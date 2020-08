Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me

Dwain Taylor Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac - Murray / Kentucky

Optional equipment includes: Preferred Equipment Group 1SM, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Autoride Suspension Package, Electric Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Middle Row Reclining Bucket Seats, Driver & Right Front Passenger Side-Impact Airbags, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Wheels: 17' x 7.5' 5-Spoke Aluminum, Liftgate w/Liftglass Rear Door System...

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNEC16ZX4J265122

Stock: T65122

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-19-2020