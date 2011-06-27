  1. Home
1991 Chevrolet Suburban Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Manual transmission is dropped.

4.8
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Safe Truck To Drive
Cynthia,01/26/2005
I have had my '91 Suburban for four years now and I still love it! I come out to the parking lot and there is my black & blue monster truck - his name is Bruiser. He keeps me warm at night, he waits for me no matter how late I am, and he keeps me safe. No one is ever going to hurt me again in this big truck. And there is so much room - whether I am hauling kids or a washing machine. Long interstate drives are a pleasure, and I have slept in the back while camping. If you want a safe vehicle to carry your family in, I sugges
My Big Baby Boy
rhystepesh,11/13/2012
I bought my 1991 Suburban from a mechanic friend of mine as it was all he had that I could afford... and I have not regretted it since. Sure fuel economy is not the greatest, but then it is a 2+ ton vehicle all steel, and very safe. I'm not trading it in for all the cars in the world. Easy to drive, low center of gravity means less likely to roll over, and can take a beating and still keep going. All I need is a kitchen and a bathroom and I'd make him my home. He'll probably become a pile of rusted dust before I think of getting another vehicle. Though I will have to replace the radio eventually, it's the only thing that doesn't work in him.
We love our tank
Ruckmanite,10/29/2002
I bought the burb in 99 with 107000 miles on it. Since then, new lower ball joints, heater core, blower motor, brakes, usual stuff. The best thing about this old beast is it's easy to repair. The thing runs fantastic, gets 16-17 mpg on the hwy, and tows a 3000lb popup with ease. My wife hit a 240 lb deer at 55 mph with it. Damaged the fender, hood, and passenger door. Praise God she was in this ride instead of the Accord, as it would have wound up in her lap. If you can find an old 91 in good shape, it will not dissapoint you. We are currently looking at newer ones, but this one has been so reliable we hesitate to part with it.
Strong suburban
TRAILERMAN,10/22/2003
We have enjoyed our Suburban very much, the 454 engine has lots of power. I pull a trailer, 8 passengers and 8 bicycles and it flies. Regular repairs and maintenance but at 135,000 it still runs strong. I am very pleased and reccomend anyone to buy one.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 4000 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1991 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

The Used 1991 Chevrolet Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include R2500 4dr SUV, R1500 4dr SUV, V2500 4dr SUV 4WD, and V1500 4dr SUV 4WD.

