- Price Drop$31,500Great Deal | $5,082 below market
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT101,503 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Coughlin Ford of Pataskala - Pataskala / Ohio
At Coughlin Ford of Pataskala we offer all our pre-owned inventory at market based pricing to insure a no haggle experience and a fair price right up front.2017 Chevrolet Suburban CARFAX One-Owner.We carry all makes and models and have vehicles in all different colors. Our Pre-owned Vehicles could have some of the following features listed: Alloy wheels, aluminum wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, cargo package, chrome wheels, convenience package, leather seats, navigation system, power package, remote start, se package, safety package, sunroof/moonroof, tow package, adaptive cruise control, comfort package, tow package, trailer package, appearance package, cargo package, power package, safety package, acoustical package, dvd entertainment system, preferred package, technology package, driver confidence package, audio package, heat package, memory package, off road package, premium package, premium sound package, remote vehicle starter prep package, skid plate package, solid smooth ride suspension package, sound package, sport package, steel wheels, suspension package, z71 package, 3rd row seat, Bluetooth, hands-free, cd player, cruise control, dvd player. Keyless entry, lift kit, multi-zone climate control, navigation, portable audio connection, power locks, power windows, premium audio, security system, steering wheel controls, sunroof, trailer hitch, apple carplay/android auto, brake assist, homelink, memory seat, stability control, android auto, apple carplay.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKC3HR275434
Stock: J1800A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $38,900Great Deal | $5,082 below market
2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier84,531 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McCurry Deck Motors - Forest City / North Carolina
<b>Equipment</b> This unit features a high end BOSE stereo system. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. This 1/2 ton suv is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this 1/2 ton suv. This unit has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This Chevrolet Suburban has four wheel drive capabilities. Keep safely connected while in this Chevrolet Suburban with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. It has an elegant black exterior finish. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this model. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on this 2017 Chevrolet Suburban 1500. With the keyless entry system on this Chevrolet Suburban you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. <b>Packages</b> SUN; ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE: includes additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio and NavTraffic service; (CF5) power sunroof; (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system and (IO6) Chevrolet MyLink radio with navigation. LPO; INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE: includes (VAV) All-weather floor mats; LPO and (VLI) Rear cargo mat; LPO (dealer-installed). LPO: BLACK RECOVERY HOOKS. LPO: POLISHED EXHAUST TIP. LPO: 22" (55.9 CM) 6-SPOKE BLACK WHEELS. SUNROOF: POWER; TILT-SLIDING. LPO: BLACK ROOF RACK CROSS BARS. ASSIST STEPS: POWER-RETRACTABLE. LPO: BLACK BOWTIE EMBLEMS; FRONT AND REAR. ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM: REAR SEAT; BLU-RAY/DVD. DVD SCREEN: THIRD ROW. LPO: FRONT CONSOLE ORGANIZER. LPO: ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS. LPO: REAR CARGO MAT; ALL-WEATHER. HEAD-UP DISPLAY: INCLUDES DIGITAL MULTI-FUNCTION READOUTS. LPO: REFLECTIVE WINDOW SHADE. LPO: CARGO SECURITY SHADE. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJKC8HR163249
Stock: P10818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $36,995Great Deal | $3,195 below market
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LS28,673 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia - Valencia / California
All-Season Package Wheels; 20" X 9" (50.8 Cm X 22.9 Cm) Polished-Aluminum Max Trailering Package 3rd Row Seat Lpo; Black Roof Rack Cross Bars Lpo; Chrome Recovery Hooks Lpo; Cargo Security Shade Lpo; Polished Exhaust Tip Moldings; Body-Color Body-Side Lpo; Rear Cargo Mat; All-Weather Bluetooth Connection Lpo; Front Console Organizer Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen Engine; 5.3L V8 Ecotec3 With Active Fuel Management; Direct Injection And Variable Valve Timing Jet Black; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Ls Preferred Equipment Group Paint Scheme; Solid Application Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Premium Cloth Summit White Suspension Package; Standard; Increased Capacity; Premium Smooth Ride Tire; Spare P265/70R17 All-Season; Blackwall Tires; P275/55R20 All-Season; Blackwall Trailer Brake Controller; Integrated Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCGKC3HR358403
Stock: HR358403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $49,997Great Deal | $5,596 below market
Certified 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT17,222 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Johnson Motors - Saint Croix Falls / Wisconsin
Other features include: 20' Chrome Wheels, DVD Entertainment System, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Remote Start, Second Row Captain's Chairs, Sunroof... 1-Owner Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned means that you not only get the reassurance of a 12mo/12,000 mile Bumper-to-Bumper limited warranty and a 2 year/24,000 mile Standard CPO Maintenance Plan, but also up to a 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 172-point inspection and reconditioning process, 24hr roadside assistance, and a complete vehicle history report. This vehicle comes with a powertrain limited factory warranty that ends 6/23/22 or 60,018 miles. Price does not include sales tax, title, registration, or service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKC2HR281662
Stock: 911936
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $39,998Great Deal | $4,922 below market
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT24,176 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Tustin - Tustin / California
Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Bluetooth Connection Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen Champagne Silver Metallic Driver Information Center; 4.2" Diagonal Multi-Color E85 Flexfuel Capable Engine; 5.3L V8 Ecotec3 With Active Fuel Management; Direct Injection And Variable Valve Timing Jet Black; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Lt Preferred Equipment Group Paint Scheme; Solid Application Rear Axle; 3.08 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P265/65R18 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 18" X 8.5" (45.7 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Aluminum With High-Polished Finish This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AUTONATION-125 LIMITED WARRANTY COVERAGE PROVIDES YOU WITH PEACE OF MIND. ENJOY 90-DAYS OR 4,000 MILES OF COVERAGE ON US! EVERY AN125 VEHICLE UNDERGOES A DETAILED 125-POINT INSPECTION BY AN AUTONATION FORD TUSTIN TECHNICIAN TO GUARANTEE YOU ARE RECEIVING THE BEST QUALITY & RELIABILITY. AVAILABLE TODAY AT AUTONATION FORD TUSTIN. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKC2HR182405
Stock: HR182405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $33,999Great Deal
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT64,737 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lone Star Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT. Clean Carfax. CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones voice-activated technology for radio and phone 5 USB ports and 1 auxiliary jack, LUXURY PACKAGE includes Passive Entry System second row power release 60/40 split folding bench seat keyless start outside heated power-adjustable power-folding mirrors heated second row seats Wireless charging device memory power tilt and telescopic steering column Hands free liftgate front and rear parking assist Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Side Blind Zone Alert and heated steering wheel. All recommended services are complete. Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Lone Star Chevrolet, located at: 18800 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX, 77065. Visit us online at www.LoneStarChevrolet.com or call (866) 665-9782.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCHKC9HR250132
Stock: THR250132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- New Listing$44,675Great Deal | $4,926 below market
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT28,044 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Steve Thomas BMW - Camarillo / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 28,044! Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "The interior is quiet on the highway — wind roar, road noise, and powertrain thrash have been silenced to barely detectable levels.". SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner VISIT US TODAY: Steve Thomas BMW is proud to be a 10 time "Center of Excellence" award winner. This award is given to the top BMW Centers for client care and satisfaction. Stop by and see why your next BMW experience should be with Steve Thomas BMW in Camarillo, California. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCHKC0HR332945
Stock: 108022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $43,900Great Deal | $7,454 below market
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT29,908 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Doyle Subaru - Webster / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKC4HR388941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $31,944Great Deal
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT82,047 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Sterling Mccall Buick GMC - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 Chevrolet Suburban. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Thank you for your consideration of our dealership where we bring you The Courtesy Way. We believe in a truly customer friendly way of doing business with an attentive and caring staff that focuses on you and doing it right the first time every time. Our experience will be different from the rest because of our focus on you and how we can assist with your automotive needs. Sales, Service or Parts we will be transparent in all of our transactions. You can have confidence in our Pre-Owned selection because of the inspection process by factory trained technicians. We will show you the inspection not only for the Certified vehicles but also for our Select and Value Line vehicles. Take the guesswork out and visit us to experience the difference. With State of the Art facilities providing a spacious showroom, charging stations all over the place, free coffee, hot chocolate and now espresso, a childrens room with dedicated TV and a self- service caf your visit will be as comfortable as possible. The culture of the store is putting fun and excitement back into buying a car all while making you our customer the center of attention. With aggressive pricing in all our departments Sales, Service, and Parts we want to earn your business with more than just pricing and that's the Courtesy Way. Come see what The Courtesy Way is all about!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCHKC1HR237150
Stock: HR237150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- New Listing$45,500Great Deal | $7,775 below market
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT24,020 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Koons GM Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT White Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Navigation, Leather, Luxury Package, Bluetooth, LOW MILES AND HAS EVERY OPTION AVAILABLE!!!, 3rd Row DVD Screen, Power driver seat, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKC5HR331003
Stock: 000K1223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- Price Drop$45,585Great Deal | $5,036 below market
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT34,297 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Cramer Cadillac - Panama City / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner, LT SIGNATURE PACKAGE! Chevrolet Certified, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 34,297! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Nav System, Entertainment System, Hitch, Quad Bucket Seats, 4x4, STEERING WHEEL, HEATED, LEATHER. OPTION PACKAGES LT SIGNATURE PACKAGE includes (RD2) 20' x 9' chrome wheels, (QSS) P275/55R20 all-season, blackwall tires, (B85) bright bodyside moldings, (RZ9) grille insert, LPO, (VQZ) polished exhaust tip, LPO, (VQY) Chrome recovery hooks, LPO and (VXH) Chrome assist step kit, LPO. SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE , (CF5) power sunroof, (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system and (IO6) Chevrolet MyLink radio with navigation, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT, BLU-RAY/DVD with remote control, overhead display, Wi-Fi wireless projection capability, four 2-channel wireless digital headphones, auxiliary HDMI/MHL audio/video input and 2 USB ports, SEATS, SECOND ROW BUCKET, POWER RELEASE, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; and Shop with the ability to browse SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE 172-Point Inspection by Chevrolet factory-certified technicians. 3-Month Trial Of OnStar Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services, Includes two maintenance visits as part of the Certified Pre-Owned Scheduled Maintenance Program, $0 Deductible, 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, Vehicle Exchange Program: 3 Day / 150 Mile Guarantee, CarFax Vehicle History Report, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty, Satellite radio-equipped vehicles include a 3-month trial to SiriusXM All Access package WHY BUY FROM US Five Decades. Three Generations. One Tradition. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKC9HR273798
Stock: 20416400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $37,999Great Deal | $4,923 below market
2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier46,737 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Randys Auto Sales - Ontario / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCJKCXHR208723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $43,188Great Deal | $4,783 below market
2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier61,469 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Ellis Chevrolet of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8 Bluetooth, Navigation System, Remainder of Factory Warranty, One Owner, Clean Carfax History, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Package Power Windows and Door Locks, Backup Camera, Premium Sound System, Premium Leather, DVD Entertainment System, Premium Plus Package, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, 3rd Row Seating, Remote Vehicle Start, **THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN INSPECTED by our ASE technicians who performed a lube and oil change, mount.Call our internet team today @ 678-389-7882 to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 5900 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Atlanta, GA, 30341. Our inventory moves extremely quickly! Please be sure to secure your appointment. All vehicles are subject to sale at any time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJKCXHR164869
Stock: GS3258A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $41,980Great Deal | $5,668 below market
Certified 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT24,058 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starling Chevrolet Buick GMC - Saint Cloud / Florida
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT, CERTIFIED, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, 3RD ROW SEATING, 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, BACKUP CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, PARKING SENSORS, FORWARD COLLISION ALERT, BOSE HIGH END SOUND PACKAGE, POWER SEAT, REMOTE START, POWER LIFTGATE, HEAVY DUTY TRAILER PACKAGE. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * 172 Point Inspection At Starling Chevy, Buick,GMC, you always get more for less! Visit our website at www.StarlingChevyBuickGMC.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCHKC2HR363890
Stock: R363890T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $32,500Great Deal | $5,605 below market
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT90,584 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dunn Country Motors - Eufaula / Oklahoma
With features like backup sensor, rear air conditioning, rear climate control, push button start, remote starter, backup camera, parking assistance, a navigation system, a leather interior, and braking assist, this 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 is a must-have ride. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. This one's a deal at $32,500. With a 4-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. Rocking a sharp white exterior and a cocoa/dune interior, this car is a great pick. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKC9HR166704
Stock: 19383A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $42,990Great Deal | $5,651 below market
Certified 2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier60,685 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Runde Chevrolet - East Dubuque / Illinois
5.3L V8 4WD 6 Speed automatic 4 Door Gas POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL POWER Trunk/Hatch Release CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO ALUMINUM WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE POWER SEATS - BOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE POWER SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT ELECTRIC SHIFT TRANSFER CASE RUNNING BOARDS TRAILER HITCH REAR AIR CONDITIONING REAR HEATER REMOTE START TRACTION CONTROL XM STEREO FOLDING REAR SEAT HEATED SEATS - REAR TV/DVD Player LUGGAGE RACK NAVIGATION SYSTEM ON-STAR STABILITRAK POWER Hatch/Tgate CLOSER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS - 2ND ROW BOSE SOUND SYSTEM STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL - REAR AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 3.42 AXLE RATIO SIDE IMPACT AIR BAGS FOG LITES DRIVER INFO CENTER ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL **Factory Certified Eligible** PARK ASSIST **one owner** **local trade** TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL ADJUSTABLE PEDALS MEMORY SEAT HEATED/VENTED SEAT-FRONT 22 Wheel Sync/Bluetooth-Handsfree REAR VIEW CAMERA ACCIDENT AVOIDANCE SYSTEM HEATED STEERING WHEELCocoa/dun
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJKCXHR321705
Stock: HR321705
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $44,995Great Deal | $4,642 below market
Certified 2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier53,803 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Charles Capper Auto Center - Marengo / Iowa
Sharp Loaded Trade! Dual Power Heated & Vented Leather Front Buckets, Memory Drivers Settings For Seat/Pedals/Column/Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Heated 2nd Row Power Release Bucket Seats, Power Folding 3rd Row Split Bench Seat, Power Running Boards, Remote Start, Rear Defrost, Rain Sensing Wipers, Auto Tri-Zone Climate Control, Heated Mirrors With Signals, 8'' MYLINK Touch Screen Radio With Smartphone Integration For Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Pedals, Wireless Charging, 10 Way Power Drivers Seat, 6 Way Power Passenger Seat, Keyless Entry With Passive Entry System & Push Button Start, Power Sunroof, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Auto Locking Rear Differential With 3.42 Axle Ratio, 4 Wheel Disc Brakes With ABS, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, 2 Speed Transfer Case, Rear Seat Dual Screen DVD Entertainment System, 22'' Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Hands Free Power Liftgate, INTELLIBEAM Auto Headlamps, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Collision Avoidance Sensors, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Audio Controls, Backup Camera, 110v Power Outlet, Front & Rear Park Assist Sensors, Forward Collision Alert, Universal Home Remote, Heads Up Display, Drivers Info Center, Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Change Alert, 11 Speaker Premium BOSE Surround Sound Audio System, Trailer Tow Package, Forward Automatic Braking, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Rear Defrost, Rear Wiper/Washer, XM & OnStar Equipped. // All GM Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles Come With A 2 Year Or 24,000 Miles Maintenance Plan Which Covers Oil Changes, A Tire Rotation, And Multi-Point Vehicle Inspections, A 12 Month Or 12,000 Mile Bumper To Bumper Warranty and 6 Year Or 100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty, Roadside Assistance And Courtesy Transportation, And A 3 Month Trial Of XM Satellite Radio And OnStar.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJKC4HR124691
Stock: G1379A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $33,799Great Deal
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LS33,560 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ron Craft Chevrolet - Baytown / Texas
This 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LS comes well-equipped with CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone, Rear-view Camera, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, MP3 Player, HD Radio, WiFi Hotspot, and much more. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. Interested? Don't let this opportunity slip away! Call today for a test drive. Please verify any information in question with Ron Craft Chevrolet Cadillac located at 4114 Interstate 10 East, Baytown, TX, 77521, Phone: (281) 421-3800, E-mail: rcraftchevycadillac@eleadtrack.net .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCGKC3HR229125
Stock: YHR229125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020