This is a great vehicle and was just the right size for my whole family. I bought this vehicle used and was a good deal so I jumped on it. A few months after we took possession of the vehicle, the dashboard started to crack by the passenger-side airbag and then on top of the instrument cluster. I come to find out that this a common and very documented occurrence on 07-13 full-size GM trucks and SUVs. The bad part of this is that GM will not recall this issue even though the cracks occur in the same places in all of these vehicles. They say it's not a safety issue - wait until the airbag deploys and the plastic shrapnel come flying towards you or the dashboard rips apart during a crash and slices through your arms, head, etc. Even worse is that GM dealerships are being authorized to repair this with GM's consent but there is no uniform pricing. Some customers are paying $100, some pay $300, others pay $750 while others do not have to pay anything. First of all, this is not the consumers' fault that these materials are defective so the customer should not have to pay anything. I have had cars and trucks from other manufacturers that were more than 5 years old and the dash and every other interior material seems to be just fine. Suffice it to say, we're not buying another GM product again. Update: The Suburban has been traded - good riddance.

