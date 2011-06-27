Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews
Good Truck
I purchased a 2016 LS 4x4, which was selected so that we could have cloth seats. The LS with no options is better equipped than the 1LT Suburban that we purchases in 2008. Have had it about one month. The seats are very comfortable and it is easy to drive and park in a downtown parking garage. So far, my average gas mileage is 19.1 mpg and 20.1 on the last tank of gas. It has plenty of room for hauling the contents of a college dorm room. Unlike my wife's 2014 Ford Fusion, the controls are well laid out and easy to use -- whether on the touch screen or the physical buttons themselves. The instrument cluster is easy to read, however I find that I use the digital speedometer in the center screen rather than the normal speedometer. I am also amazed at the amount of storage cubbies and cup holders as well as the number of power ports. The third row seats are a great improvement over the last generation and the under floor storage is a great idea for hiding small items. I also ordered the rear Toneau cover and organizer for the front console. These tow items will make your storage more organized and secure from preying eyes. So far, it has been a good truck and I have no complaints or thought of "what were they thinking when they designed this?" Like in some of my other cars -- including the 08 Suburban.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Engineer to Chevy engineers - nice job.
Saved up a long time to get this beautiful beast for my large family. Test drove many colors all with different features. The LS was a solid offering but i was able to score an LT by researching the heck out of the pricing, financing and trade in value. Once again Edmunds provided valuable tools to this car shopper. I am coming from a Toyota 4runner which has been great. If a decent Sequoia had been available I would have given that a look. The Mercedes was also on the list but I couldn't stomach a massive service costs that would definitely come up at some point in the future. Pros - the cockpit and driving experience is otherworldly. The ergonomics for this 6 foot frame guy are wonderful. Everything within reach - all soft touch where it counts. Gorgeous looking. Fit and finish is top notch. It is like a vault. For those that complain about shuddering inside the vehicle it is likely the reality of being in this sound proof "vault". Transmission in a ultra low gear will seem like it is throbbing and that can translate to this feeling. For me the lag is not an issue, in fact I prefer this 6 speed tranny to the 8 speed ZF I have on my Chrysler. Much better throttle response and reduced gear hunting. Liked the GM website and dealer tools to price compare. Cons - expensive wow. Super expensive. No other cons to report at this time. But I'll check back after putting some miles on her. Wishlist - ability to turn off 8>4 cylinder shut off engine management. Ability to have the daytime LED running lights on in the LT (only works in the LTZ). Less GM social media to wade through to get to solid reviews and discussion. DVD video to explain the features. Giant deployable pillow to prevent this massive vehicle from smooshing smaller cars in its path. UPDATE - Circling back after a few months of summer road trips and 6000 miles. Still awesome, love it and no issues whatsoever. Purchased some OEM roof racks and they add noise. The look OK, not a fan but I needed them. Updated Likes - super comfortable seats and driving experience on long trips. Amazing road trip monster. The gearing and passing power is awesome for road trips as if that was its sole purpose. Love the sunroof and would get again. The truck is gorgeous I mean SICK GORGEOUS. Seriously good engineering. Solid and seems built tough. Loving the Tungsten color. Tons of room for gear. Like the tech/safety features. OK Highway mileage. Good power on acceleration when needed like merging on ramps. Dislikes - not sure how much I want to report here. I'd hate to have GM change them for the next release! No fair to current owners! The plastic strip under the touch screen needs to have some adhesive behind it. It flexes when you use the screen. The WIFI is silly and all your devices will burn through the trial data. It is such a large vehicle that it is a magnet for getting dinged up. With kids jumping in and out it goes from new to used quick so plan to expect that so you don't loose sleep. Not a fan of the touch screen layout. A bit awkward. Yeah so please fix that with a revision. Still want the led driving lights to come on in the LT trim so please fix that in a revision as well. Teenagers report the third row seating is hard and uncomfortable for long trips. Speakers seem good but sterio just average and a bit disappointing for a Bose. Wish it had automatic braking assist. Warning me is awesome but that should be included. Otherwise LOVE IT.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2016 Suburban - Quality and Workmanship Lacking
Lemon - Bought a brand new 2016 Chevy Suburban a few weeks ago. Since then, we've been back every week to have one problem after another fixed. First (and still unresolved) the rear cargo storage lid doesn't seat properly and bounces and rattles over every bump. They removed hydraulic arm yet still rattles only now it doesn't stay up. Secondly, the entire heating/cooling control unit broke and is inoperable. Third, the power front passenger seat no longer moves. Still no resolution in sight. I'm fearful what the upcoming weeks will bring us. Not thrilled by workmanship and engineering/materials or new Suburban.
Loyal Suburban owner regrets this purchase
Since I have owned this vehicle I have had more problems with it than all my previous suburbans (which were much older and had many more miles on them) combined! Fortunately, we purchased an extended warranty at the time of purchase but I had problems with the tires and balancing over and over from the time of purchase, A/C System has gone out, vacuum pump on brakes failed and the transmission has gone out. It is not even four years old and I have ~ 72K miles on it . When the brakes and transmission failed it is fortunate that I did not have a tragic accident since there was no warning light or any indication that there was a problem. Additional problems this year when my suburban completely shut down on me! I had to have it towed again, did a lot of reading and research on the internet and found that they had a bulletin out for the negative battery cable. Told the Chevy service guy but he said there was no problem with my truck, they ran diagnostics and updated something in the software, sent me home. Shut down on me again, had it towed, it was the negative battery cable. Your vehicle can literally shut down on you in the middle of driving! This car has put me into so many dangerous situations with the failures it has had and I no longer trust it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2016 LTZ used in limo biz has serious problems
I've owned numerous GM vehicles both for personal and business use and this is the first time I've been disappointed and regretted my purchase. Here are the major problems I have: 1) The audio for navigation instructions randomly turns on although I have the settings (2 of them) for audio instructions is turned off. Once the audio comes on, only way to get it off, is to shut off engine and open car door to reset system. Sometimes this won't work the first time. 2) The A/C compressor frequently makes a loud rattling noise. 3) The transmission occasionally slips from 2nd to 3rd gear. Less serious problems: 1) HUD for navigation system doesn't efficiently display info compared to other HUD I've used. 2) Seat vibration for "close impact" is poorly designed compared to other I've used - the whole passenger compartment can hear when the seat is vibrating it is so loud - other option for "close impact" is an audio alarm, but even at lowest audio setting, it is annoyingly loud. 3) The cabin heat/cooling system often functions weirdly. Often air temperature gets warmer even though temperature controls have not changed. I've never owned a vehicle where I've had to regularly adjust the temperature. Positives: It rides nice, and is comfortable to drive and although acceleration is underwhelming, I do like the mpg the vehicle gets. Lastly, this suburban I own doesn't seem like an anomaly - I've talked to other limo companies with 2015 & 2016 Suburbans or Escalades, and they all have had similar problems. Thus far, I've had vehicle into dealer 3 times, and none of the problems have been fixed since they could not "replicate" the problem. I've now made a video recording of navigation problem, and the A/C is almost always making noise now, so am hopefully the 4th time to dealer will work.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Suburban
Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer