior. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJKC1GR156142
Stock: R2592C
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- Price Drop$35,650Great Deal | $4,267 below market
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ71,200 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Columbus / Ohio
Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Chevrolet Suburban boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Charging, Wipers, front intermittent, RainSense, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer.* This Chevrolet Suburban Features the Following Options *Windows, power, with Express-Down and Express-Up on front doors and lock out features, Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) polished-aluminum, Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger safety belt unfasten and turn signal on, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode, Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver, Tires, P275/55R20 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Center.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram located at 1888 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43229 can get you a reliable Suburban today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJKC0GR385153
Stock: 40869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- Price Drop$38,836Great Deal | $4,475 below market
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ61,863 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Ford Lincoln - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 19564 miles below market average!4WD / AWD, Extended Warranty Available, Leather, Manager's Special!, NEW ARRIVAL PHOTOS COMING SOON, NEW PRICE!, Rear Back Up Camera.2016 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ 4D Sport Utility 4WD V8 Black Parkway Ford Lincoln monitors online pricing to make sure our inventory is priced competitively while offering superior service! We make car buying easy!Parkway Ford has two locations in Winston Salem to serve you. Visit us on Peters Creek Parkway or University Parkway!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJKC2GR113980
Stock: L2466A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $39,999Great Deal | $4,014 below market
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT40,754 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Central Buick GMC - Norwood / Massachusetts
Loaded with all the toys including power sunroof, heated leather interior, Quad seating, navigation, alloys and its Certified...Don't wait or it will be gone...Remember, Its always a better deal on the Automile RT. 1, Norwood,Ma........
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKCXGR175331
Stock: GM1952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $38,880Great Deal | $5,563 below market
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT36,862 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Herlong Chevrolet Buick - Batesburg-Leesville / South Carolina
NO DOC, PREP, OR PROCESSING FEES * NO HIDDEN FEES * TRADES WELCOMED * WE FINANCE * WE DELIVER!! Navigation, Sunroof / Moonroof, DVD Player / Rear Seat Entertainment, Power Memory Seats, Leather Seats, 2nd Row Heated Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seats, Running Boards, Chevrolet MyLink with Color Touch Screen, BOSE Premium Audio, Front and Rear Parking Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Remote Start, Keyless Push Button Start, Keyless Passive Entry System, Multi-zone Climate Control, Hands Free Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Power Heated Mirrors with Turn Signal, 18 Inch Aluminum Premium Wheels, Heated Tilt / Telescope Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, XM Satellite Radio, Portable Audio Connection, Universal Home Remote, Onstar with 4G LTE Wi-fi Hotspot, Apple Carplay Capability, Security System, Trailer Hitch. CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT Green Envy Metallic V8 Factory Warranty Remaining * Our internet team strives to keep all information accurate, however you may want to contact us to verify the information provided. Herlong Chevrolet Buick Inc. Shall not be responsible for errors, omissions, or availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKC4GR406420
Stock: 5970U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- Price Drop$32,500Great Deal | $3,499 below market
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT92,191 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anderson Ford Lincoln - Lincoln / Nebraska
Recent Arrival! Local Trade, No Accidents on Record, 1 Owner, Back-up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, GPS Navigation, Rear Seat Entertainment, Moonroof.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKC0GR472284
Stock: L22064A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $31,697Great Deal
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT75,316 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Patriot GMC Buick - Killeen / Texas
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 178 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, Audio Package, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Climate Package, Convenience Plus Package, FRESH OIL CHANGE, FULL DETAIL, Leather Seats, License Plate Front Mount Package, Light Package, Memory Package, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, Navigation System, NON SMOKER, Popular Equipment Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Preferred Equipment Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, New Oil Change, park assist, collison avoidance, projection, 1st & 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Manual Bench, 2nd Row Manual Bucket Seats, 2nd Row Pwr Release 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, 3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split-Bench, 3rd Row DVD Screen, 3rd Row Manual 60/40 Split-Folding Fold Flat Bench, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Assist Steps, Body Security Content Theft-Protection Package, Bose Premium Audio System Feature, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Driver & Front Passenger Airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Y86), Enhanced Driver Instrument Information Display, Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Floor Console w/Storage Area, Fog Lamps, Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Front & Rear Parking Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front wheel independent suspension, Hands Free Power Liftgate, HD Radio, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Intellibeam Headlamps w/Automatic High Bean On/Off, Lane Keep Assist, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Package, Memory seat, Memory Settings, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Overhead airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Passive Entry System, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power Release 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Push Button Keyless Start, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Sensor Indicator, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Unauthorized Entry Theft-Deterrent System, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Voltmeter, Wireless Charging. Patriot Buick GMC is committed to making your vehicle purchase experience as fun and easy as possible. Visit patriotcars.com for more vehicle information and dealership details. Come see why Patriot Buick GMC is the best dealership in Central Texas. Veteran & Family Owned and Operated since 1991. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCHKC8GR219274
Stock: 17884A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $29,990Great Deal | $4,790 below market
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ114,717 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ressler Chevrolet - Bozeman / Montana
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. This Chevrolet Suburban 1500 is well equipped and includes the following key features, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 3rd Row DVD Screen, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, Black Assist Steps, Blind spot sensor: Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bose Centerpoint Premium 10-Speaker Surround Sound, Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Y86), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Front & Rear Parking Assist, Hands Free Power Liftgate, HD Radio, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Intellibeam Headlamps w/Automatic High Bean On/Off, Lane Keep Assist, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Max Trailering Package, Memory Settings, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Push Button Keyless Start, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Sensor Indicator, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 22" Premium Painted w/Chrome Inserts, Wireless Charging.Black 2016 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ 4D Sport Utility 4WD V8 15/22 City/Highway MPGServicing the Bozeman, Butte, Billings, Great Falls, Missoula, Kalispell, Helena, and Great Southwest Montana areas for over 21 years. We offer transparency with the opportunity to build your deal online, buy from home, or visit one of our clean, state of the art Ressler facilities. We also offer remote test drives and vehicle delivery within the Gallatin Valley. As part of the Ressler group, we are "Community Born, Community Driven."
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJKC2GR211827
Stock: C03185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- New Listing$33,990Great Deal | $4,277 below market
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT72,100 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bourne's Auto Center - South Easton / Massachusetts
New Arrival! CARFAX ONE OWNER! BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, 3RD ROW SEATING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AND SUNROOF / MOONROOF. VALUE PRICED BELOW THE MARKET! This 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4WD w/Leather,Sunroof,Backup-Cam. has a sharp Gray exterior and a super clean Black interior! Bourne's Auto Center was voted DealerRater Dealer of the year in 2020, 2018 and 2015, DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction awards in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015, Massachusetts Quality Dealer of the Year for 2010-2011 and Auto Dealer Monthly named Bourne's Auto Center the largest independent dealer in Massachusetts in Volume! It's all because here at Bourne's, we know we have the best cars at the best prices, and to prove it each vehicle qualifies for a 90 day or 3,750 mile powertrain warranty at no additional cost! You'll love our no haggle, no pressure buying experience at our family-owned and operated dealership in Easton, Massachusetts. Ask us about our First Time Buyer's Program!!! **Price Does Not Include Standard $479 Documentation Fee** . **Vehicle comes with 1 key and 1 Remote, an additional key can be purchased by the customer for our dealer cost.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKC8GR408803
Stock: 64652R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- Price Drop$40,988Great Deal | $5,309 below market
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ56,180 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarFam - Rialto / California
Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Chevrolet Suburban delivers a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. SiriusXM satellite radio (subscription required), OnStar Equipped (subscription required), Door locks, power programmable with lockout protection.* This Chevrolet Suburban Features the Following Options *SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE, (CF5) power sunroof, (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system and (IO6) Chevrolet MyLink radio with navigation, LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE , Daytime Running Lamps, with automatic exterior lamp control, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable, Seats, heated second row, Seats, heated and cooled driver and front passenger, Remote vehicle start, Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination, Audio system feature, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and wind deflector.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at CARFAM, 1731 South Cactus Ave, Rialto, CA 92316 to claim your Chevrolet Suburban!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJKC7GR363604
Stock: 2652
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $32,000Great Deal
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT79,100 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kilgore / Texas
Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Y86) (Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Intellibeam Headlamps w/Automatic High Bean On/Off, and Lane Keep Assist), License Plate Front Mounting Package, Luxury Package (2nd Row Pwr Release 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, 3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split-Bench, Fog Lamps, Front Rear Parking Assist, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Memory Settings, Passive Entry System, Power Folding Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Tilt Telescoping Steering Column, Push Button Keyless Start, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Sensor Indicator, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, and Wireless Charging), Max Trailering Package (3.42 Rear Axle Ratio and Integrated Trailer Brake Controller), Preferred Equipment Group 1LT (1st 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Manual Bench, 3rd Row Manual 60/40 Split-Folding Fold Flat Bench, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, 5 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Black Assist Steps, Bose Premium Audio System Feature, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Driver Front Passenger Airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set Resume Speed, Enhanced Driver Instrument Information Display, Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Floor Console w/Storage Area, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Power Liftgate, Power-Adjustable Accelerator Brake Pedals, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, and Universal Home Remote), Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Standard Suspension Package, Sun, Entertainment Destinations Package (3rd Row DVD Screen, HD Radio, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Rear Seat Entertainment System, and Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player), 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Rear Cargo Mat (LPO), AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Hanging Tote Console Insert (LPO), Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Lane Departure Warning Safety Alert Seat, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar w/4G LTE, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Release 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Seat Headphones (LPO), Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 22' 6-Spoke Chrome. Odometer is 7836 miles below market average! 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT R
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCHKC6GR284656
Stock: 123454A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $29,995Great Deal | $3,113 below market
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LS35,680 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Biltmore Motors - Miami / Florida
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LS V8WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!!...ALL PRICES INCLUDE $2000.00 CASH OR TRADE EQUITY. We have been serving South Florida since 1962 and have delivered only the finest quality vehicles for generations! Our long-standing relationships with our lenders give us the ability to offer some of the best financing options for our customers. Don't see the car you are looking for? Ask about our complimentary purchase program where we locate the exact vehicle you're looking for as well as optional Day One, Mile One extended warranties! We look forward to helping you get your dream car!All vehicles subject to prior sale. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the vehicle options or features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. Please make sure to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. The dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly or typographical errors. All advertised prices are cash prices and do not include tax, tag/reg, title or applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LS with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCGKC6GR264126
Stock: M2759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $39,288Great Deal | $4,974 below market
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ61,708 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarFam - Rialto / California
Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Chevrolet Suburban boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. SiriusXM satellite radio (subscription required), OnStar Equipped (subscription required), REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO.*This Chevrolet Suburban Comes Equipped with These Options *SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE, (CF5) power sunroof, (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system and (IO6) Chevrolet MyLink radio with navigation, MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE (Includes (GU6) 3.42 rear axle ratio and (JL1) Trailer brake controller. 4WD models also includes (NQH) 2-speed active Transfer case.) , OnStar Equipped (subscription required), Door locks, power programmable with lockout protection, Daytime Running Lamps, with automatic exterior lamp control, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable, Seats, heated second row, Seats, heated and cooled driver and front passenger, Remote vehicle start, Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Suburban come see us at CARFAM, 1731 South Cactus Ave, Rialto, CA 92316. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJKC7GR285275
Stock: 2635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- Price Drop$28,181Great Deal | $2,072 below market
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LS92,094 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Deery Brothers Chevrolet - Pleasant Hill / Iowa
Black 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8PLEASANT PEOPLE! PLEASANT PRICING! ONLY IN PLEASANT HILL!!! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1918 miles below market average!EXPERIENCE THE PLEASANT SIDE OF CHEVROLET.Reviews:* Seats up to nine people; big cargo capacity; quiet highway ride; strong V8 power; high-quality interior. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKGKC5GR113880
Stock: P5471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $33,506Great Deal | $2,911 below market
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LS13,901 milesDelivery available*
Seaside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Seaside / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LS with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCGKC1GR455615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $32,000Great Deal | $3,934 below market
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ114,408 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cable Dahmer Buick GMC - Independence / Missouri
Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! Cable Dahmer Buick GMC of Independence offers a 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty on nearly every vehicle on the lot! Call for a free test drive in this 2016 Chevrolet Suburban. 4WD 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1st & 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split-Bench, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, 5 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Black Assist Steps, Blind spot sensor: Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Driver & Front Passenger Airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Y86), Enhanced Driver Instrument Information Display, Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Floor Console w/Storage Area, Fog Lamps, Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Front & Rear Parking Assist, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Intellibeam Headlamps w/Automatic High Bean On/Off, Lane Keep Assist, Memory Settings, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Passive Entry System, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power Release 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Push Button Keyless Start, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Sensor Indicator, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Remote keyless entry, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Universal Home Remote, Wireless Charging. Contact us online or give us a call at (866) 629-2574 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJKC1GR200110
Stock: B8175A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $29,000Great Deal
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT99,976 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vernon Auto Group - Vernon / Texas
This 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4x4 with only 99,976 miles is proudly offered by Vernon Auto Group. Take in the view through the built-in sunroof and sit back in heated/cooled leather seats. Let the state of the art navigation system lead the way. Take on the streets with a 5.3L V8 Ecotec3 Engine and experience a new way of driving with Bluetooth technologies. Call us today and lock down this 1 Owner SUV before it is gone! Vernon Auto Group - A new, unique way to buy a vehicle! In a small town in North Texas lives a unique company with BIG ideas. We're redefining how our customers buy and own vehicles and it's working... Simply put, you will appreciate the easiest, most efficient and enjoyable buying and ownership experience ANYWHERE! In fact, our innovative approach has driven us to be the Dealer Rater National Ram Dealer of the Year and a eBay Motors Top Strategic Seller! Here are just a few reasons why customers have chosen Vernon Auto Group: Transparent Deals Upfront Pricing, No Haggling, No Numbers Game Fast Friendly Service and Delivery Technology driven company with low overhead and a market driven systematic approach to pricing vehicles. So come by or give us a phone call and lets start your journey on the most fun and enjoyable purchase experience you will ever make. Here at Vernon Auto Group our job is to serve you. Call our team today at 1-(833)-275-3894 or email us at internetsales@vernonautogroup.com Our pricing is based on current market conditions. All new vehicle pricing includes applicable rebates which everyone has the opportunity to qualify for. Rebates are determined by the manufacture and can change at anytime. Rebates are region specific and our prices are based on Texas Region Rebates. These rebates may include customer cash, trade in assistance (if applicable), and finance offers (if applicable) . Your rebates may be more or less depending on where you register the vehicle at. All vehicles go through our vigorous multi-point inspection before advertised to the public. We appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. For more information please call us at 1-(833)-275-3894 or email us at internetsales@vernonautogroup.com .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKC8GR396703
Stock: F12892B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020