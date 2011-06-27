  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(80)
Appraise this car

2001 Chevrolet Suburban Review

Pros & Cons

  • Choice of powerful Vortec V8s, cavernous cargo space, room for nine.
  • Gas guzzler, its massive size a liability in urban areas.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Suburban for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,559 - $3,163
Used Suburban for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The Excursion may be bigger, but that doesn't mean it's better. Unless you absolutely need the extra space, the Suburban is still our choice for the best all-around full-size sport-utility.

Vehicle overview

In the war of the SUVs, Ford took the lead for largest competitor. But in war, bigger is not always better -- just ask Goliath. While the 2001 Chevrolet Suburban may have David aspirations in this vehicular tete-a-tete, being small isn't part of its character. More importantly, the Suburban was completely redesigned last year, and the engineers took that opportunity to capitalize on their long history of truck building by changing as much as they could.

All Excursions aside, this vehicle is big. Coming in at a length of 18.3 feet, the heavy-duty 2500 weighs in at an impressive 5760 pounds -- almost 3 tons of truck. Towering above 6 feet for the four-wheel-drive models, is no less imposing than Ford's monster, which is 7 inches taller. However, 7 inches can make a difference -- a Suburban will fit in a standard garage or a car wash rack.

The 2001 Suburban comes in two models, the 1500 and the 2500, both offering two- and four-wheel-drive configurations. The 1500s come with a 285-horsepower, 5.3-liter V8 engine, while the 2500 is equipped with either a 320-horsepower, 6.0-liter V8 or a new 8.1-liter eight-cylinder that brews up 340 horses. All come from the Vortec family of small-block engines and have more horsepower than previous Suburban engines. Fronting a four-speed automatic transmission, the Suburban proves to be a great workhorse.

Ride and handling have been vastly improved from the previous Suburbans, with increased body strength and stiffness. The 1500s are equipped with a five-link coil-spring rear suspension, allowing the truck to track better on gravel or washboard roads and giving you more wheel control. The suspension on the 2500s comes with the same rear leaf springs as their Silverado stablemates, giving them heavy-duty towing capacities to go with the strong V8s.

The interior is comfortable and convenient. Efficient placement of air ducts and a spare tire located underneath the cargo floor rather than inside the cabin allow for copious amounts of useable space and better movement throughout than comparable vehicles. Well-designed seatback angles, a driver's seat with more positioning options than some near-luxury cars provide and second-row captain's chairs go a long way in providing you and your passengers with a pleasant environment.

This Suburban has a lot to offer. It's not the most stylish, nor the biggest SUV on the market, but a lot of time and effort on the part of designers have paid off.

2001 Highlights

The self-proclaimed "king of the full-size sport-utility segment" was completely redesigned last year, yet 2001 still sees improvements to the powertrain. Chevy has upped the horsepower rating of the Vortec 6000 to 320, and 360 foot-pounds of torque is now made at 4,000 revs. A new 8.1-liter engine cranks out 340-horsepower at 4,200 rpm and 455 foot-pounds of torque at 3,200 rpm. You can maintain a relationship with your mechanic on a less intimate level, thanks to an increase in the recommended oil change interval from 7,500 miles to 10,000 miles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chevrolet Suburban.

5(64%)
4(30%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
80 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 80 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best automobile I ever had......................
Danielle White,09/10/2015
2500 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
Know that if you buy this vehicle you will have a reliable vehicle for life. I purchased my Suburban in 2001 with 22K miles on it and have driven this vehicle for 13 years as far as Nova Scotia Canada as well as many, many other states but this vehicle has taken me many miles and I have not had any problems with it. The tires are a little pricey but what can you expect for such a mega vehicle. The seats are comfortable, seating is awesome and which is why I purchased. I was infatuated with having a vehicle that seated 9 although at the time I only had 1 child. The vehicle has so much space. We would travel and be able to leave all the seats in and take our child bike as well as luggage. When we all wanted to take bikes we would take out the 3rd row and the bikes would sit up in there without taking any wheels off as well as luggage and cooler. I can't say anything bad about the Suburban. I cried when I sold mine. So 13years later and 289,000 miles!!!!! I sold my vehicle because I did notice around 270,000 miles the engine requires work. Watch out for the coils, its like 8 of them and they cost a whopping chunk of change. I could not get the check engine light to go off once I hit 270K miles no matter what I did to repair the vehicle. I still have no complaints because for the whole life of the truck I never fixed anything on the truck except replacing the fuel pump $600 so this baby has been good to me. Also please note as the truck gets older the gas mileage gets better. I drove from Raleigh NC to Orlando FL round trip for $228. Awesome!!!Once I had the engine problems I spent about $1200 on the car and still couldn't get the truck to drive as it once did and I lost my job and was unable to continue to work on the truck so I sold it for $3000 which I am more than satisfied with. I cried and kissed my baby on the day of sale. I wish I could have kept it forever and I would have changed out the motor and kept it moving....Please keep in mind, I am a woman driver and drove my baby like she was built but at the same time I took great care of her so I know that had something to do with how good of shape she was still in and how she was able to be reliable for me. I am in the market for buying another one..... It's 09/10/2016 and I still have not found one. I found a BMW 325ci convertible, sweet yes but nothing like my suburban. I am still in the market for buying another Suburban (it's 3/12/17), they are so costly and the miles are too high. I know I will NEVER find another one like mine, I gave birth to mine and watched it grow and leave the nest....:(
Nothing but praise!
JB,03/29/2010
Purchased vehicle new for hauling the family and a utility trailer. After 217,000 miles of use that has expanded to include long road trips loaded to the max, towing an enclosed snowmobile trailer in Maine, many off road excursions in Maine and Colorado, and now towing a 23' travel trailer in the Rockies this truck has performed flawlessly. Besides general maintenance I have replaced a water pump, fuel pump, alternator, and rotors, once. The engine has never been opened except to replace an intake gasket. It is just now starting to burn some oil when pressed hard. Every single function on this vehicle still works. The transmission and brake issues have been resolved. This vehicle is awesome
Surprise! Great gas mileage
KimWithTwins,02/07/2006
Everyone I talk to groans when they think of a Suburban and the gas it must use. Well, I want to set the record straight that I get 17-20 mpg, and most of the time 18mpg. I'm an at- home Mom, and my driving is a combo of freeway and side streets. It's been super reliable, and my dealer threw in free oil changes for life, which I love.
Best SUV and a low cost to operate
Tom the salesman,05/02/2008
My Suburban was purchased used in 2001. The car had 18,000 miles when purchased. I use this car for work since the day I purchsed it. My average gas millage is a poor 16mpg but concidering the low maintenance cost to operate I feel Like I get 40mpg. The car has 428,000 miles and rides like a new car. Here is a list of my repairs. 160K first tune up done by myself. 210k & 400k a fuel pump gave out (850.00 ea. installed). At 250K the Air conditioner was replaced. At 340,000 I replace engine with a used 60K mile engine installed for 1,200.00. At 360K trans died (800.00 used and installed) Replaced back shocks and at 400,000 replaced rear rodors and pads, front rotor is original.
See all 80 reviews of the 2001 Chevrolet Suburban
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2001 Chevrolet Suburban

Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

The Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include 1500 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 1500 2WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2500 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 2500 2WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Chevrolet Suburbans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Chevrolet Suburban for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban.

Can't find a used 2001 Chevrolet Suburbans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,762.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,572.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,203.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,589.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Suburban lease specials

Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles