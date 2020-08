Close

McCurry Deck Motors - Forest City / North Carolina

<b>Equipment</b> This unit features a high end BOSE stereo system. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. This 1/2 ton suv is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this 1/2 ton suv. This unit has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This Chevrolet Suburban has four wheel drive capabilities. Keep safely connected while in this Chevrolet Suburban with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. It has an elegant black exterior finish. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this model. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on this 2017 Chevrolet Suburban 1500. With the keyless entry system on this Chevrolet Suburban you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. <b>Packages</b> SUN; ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE: includes additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio and NavTraffic service; (CF5) power sunroof; (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system and (IO6) Chevrolet MyLink radio with navigation. LPO; INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE: includes (VAV) All-weather floor mats; LPO and (VLI) Rear cargo mat; LPO (dealer-installed). LPO: BLACK RECOVERY HOOKS. LPO: POLISHED EXHAUST TIP. LPO: 22" (55.9 CM) 6-SPOKE BLACK WHEELS. SUNROOF: POWER; TILT-SLIDING. LPO: BLACK ROOF RACK CROSS BARS. ASSIST STEPS: POWER-RETRACTABLE. LPO: BLACK BOWTIE EMBLEMS; FRONT AND REAR. ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM: REAR SEAT; BLU-RAY/DVD. DVD SCREEN: THIRD ROW. LPO: FRONT CONSOLE ORGANIZER. LPO: ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS. LPO: REAR CARGO MAT; ALL-WEATHER. HEAD-UP DISPLAY: INCLUDES DIGITAL MULTI-FUNCTION READOUTS. LPO: REFLECTIVE WINDOW SHADE. LPO: CARGO SECURITY SHADE. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNSKJKC8HR163249

Stock: P10818

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020