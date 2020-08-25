Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me
- 260,533 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$1,784 Below Market
Dwain Taylor Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac - Murray / Kentucky
Big grins!!! Chevrolet vehicles are known for being some of the most trustworthy cars on the road* Just lowered by $505! Optional equipment includes: Preferred Equipment Group 1SM, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Autoride Suspension Package, Electric Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Middle Row Reclining Bucket Seats, Driver & Right Front Passenger Side-Impact Airbags, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Wheels: 17' x 7.5' 5-Spoke Aluminum, Liftgate w/Liftglass Rear Door System...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEC16ZX4J265122
Stock: T65122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 184,793 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,490$1,171 Below Market
Dave Stewart Auto Sales LTD - Sylvania / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16T64J196433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 219,552 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
Arapahoe Hyundai - Centennial / Colorado
Green 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 Z71 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENT HI..., **HEATED FRONT SEATS**, **LEATHER**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, 3RD ROW 7 PASSENGER, 4WD, Gray/Dark Charcoal w/Custom Leather Seating Surfaces.Recent Arrival!Colorados Largest VOLUME Hyundai dealer!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z04G169962
Stock: 9962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 160,375 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999$558 Below Market
AutoNation Honda 104 - Westminster / Colorado
Preferred Equipment Group Entertainment System; Rear Seat Suspension Package; Autoride Safe And Secure Package Stabilitrak; Vehicle Stability Enhancement System Leather Seats Seats; Middle Leather Appointed Buckets; Reclining 3rd Row Seat Air Bags; Side-Impact; Driver And Right Front Passenger Wheels; 4-17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) 5-Spoke Aluminum Body; Liftgate With Liftglass; Rear Door System Custom Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; Vortec 5300 V8 Sfi Flex-Fuel Gvwr; 7200 Lbs. (3266 Kg) Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Seats; Front Leather Seating Surfaces Power Reclining Full-Feature Buckets Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With In-Dash 6-Disc CD Changer Tires; P265/70R17; All-Season; Blackwall Transfer Case; Open Differential; 2-Speed Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5300 V8 SFI FLEX-FUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Off-road or on the street, this Chevrolet Suburban LT handles with ease. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2004 Chevrolet Suburban LT is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Chevrolet Suburban LT, include superior traction and stability. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Chevrolet Suburban. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Suburban LT. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16Z04J150262
Stock: 4J150262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 145,110 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999$376 Below Market
Castriota Chevrolet - Hudson / Florida
4WD, Tan/Neutral Leather.Recent Arrival!2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 4D Sport Utility LT 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Sport Red Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16Z94J168209
Stock: W433010A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 198,900 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,695
Ron Tate Auto Sales - Bartlesville / Oklahoma
2004 Chevy Suburban LT RWD with 198900 miles. Equipped with 5.3L V8 power windows power door locks power mirrors leather heated power seats cruise 3rd row seat sunroof alloy wheels adjustable pedals AC with dual climate and rear air tint and towing package. Has some scratches dings and paint blemishes but runs and drives good. Carfax available showing clean history. Reduced sale price $5295. Call or text 918-333-0444.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEC16ZX4J212047
Stock: 69-20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 184,421 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,358$213 Below Market
Kolar Chevrolet Buick GMC - Hermantown / Minnesota
Smokin Asphalt 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Leather Seats, 4WD / 4x4 / AWD, Heat Package, Aluminum Wheels, LT Package. At Kolar Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac, we dont do the talking - we listen to what you want. Our friendly staff is dedicated to taking care of your vehicle and providing the customer service you expect. We want to earn your business by educating, delivering exceptional customer service both before and after the sale, and being a trusted name in our communities. By celebrating 50 years in 2018 and we hope to keep being a part of your family. Because youre not just getting a car, youre getting Kolar. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Odometer is 19056 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z44G296343
Stock: C20-354A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 205,333 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
Scholtes Auto - Worthington / Minnesota
Local Trade-in | Heated Leather | Dual Power Seats | DVD Video | Bose Sound | 7 Passenger | Very Good Tires | 4x4 | Tow Package | Cast Rims | AutoTemp | Lots of Extras | Must See! |
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z94G205356
Stock: 18Y116A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2019
- 287,804 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,950
Texans Auto Group - Spring / Texas
***2004 CHEVROLET SABURBAN 280K ORIGINAL MILES DVD PLAYER BACK UP CAMERA INSTALLED FLAT SCREEN RADIO BLUETOOTH COLD A.C POWER WINDOWS LOCKS DOORS MIRROS POWER AUDIO CONTROL CD PLAYER 7 PASSENGER 3RD ROW SEATS FRONT CURTAIN SEAT SIDE AND PASSENGER AIRBAGS CLEAN INSIDE OUT***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNEC16Z84G103992
Stock: 103992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,852 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500
Cole-Valley Motor - Warren / Ohio
Newly Detailed, Non Smoker, One Owner Vehicle History Report, * Clean Vehicle History Report, And More!!, 4WD, Gray/Dark Charcoal Cloth.2004 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS Smokin Asphalt*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS with AWD/4WD, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNGK26U84G221353
Stock: 20722C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 98,508 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Maxwell Ford's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2004 Chevrolet Suburban LS2 with 98,498mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2004 Chevrolet Suburban LS2 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNEC16Z24G159815
Stock: 4G159815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 257,051 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
Terry Labonte Chevrolet - Greensboro / North Carolina
Clean. DVD Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, WHEELS, 4-17' X 7.5' (43.2 CM X 19.1 CM) 5-SPOKE ALUMINUM, Captains Chairs, Alloy Wheels, Trailer Hitch, SEATS, MIDDLE LEATHER APPOINTED BUCKETS, RECLININGKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Trailer Hitch, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless EntryOPTION PACKAGESSUN, SOUND AND ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE includes (U2K) Sound system feature, XM Satellite Radio, (U42) Entertainment system, rear seat and (CF5) Sunroof, power. ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT includes DVD player with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of wireless infrared headphones, auxiliary audio/video jacks, remote game plug-in and mute button in overhead console, SAFE AND SECURE PACKAGE includes (UE1) OnStar, (UK3) Steering wheel, mounted controls, (AJ7) Air bags, side-impact and (JL4) StabiliTrak, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING electric with express-open and wind deflector Includes universal transmitter.), SEATS, MIDDLE LEATHER APPOINTED BUCKETS, RECLINING, WHEELS, 4-17' X 7.5' (43.2 CM X 19.1 CM) 5-SPOKE ALUMINUM includes 16' x 6.5' (40.6 cm x 16.5 cm) steel spare, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 5300 V8 SFI FLEX-FUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (295 HP [219.7 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 330 lb.-ft. [445.5 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD).BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERTerry Labonte Chevrolet is a member of the Hendrick Automotive Group. Our commitment to you is to always offer the highest quality vehicle and purchase experience with the most competitive price on Greensboro autos.Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNEC16Z44G287537
Stock: J7967B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,599
Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana
Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality pre owned vehicles from $4000 to $10000 so no matter your budget Headers is sure to have a vehicle for you. Check out all of our inventory at HeadersAuto.com or stop in and see us at 1530 E McKinley Ave. Mishawaka Indiana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16T44G262768
Stock: 20-556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 299,730 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT. Local Trade In, No Accidents or Damage Reported, Suburban 1500 LT 4WD, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Silver Birch Metallic, Gray/Dark Charcoal Leather, 2-Speed Open Differential Transfer Case, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 3-Passenger Removable 3rd Row Rear Bench Seat, 3rd row seats: bench, 60/40 Middle Split-Folding Bench Seat, Black Assist Steps, Cargo Package, Custom Leather Seating Surfaces, Driver & Right Front Passenger Side-Impact Airbags, Driver Convenience Package, Dual front impact airbags, Engine Block Heater, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Front dual zone A/C, Front Power Reclining Full-Feature Bucket Seats, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Liftgate w/Liftglass Rear Door System, LT Decor Package, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1SM, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear Audio Controls Sound System Feature, Safe & Secure Package, StabiliTrak Vehicle Stability Enhancement System, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Tri-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT 4WD Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16Z14J137276
Stock: 90082C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 259,604 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Suburban 1500 LT, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Medium Cadet Blue Metallic, Gray/Dark Charcoal Leather, 2-Speed Open Differential Transfer Case, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 3-Passenger Removable 3rd Row Rear Bench Seat, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 60/40 Middle Split-Folding Bench Seat, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Assist Steps, Black Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack, Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, Cargo Shade, CD player, Chrome Grille Surround, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Color-Keyed Heated Power Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Compass, Custom Leather Seating Surfaces, Driver & Right Front Passenger Side-Impact Airbags, Driver Convenience Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electric Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Floor Console w/Storage Area, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Chrome Bumper, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Power Reclining Full-Feature Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front Rectangular Halogen Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Gray Air Dam, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Liftgate w/Liftglass Rear Door System, Low tire pressure warning, LT Decor Package, Luggage Rack Center Rails, Middle Row Reclining Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar: 1-Year Safe & Sound Service, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SM, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Audio Controls Sound System Feature, Rear Cargo Panel Doors, Rear Chrome Step Bumper w/Pad, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear-Seat DVD Entertainment System, Rear-Window Wiper/Washer, Remote keyless entry, Removable Color-Keyed Carpeted Floormats, Roof rack: rails only, Safe & Secure Package, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, StabiliTrak Vehicle Stability Enhancement System, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tri-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Weather band radio. 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16Z54J182088
Stock: 6-22985PF
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 167,325 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
JNM Auto Sales - Leesburg / Virginia
Looking for a family vehicle? This Chevrolet Suburban is great for kids and adults. The title records confirm that this SUV has had only one previous owner. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. A thorough inspection has shown this SUV to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. You want the AutoCheck report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Beallsville! NEW VIRGINIA STATE SAFETY INSPECTION AND EMISSION. THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH 90 DAYS OR 4500 MILES POWER TRAIN WARRANTY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z84G156392
Stock: 4732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 313,085 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
Warren Midtown Motors - Warren / Pennsylvania
We are Open and Delivering vehicles Daily!2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS Silver Birch Metallic 4D Sport Utility 4WD Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive4WD, Gray/Dark Charcoal Cloth, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 3-Passenger Removable 3rd Row Rear Bench Seat, 3rd row seats: bench, 40/20/40 Front Reclining Split-Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 60/40 Middle Split-Folding Bench Seat, 8 Speakers, 8-Speakers Sound System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Assist Steps, Black Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack, Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Cassette, CD player, Chrome Grille Surround, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Compass, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Chrome Bumper, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Rectangular Halogen Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Gray Air Dam, Heated door mirrors, Heated Power Adjustable Foldaway Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cargo Panel Doors, Rear Chrome Step Bumper w/Pad, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Removable Color-Keyed Carpeted Floormats, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Weather band radio, 4WD, Gray/Dark Charcoal Cloth.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Here at Warren Midtown Motors Inc, we know that you can visit any number of dealerships when shopping for a car. That's why we always make sure go above and beyond for our loyal customers throughout Warren, Jamestown NY, Bradford and Kane. It's our world class customer service that helps us earn your business time and again while serving your driving needs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16Z74J256188
Stock: J691B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 220,002 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
Heartland Chevrolet Buick GMC - England / Arkansas
Dark Gray Metallic 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI 4WD, Gray/Dark Charcoal Leather. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16T84J156001
Stock: NE320340B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 2019 Arteon