Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me

  • 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in White
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    260,533 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $1,784 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    184,793 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,490

    $1,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in Dark Green
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    219,552 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in White
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    160,375 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    $558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    145,110 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $376 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    198,900 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,695

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in Black
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    184,421 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,358

    $213 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    205,333 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in Dark Green
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    287,804 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS in Black
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS

    128,852 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    98,508 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in White
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    257,051 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in Black
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,599

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    299,730 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    259,604 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    167,325 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    313,085 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in Gray
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    220,002 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Suburban searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Suburban

Overall Consumer Rating
4.6143 Reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Love my "Burban"
Gordy Toomey,08/03/2016
1500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
Handles and rides like any good luxury car. Heated seats are great in the winter. Very comfortable and roomy . I wouldnt drive anything but an SUV or a four door pickup. Update; I sold the Burban a few months ago, to a nice family and it's still going strong.@263000 miles.
