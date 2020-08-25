Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda 104 - Westminster / Colorado

Preferred Equipment Group Entertainment System; Rear Seat Suspension Package; Autoride Safe And Secure Package Stabilitrak; Vehicle Stability Enhancement System Leather Seats Seats; Middle Leather Appointed Buckets; Reclining 3rd Row Seat Air Bags; Side-Impact; Driver And Right Front Passenger Wheels; 4-17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) 5-Spoke Aluminum Body; Liftgate With Liftglass; Rear Door System Custom Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; Vortec 5300 V8 Sfi Flex-Fuel Gvwr; 7200 Lbs. (3266 Kg) Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Seats; Front Leather Seating Surfaces Power Reclining Full-Feature Buckets Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With In-Dash 6-Disc CD Changer Tires; P265/70R17; All-Season; Blackwall Transfer Case; Open Differential; 2-Speed Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic ENGINE, VORTEC 5300 V8 SFI FLEX-FUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine Off-road or on the street, this Chevrolet Suburban LT handles with ease. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Chevrolet Suburban LT, include superior traction and stability. This is a very low mileage Chevrolet Suburban. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Suburban LT.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNFK16Z04J150262

Stock: 4J150262

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020