I bought my 1991 Suburban from a mechanic friend of mine as it was all he had that I could afford... and I have not regretted it since. Sure fuel economy is not the greatest, but then it is a 2+ ton vehicle all steel, and very safe. I'm not trading it in for all the cars in the world. Easy to drive, low center of gravity means less likely to roll over, and can take a beating and still keep going. All I need is a kitchen and a bathroom and I'd make him my home. He'll probably become a pile of rusted dust before I think of getting another vehicle. Though I will have to replace the radio eventually, it's the only thing that doesn't work in him.

