Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2006 Chevrolet Suburban Review

Pros & Cons

  • Choice of powerful V8 engines, class-leading cargo space, room for nine.
  • Massive size can be tough in tight confines, vague steering feel, cheap interior plastics.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its capable suspension, strong powertrains and seating for nine, the 2006 Chevrolet Suburban remains a solid family hauler and tow vehicle. Competitors may offer more refinement and conveniences, but it's still the only SUV in its class available in light- and heavy-duty versions.

Vehicle overview

Introduced way back in 1936, the Suburban SUV is Chevrolet's longest-running nameplate. The original was merely a standard panel van with a few extra seats and windows, but its reputation as a sturdy people mover made it a popular vehicle. Now 10 generations later, the tradition continues as the Suburban is still known as a stout, spacious vehicle that can take up to nine people just about anywhere they want to go.

Last redesigned in 2000, the current-generation Chevy Suburban rides on a modern chassis that has all the strength of previous models while providing a more comfortable ride and improved overall performance. A lineup of three Vortec V8 engines is available depending on your needs, and a laundry list of interior options allows you to add as much or as little luxury as you might want. Modern advancements like a stability control system make the Suburban safer than ever before. Although there are a few capable competitors out there, the 2006 Chevrolet Suburban remains the most popular SUV for those looking for maximum passenger capacity and solid towing capability in a comfortable, easy-to-drive package.

2006 Chevrolet Suburban models

The Chevrolet Suburban SUV is offered in half-ton (1500) and three-quarter-ton (2500) configurations with either two- or four-wheel drive. Four trim levels are available: LS, Z71, LT and LTZ. Standard equipment for LS models includes tri-zone manual air conditioning, cruise control, a driver message center, OnStar, keyless entry, a leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel and an AM/FM/CD stereo. The Z71 adds off-road suspension tuning, leather seating with 10-way power adjustments for the driver and front passenger, Bose audio system and unique trim. LT models add automatic climate control and XM Satellite Radio. The LTZ includes an automatic adjusting suspension, side airbags and power-adjustable pedals. Options like a navigation system and a rear-seat DVD video system make the Suburban a family-friendly vehicle.

2006 Highlights

Only minor changes occur to the 2006 Chevrolet Suburban. Updates include a redesign of the optional camping/towing mirrors and, for all trim levels, the addition of OnStar, a tire-pressure monitoring system and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. Stability control has also been added to 1500-series models. Also note that Quadrasteer is no longer available.

Performance & mpg

All 1500 Chevy Suburban models feature a 5.3-liter V8 rated at 295 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. 2500 versions can be equipped with either a 6.0-liter V8 rated at 335 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque or an 8.1-liter V8 that produces slightly less horsepower (325) and 447 lb-ft of torque. A four-speed automatic is standard on all Suburbans. Equipped with the 6.0-liter engine, the Suburban can tow up to 9,900 pounds, while the 8.1-liter engine can pull up to 12,000 pounds when properly equipped. The maximum tow rating on half-ton models is 8,400 pounds.

Safety

Standard dual-stage front airbags deploy based on crash severity, and a passenger seat safety system can sense the presence of a child riding up front and disable the airbag to prevent injury. Standard on all half-ton models is the StabiliTrak stability control system. Front-seat side airbags are optional, but full-length side curtain airbags are not available. In crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Chevrolet Suburban received four stars (out of five) for protection of the driver and three stars for the front passenger in front-impact crashes.

Driving

We've always been impressed with the current-generation Chevy Suburban's smooth, comfortable ride quality and easy-to-drive nature. Thanks to a stiff frame and a well-insulated cabin, Chevrolet's big SUV is generally quiet and rattle-free, making it a great long-distance cruiser. The ride of the heavy-duty 2500 models is a little less forgiving for rear-seat passengers, but they're still comfortable enough to be daily drivers.

Interior

All Suburban interiors are spacious with solid ergonomics and plenty of creature comforts. There's room for nine if you stick with bench seats; ordering the optional captain's chairs drops capacity to seven passengers. There's a little more plastic than we would like in the cabin, and build quality could be better, but overall it's still a pleasant environment for a family vehicle. The Suburban leads the class in cargo capacity (132 cubic feet) but doesn't offer fold-flat seats as in the Nissan Armada and Ford Expedition.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chevrolet Suburban.

5(53%)
4(29%)
3(12%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.3
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

We enjoy our Suburban
JGD,06/03/2008
We have had our Suburban for almost 2 years. We moved up in size from a Ford Explorer. Explorer is junk! We enjoy the extra seating and tons of space when 3rd row is folded down. My husband and I are large people and we are very comfortable in the front seats. Kids love the DVD. One thing though, the electronic displays get very hot on the radio and DVD after car has been running for about an hour. Honestly, you can almost burn yourself. The gas mileage is not much worse than the Explorer that seated 5 people and this seats 7. It handles well on the road and is a pleasure on long trips. It does take some time to learn all the electronic "gadgets". After two years, the car has been good!
3rd Suburban
dshackel,06/21/2009
I love these trucks. Current one is a replacement for one I totaled hitting trees head-on. I walked away without a scratch, police were astounded and credited the vehicle. I drive 130 miles round trip to work daily and never have a problem, even get decent mileage. We haul everything from goats to furniture in the back with no issue - and this is the leather, captains chair model. Just a great family driver.
220k later and keeps on ticking!
dean Carter,05/17/2016
LS 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
Suburban are the best full size suv for the money. Have only had to replace the transmission at 160k and the is running strong at 210k.Bought brand new in December 2005.
I'm sold on the Suburban!
Ray,08/04/2009
I started looking for an SUV months ago. I test drove Yukon XL & Sequoia before deciding on the Suburban. People that complain about the gas mileage are a bit delusional. For the size of vehicle & engine, it's pretty amazing, actually. I've been getting 16-17 mpg in horrible traffic conditions. I avg 21.4mpg on the hwy @60mph & 19.9mpg @70mph. My Tundra got 18mpg @70! It's more quiet & rides more smoothly than the Tundra or Sequoia, not to mention has a better turning radius. It's just a few inches longer, too, but has far more interior space. I admit it's not as luxurious as a Denali or Navigator, but I couldn't pass it up. If you're afraid of the size, don't be. You get used to it quickly
See all 17 reviews of the 2006 Chevrolet Suburban
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2006 Chevrolet Suburban features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2006 Chevrolet Suburban

Used 2006 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

The Used 2006 Chevrolet Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include LS 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 1500 4dr SUV w/1WT (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 1500 4dr SUV 4WD w/1WT (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and LS 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

