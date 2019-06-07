Jump to: Best used small SUVs | Best used midsize SUVs | Best used luxury SUVs | Best used hybrid SUVs

SUVs offer more space than their car counterparts, along with a higher seating position and a more commanding view of the road. They're no longer laggards when it comes to fuel economy, and they come in many shapes and sizes. Whether you're looking for bargain-basement pricing, top-notch fuel economy or a voluminous interior to fit your Brady Bunch-size brood, we've picked the best used SUVs for you.

Best used SUVs

So how'd we pick our favorites? It's pretty simple: We focused on vehicles that were sold new in 2021. This crop is a few years old now, which means you're likely to see a lot of lease returns. Many examples will qualify for automakers' certified pre-owned programs, and the factory warranty will still cover some. From there, we looked at our Expert Ratings to identify the vehicles that performed the best in Edmunds' testing and evaluation. We also looked at Edmunds' industry-leading consumer ratings to ensure we're only recommending vehicles that are also recommended by their owners.

Best used small SUVs

If you've spent the last few years in a compact car and you're feeling the need for an upgrade, a small SUV might be perfect for you. They offer increased cargo and passenger space without a big trade-off in fuel economy, and the prices are reasonable when you consider their capability. They're great for folks looking to downsize from larger vehicles too. Here are a few of our top picks.