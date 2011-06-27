  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(85)
2002 Chevrolet Suburban Review

Pros & Cons

  • Choice of powerful Vortec V8s, cavernous cargo space, room for nine.
  • Gas guzzler, its massive size is a liability in urban areas.
List Price Estimate
$1,820 - $3,634
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its capable suspension, excellent powertrain and standard room for nine, the Suburban remains one of the best family-haulers available anywhere ... but bring gas money.

Vehicle overview

Still a strong seller after all these years, the "original" full-size sport utility is a force to be reckoned with. Although it no longer holds the title of the biggest sport-ute of them all, the Suburban still offers seating for nine and plenty of cargo room in a package that will fit in the average garage.

The Suburban comes in two models, the 1500 and the heavy-duty 2500, both offering two- and four-wheel-drive configurations. The standard engine in the 1500 is the 285 hp Vortec 5300 V8. New upgrades this year allow this engine to run on gasoline/ethanol mixed fuels that burn cleaner than ordinary gas. The more robust 2500 comes standard with a 320-horsepower 6.0-liter V8, with an 8.1-liter V8 optional. The larger 8100 eight-cylinder produces 340 horses and 455 lb-ft of torque for heavy-duty towing applications.

All models use electronically controlled four-speed transmissions with a tow-haul mode that reduces gear hunting for more predictable performance while towing heavy loads. Recent improvements in frame and body stiffness have given the Suburban remarkably improved ride and handling characteristics. Four wheel disc brakes with ABS are standard on all models. The 1500s are equipped with a five-link coil-spring rear suspension that isolates the road so well you'll forget you're in a nearly three-ton SUV. The suspensions on 2500s are built for strength, employing a stiffer leaf spring setup in the rear that enables them to tow up to 12,000 pounds when properly equipped.

All Suburban interiors are spacious with solid ergonomics. There's room for nine if you stick with bench seats, but ordering the optional captains chairs drops capacity to only seven passengers. Standard features on LS models include dual front and side airbags for the driver and front passenger, cruise control, remote keyless entry and a nine-speaker AM/FM CD stereo system. New for this year on LS models are standard six-way power driver and front passenger seats, heated outside mirrors, exterior side steps that make getting in and out easier and the HomeLink system that can be programmed to control automatic garage doors or community gates all from one keypad. Uplevel LT models add the OnStar communications system, electronic climate contro, and heated leather bucket seats up front.

Carrying the torch as the longest surviving nameplate in the business, the Suburban continues to provide the basic features that people look for in a full-size SUV: plenty of passenger room, stout underpinnings and a strong drivetrain. Although the Excursion may have the Suburban beat when it comes to sheer size, the Suburban's combination of manageability, power and clean design make it a more functional full-size SUV.

2002 Highlights

The base trim level has been dropped. New for this year on LS are standard six-way power driver and front passenger seats, heated outside mirrors, exterior side steps that make getting in and out easier and the HomeLink system that can be programmed to control automatic garage doors or community gates all from one keypad. 5300 V8s can now burn gasoline/ethanol mixed fuels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chevrolet Suburban.

5(71%)
4(22%)
3(1%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.6
85 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it
chkrhntr,09/24/2010
I bought my 4WD 'burban new and finally gave it to the kids at 142,000 miles. Only thing that ever failed was the fuel pump ($600). Very reliable and got over 17mpg on freeway! Extremely comfortable to drive and handled like a luxury car. My other 4WD owning friends referred to it as "the pillow barge". I wish i still had it.
Best Big Family Rig.... HANDS DOWN!!!
Matt M.,04/28/2010
Bought our 'burb with 85,747 miles. We were nervous about buying one with over 75k, but now I'd buy one with 150k on it... Previously we had a 2005 dodge ram 3500 long bed, we needed more room for the kids and this was the first obvious option. After owning this one I'll definitely buy another. It pulls our 23' travel trailer with ease and the whole family is comfortable. NO MECHANICAL PROBLEMS whatsoever, and 161,982 miles later we've done nothing more than maintenance and tires / brakes. the MOST DEPENDABLE VEHICLE I'VE EVER HAD!!
2002 Z71 Suburban
Z71,07/23/2002
There is no better looking Suburban then the Z71. The ride is not that much stiffer the the LS & LT.
Great Car, Will never own anything else!
divot2245,08/17/2011
I bought my burb 6 years ago with 71000 miles on it, It now has 216000 and still going strong, never have had any major problems with it besides regular maintenance. Always starts and has never left me stranded, except for a flat tire, but thats not the car. This is my second burb and inbetween the two I owned and expedition, complained the whole time I owned the car. Got this burb and have never looked back. Passanger space is great and I have had 7 grown adults in the car comfortably for long journey's. Gas milage is about 13, but that is the only complaint I have. Its safe, I can see through the windows of the car in front of me. I would reccommend this truck to anyone
See all 85 reviews of the 2002 Chevrolet Suburban
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

