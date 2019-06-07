Skip to main content
Top-rated used SUVs and crossovers

    Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).
  • (updated 4/12/2024)

Jump to: Best used small SUVs | Best used midsize SUVs | Best used luxury SUVs | Best used hybrid SUVs

SUVs offer more space than their car counterparts, along with a higher seating position and a more commanding view of the road. They're no longer laggards when it comes to fuel economy, and they come in many shapes and sizes. Whether you're looking for bargain-basement pricing, top-notch fuel economy or a voluminous interior to fit your Brady Bunch-size brood, we've picked the best used SUVs for you.

Best used SUVs

So how'd we pick our favorites? It's pretty simple: We focused on vehicles that were sold new in 2021. This crop is a few years old now, which means you're likely to see a lot of lease returns. Many examples will qualify for automakers' certified pre-owned programs, and the factory warranty will still cover some. From there, we looked at our Expert Ratings to identify the vehicles that performed the best in Edmunds' testing and evaluation. We also looked at Edmunds' industry-leading consumer ratings to ensure we're only recommending vehicles that are also recommended by their owners.

Best used small SUVs

If you've spent the last few years in a compact car and you're feeling the need for an upgrade, a small SUV might be perfect for you. They offer increased cargo and passenger space without a big trade-off in fuel economy, and the prices are reasonable when you consider their capability. They're great for folks looking to downsize from larger vehicles too. Here are a few of our top picks.

1. Used Kia Sorento

The Kia Sorento was fully redesigned for 2021 and the South Korean SUV hardly resembles its predecessor. The Sorento is a three-row SUV packed with standard features, an easy-to-use infotainment system, and a sleek design both inside and out. It is a marked improvement over the previous-generation Sorento, with a great mix of high quality, practicality and performance (as long as you get the available turbocharged engine).

Average 2021 transaction price: $29,627
Savings vs. new: $3,350
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.4 (out of 5)
Used Kia Sorento years for this generation: First year of generation

2. Used Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V has long been one of our favorite small SUVs because of its mix of practicality, value and comfort. The 2021 Honda CR-V has plenty of room for cargo, whether it's for a weekend camping trip or the family's luggage. It falls short of some competitors in towing capacity, and the touchscreen infotainment can be a pain to use. But the CR-V's roomy interior, impressive fuel economy and surprisingly zippy acceleration make it a compelling choice.

Average 2021 transaction price: $27,160
Savings vs. new: $3,363
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.1 (out of 5)
Used Honda CR-V years for this generation: 2020 Honda CR-V

Best used midsize SUVs

When small SUVs just feel a bit too small, a midsize SUV is just what the doctor ordered. This segment covers a wide range of vehicles, from relatively sporty rigs to lumbering family haulers that compete with minivans. Some midsize SUVs are simply larger than their compact brethren, offering more space in a similar five-passenger configuration, while others provide massive three-row cabins with seven- or eight-passenger seating. They may sacrifice a bit of fuel economy, but midsizers boast extra power, space and even luxury. Here are our favorites.

1. Used Kia Telluride

The Kia Telluride, following its 2020 introduction, is one of our favorite SUVs thanks to its combination of practicality, style and value. It's a three-row SUV that can comfortably seat seven passengers (eight if you get a second-row bench seat instead of captain's chairs) and carry their gear. Seat comfort and ride quality are impressive, making the Telluride an excellent road trip vehicle. Folding down the third row gives you access to an enormous storage space, and the SUV can tow up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped. Storage for small items isn't quite as good as it is in competitors, and the fuel economy (EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined) is also a bit below average.

Average 2021 transaction price: $34,128
Savings vs. new: $2,814
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.0 (out of 5)
Used Kia Telluride years for this generation: 2020 Kia Telluride

2. Used Hyundai Palisade

The Hyundai Palisade immediately grabbed our attention when it debuted in 2020. The Palisade is a seven- or eight-passenger SUV that can comfortably seat adults in all three rows, like its corporate cousin the Kia Telluride. And like the Telluride, the Palisade has a smooth ride, accommodating seats, and plenty of room for all your gear. Many advanced driver aids, like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking, come standard on the Palisade. And while it's no luxury vehicle, you'll likely be impressed at the level of refinement inside the cabin. Handling is one of the Palisade's few weaknesses; you can feel its size when making sharp turns or tackling curvy roads at speed.

Average 2021 transaction price: $34,525
Savings vs. new: $2,530
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.2 (out of 5)
Used Hyundai Palisade years for this generation: 2020 Hyundai Palisade

Best used luxury SUVs

Jump To: Best used small luxury SUVs | Best used midsize luxury SUVs | Best used luxury large SUVs

Looking for a more refined SUV experience? You've come to the right place. These SUVs offer all the practicality you need with a healthy heaping of luxury on top. You can get a luxury SUV in a variety of sizes and flavors, from the pint-sized BMW X1 all the way up to the Lincoln Navigator. These vehicles also cover a wide range of tastes, from the sophisticated styling of the Mercedes-Benz GLS to the over-the-top exuberance of the Cadillac Escalade.

Best used small luxury SUVs

1. Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is a small SUV with five seats in a roomy cabin, packed to the gills with great tech features and driver aids. The build quality is excellent, the engine is lively and it's impressively comfortable. A plug-in hybrid, which offered modest fuel-saving benefits, was discontinued for the 2021 model year. A rear-wheel-drive GLC will net an EPA-estimated 25 mpg in combined driving, which is OK for a vehicle of its size. But keep in mind Mercedes-Benz asks you to put premium fuel in the tank.

Average 2021 transaction price: $32,946
Savings vs. new: $12,916
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.2 (out of 5)
Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class years for this generation: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

2. Used Acura RDX

The Acura RDX is a well-rounded luxury SUV that comes loaded with standard features like heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, a panoramic sunroof and smartphone integration. Finding an RDX with the available Technology package adds leather upholstery, blind-spot monitoring, a navigation system and a pair of USB charging ports for rear passengers. The RDX is about the same size as the Honda CR-V and, like its corporate cousin, offers a roomy interior with enough space for all passengers. It offers a smooth ride and, while not as refined as its German competitors, costs a lot less and comes with more standard features.

Average 2021 transaction price: $32,361
Savings vs. new: $11,084
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.8 (out of 5)
Used Acura RDX years for this generation: 2020 Acura RDX, 2019 Acura RDX

Best used midsize luxury SUVs

1. Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is the German automaker's midsize SUV. It was fully redesigned in 2020 and, new for the 2021 model year, added a pair of performance-focused variants, the AMG GLE 53 and 63 S. But even the base engine, a four-cylinder, is plenty powerful. The GLE is also available with a third row, but adult passengers may find it cramped. Otherwise, the GLE is comfortable and offers a quiet ride. We're not big fans of the optional air suspension, which can be a bit floaty at highway speeds. The interior is excellent thanks to the use of high-quality materials and impressive technology. The infotainment system, which Mercedes calls MBUX, sets the standard for touchscreen functionality.

Average 2021 transaction price: $47,710
Savings vs. new: $12,701
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.4 (out of 5)
Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class years for this generation: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2. Used Porsche Cayenne

Want the sporty handling of a Porsche but need more room for passengers and luggage than a 911 can offer? Take a look at the Porsche Cayenne, a midsize SUV with five seats and a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that produces 335 horsepower in its base trim. The Cayenne offers truly impressive handling for an SUV, and its build quality matches the high standards Porsche has set for itself. But there are few standard features, so when you're looking at a used Porsche remember that you're largely at the mercy of what the previous owner optioned. Rear visibility is poor and some of the black interior panels are prone to smudging. But if you're looking for an SUV that will put a grin on your face every time you hit the accelerator, give the Cayenne a look.

Average 2021 transaction price: $63,160
Savings vs. new: $14,712
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.6 (out of 5)
Used Porsche Cayenne years for this generation: 2020 Porsche Cayenne, 2019 Porsche Cayenne

Best used large luxury SUVs

1. Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is the largest SUV the German automaker produces, offering three adult-friendly rows and all the comfort and refinement you'd expect from a Mercedes-Benz. The GLS was redesigned in 2020 and its flexible cargo capacity, easy-to-use tech and impressive handling made it a standout SUV. The sporty AMG variant arrived for 2021, adding a twin-turbo V8 that produces 603 horsepower. Rest assured that the base trim GLS' turbocharged inline-six with its 362 horsepower feels sufficiently powerful, and the SUV's suspension helps the GLS drive like a much smaller vehicle on winding roads.

Average 2021 transaction price: $64,220
Savings vs. new: $20,141
Edmunds Rating: 8.6 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.8 (out of 5)
Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class years for this generation: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

2. Used Lincoln Navigator

The Lincoln Navigator combines the capability of a full-size pickup truck with the comfort and style you expect from a luxury brand. The three-row SUV is the corporate cousin of the Ford Expedition and shares a lot with the Ford F-150. Its maximum towing capacity of 8,700 pounds (when properly equipped) makes it the perfect vehicle for hauling family, toys and trailers to your destination. The Navigator boasts ample cargo capacity whether you opt for the regular-length or extended version of the vehicle. And the standard twin-turbocharged V6 engine delivers 450 horsepower; you won't worry about getting up to speed on the highway. Its size may be a deterrent if you regularly need to park in tight spaces or garages, but if you need a big, comfortable SUV, you can't do much better than the Navigator.

Average 2021 transaction price: $57,312
Savings vs. new: $27,379
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.4 (out of 5)
Used Lincoln Navigator years for this generation: 2020 Lincoln Navigator, 2019 Lincoln Navigator, 2018 Lincoln Navigator

Best used hybrid SUVs

SUVs probably aren't what you think of when you think "great gas mileage." But these hybrids deliver the practicality you want with a lot less pain at the pump, and you won't need to worry about charging the battery.

1. Used Honda CR-V Hybrid

The Honda CR-V Hybrid offers a tantalizing premise: all the practicality, capability and reliability of the Honda CR-V but with much better gas mileage. But while the EPA estimates the CR-V Hybrid gets a combined 38 mpg, we weren't able to replicate that in real-world testing. It's a bit more efficient than the regular CR-V, but keep in mind you'll likely spend more to get it and you'll lose a little bit of cargo space because of the battery.

Average 2021 transaction price: $30,147
Savings vs. new: $4,824
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.1 (out of 5)
Used Honda CR-V Hybrid years for this generation: 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid, 2019 Honda CR-V Hybrid, 2018 Honda CR-V Hybrid, 2017 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2. Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid was one of just a few three-row SUVs when it debuted in 2006. More competition has joined the fray, but the late-model Highlander Hybrid remains a compelling choice thanks to its good fuel economy and high seating capacity. Adults won't want to spend much time in the third row, but if you're hauling a bunch of kids, the Highlander's appeal is plain as day. Its EPA-estimated 35-36 mpg in combined driving is excellent, and we were able to nearly match those figures on our test route (33 mpg combined).

Average 2021 transaction price: $39,089
Savings vs. new: $3,649
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.1 (out of 5)
Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid years for this generation: 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

