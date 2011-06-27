Vehicle overview

Introduced way back in 1936, the Suburban SUV is Chevrolet's longest-running nameplate. The original was merely a standard panel van with a few extra seats and windows, but its reputation as a sturdy people mover made it a popular vehicle. Now 10 generations later, the tradition continues as the Suburban is still known as a stout, spacious vehicle that can take up to nine people just about anywhere they want to go.

Last redesigned in 2000, the current-generation Chevy Suburban rides on a modern chassis that has all the strength of previous models while providing a more comfortable ride and improved overall performance. A lineup of three Vortec V8 engines is available depending on your needs, and a laundry list of interior options allows you to add as much or as little luxury as you might want. Modern advancements like a stability control system make the Suburban safer than ever before. Although there are a few capable competitors out there, the 2006 Chevrolet Suburban remains the most popular SUV for those looking for maximum passenger capacity and solid towing capability in a comfortable, easy-to-drive package.