Edmunds Rating
6.6 / 10
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

#3 Small 3-row SUV

What’s new

  • New 8-inch touchscreen for most trim levels
  • New USB ports for the rear seats
  • New midlevel SP (special edition) trim
  • Part of the third Outlander generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Generous list of standard features
  • Standard three-row seating
  • Good outward visibility
  • Slow, noisy acceleration with the base four-cylinder
  • Thirsty V6 is available only on the top-of-the-line GT
  • Third-row seat is small
  • Limited Mitsubishi dealer network
MSRP Starting at
$24,895
Save as much as $3,310
Select your model:
Save as much as $3,310 with Edmunds

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Outlander
ES, SE, LE, SEL, SP and GT

msrp 

$24,895⁵
starting price
See all for sale

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Review

While the idea of having a third-row seat in a small SUV might sound appealing, the reality is that most of these models are heavily compromised. Case in point: the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander. Its cramped third-row seat is unsuitable for all but small kids, and cargo space also suffers because that third row takes up space even when folded down.

That alone should be enough for shoppers to pick between small two-row SUVs or step up to a three-row midsize SUV. But the Outlander has other drawbacks. It's not enjoyable to drive, the seats can be downright uncomfortable, and there's a general feeling of cheapness throughout. Overall we think you'll be happier with a top two-row small SUV such as the Honda CR-V. Or check out the Kia Sorento or the Volkswagen Tiguan. They both offer third-row seats but have fewer drawbacks than the Outlander.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

6.6 / 10
The Mitsubishi Outlander is merely adequate. It doesn't offer many reasons to buy it over any other small SUV. If you can up your budget a little bit, almost any midsize three-row SUV is better. On the other hand, if you don't need a third row, other small SUVs are more desirable. Simply put, you can do better than the Outlander.

How does it drive?

6.5
The Outlander's acceleration is fine for typical driving situations. It's when you ask for extra that the Outlander falls flat. The standard four-cylinder engine is underpowered, making the Outlander feel slow even with just a driver on board. We're certain that most shoppers will find the top GT trim a much better choice if your budget allows. The V6 and conventional transmission are far superior.

The Outlander can handle a set of corners at moderate speed without much difficulty. But that's as good as it gets. It's certainly not fun to drive. The brakes require a hard squeeze to bring the Outlander to a stop, which makes it hard to always stop smoothly.

How comfortable is it?

6.5
The Outlander offers a smooth ride over most roads. The only exception is when you hit midcorner bumps; they send a big shock through the cabin, and it feels like you lose traction. 

The first- and second-row seats are fairly uncomfortable, partially owing to the lack of available adjustments. Most SUVs in this class are good at keeping out outside noise and engine vibration, but not the Outlander. Even at idle, the engine vibrations can be felt through the seats. The engine is also noisy when accelerating.

How’s the interior?

6.5
Getting into the Outlander can be tricky for adults due to the high-mounted seats and low steering wheel. Rear passengers also have to stoop down a bit to avoid thumping their head on the low roof. Once seated, adults in the second row will have to scoot the seat all the way back to avoid brushing the headliner. The third-row seats are acceptable for small children only, but that's common for this class.

The driver information display has a strange, one-button control scheme that isn't very intuitive. Other controls are within the driver's reach, though some of the driving aids are grouped unintuitively throughout the cabin. On the plus side, a low hoodline and beltline, along with narrow pillars and wide windows, make it easy to see forward and to the side.

How’s the tech?

7.0
Every model but the base ES comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. You'll need them too since onboard nav is not offered. The Outlander's two USB ports aren't sufficient for a family road trip. We do like the optional Rockford Fosgate sound system for its punchy subwoofer and clarity.

Many driver aids are available, but only at the top trim levels. We like that the lane departure warning system isn't overly sensitive, but the adaptive cruise control system doesn't look far enough ahead at highway speeds. Approaching stopped traffic requires driver intervention.

How’s the storage?

7.0
Like most small three-row SUVs, there's not much room with all the seats up. Because the third-row seatbacks are short, small suitcases standing up will be visible over the seatbacks. Other top-rated two-row small SUVs generally have more maximum cargo room. The Outlander's second and third rows fold completely flat at least.

Storage up front is limited to just two central cupholders and a small bin under the armrest. There are large front door pockets, with room for an upright water bottle.

How economical is it?

7.5
The EPA estimates the Outlander with the four-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive at 26 mpg combined (24 city/29 highway). Getting the V6 takes you down to 22 mpg. Both numbers are decent for this class of vehicle.

Is it a good value?

7.5
The quality of materials up front is pretty standard for the class, though the design isn't particularly attractive. Lots of little things contribute to an overall feeling of cheapness. The second-row seat bottoms fold up to allow for a flat second row, for instance, but are held in place by flimsy little arms. You have to line up the arms exactly to return the seat bottom to its original place.

The Outlander's base price is about average for the segment, though upper trims offer better value. Warranty coverage is very good.

Wildcard

5.5
The Outlander seems like the SUV you buy because you have no other three-row SUV options. The Outlander's exterior design helps it stand out from other SUVs, but otherwise there's not a lot going on here.

Which Outlander does Edmunds recommend?

The Outlander certainly has a price advantage in the class, but we suggest stepping up to the top-of-the-like GT trim. It's the only model that gets the V6 engine that is more powerful than the weak base engine and transmission combination. You also get all-wheel drive as standard, leather seats, LED headlights, a premium audio system and adaptive cruise control.

Mitsubishi Outlander models

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander is a seven-passenger small SUV that is available in six trim levels: ES, SE, LE, SP, SEL and GT. Most trims come with front-wheel drive and offer all-wheel drive as an option. The GT is the exception and comes standard with all-wheel drive.

ES
Standard feature highlights include:

  • A 166-horsepower four-cylinder engine
  • A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT)
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Heated front seats
  • A 7-inch touchscreen

SE
The SE includes all of the ES' feature, plus a lot of convenience items that include:

  • Automatic headlights and high beams
  • Keyless entry and ignition
  • Power-adjustable front seats
  • An 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Forward collision detection with automatic braking
  • Lane departure warning

LE
The LE adds a several dark exterior and interior accents along with:

  • Roof rails
  • Power-folding mirrors
  • A sunroof
  • A blind-spot monitoring system

SP
The new SP trim has all of the LE's dark accents and features, plus:

  • Additional body elements to give it a sportier look

SEL
The SEL trim adds some luxury touches to the SE's equipment list with:

  • Chrome exterior accents
  • A power liftgate
  • Leather upholstery

GT
The top GT trim includes the SEL features as well as:

  • A 224-hp V6 engine with a six-speed automatic transmission
  • LED headlights
  • A heated steering wheel
  • A premium audio system
  • Adaptive cruise control
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
GT, SEL, SP, LE, SE, ES

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    SE 4dr SUV features & specs
    SE 4dr SUV
    2.4L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$26,095
    MPG 25 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower166 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    ES 4dr SUV features & specs
    ES 4dr SUV
    2.4L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$24,895
    MPG 25 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower166 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    SE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    SE 4dr SUV AWD
    2.4L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$28,095
    MPG 24 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower166 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    SEL 4dr SUV features & specs
    SEL 4dr SUV
    2.4L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$27,495
    MPG 25 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower166 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Outlander safety features:

    Blind-Spot Monitoring
    Alerts the driver of a car hidden in a blind spot (or an approaching one) to protect against a dangerous lane change.
    360-Degree Camera
    Creates a simulated bird's-eye view of the car for tight parking situations, allowing the driver to see the car from all angles.
    Forward Collision Mitigation
    Helps mitigate an accident by monitoring ahead, warning the driver of an impending collision, and applying the brakes in certain scenarios.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Mitsubishi Outlander vs. the competition

    Mitsubishi Outlander vs. Kia Sorento

    The Kia Sorento is our top-rated pick among the few choices in the small three-row SUV class. The Sorento gets high marks for its long list of standard features, attractive cabin and industry-leading warranty coverage. Its third-row seats, like those of its rivals, are very small and really only useful in a pinch. We could use more cargo space and more power from the engine choices.

    Mitsubishi Outlander vs. Volkswagen Tiguan

    The Tiguan is one of the newer entrants in the class and benefits from its relatively spacious interior, decent cargo space and an easy-to-use infotainment system. It's not particularly powerful, though, and fuel economy is below average too. Still, we regard it as a much better choice than the Outlander.

    Mitsubishi Outlander vs. Kia Telluride

    Since we recommend stepping up to the range-topping GT trim for the Outlander, you might as well step up a class to the midsize SUV class if you really need three rows of seats. Why not get the top-rated Kia Telluride? The base Telluride is priced similarly to the Outlander GT but has a generous list of features.

    FAQ

    Is the Mitsubishi Outlander a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Outlander both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.6 out of 10. You probably care about Mitsubishi Outlander fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Outlander gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Outlander has 10.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mitsubishi Outlander. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander:

    • New 8-inch touchscreen for most trim levels
    • New USB ports for the rear seats
    • New midlevel SP (special edition) trim
    • Part of the third Outlander generation introduced for 2014
    Is the Mitsubishi Outlander reliable?

    Is the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander a good car?

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander?

    The least-expensive 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander is the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,895.

    Other versions include:

    • SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,095
    • ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,895
    • SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $28,095
    • SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $27,495
    • LE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $27,295
    • SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $29,495
    • LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $29,295
    • ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,895
    • GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $33,745
    • SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $30,495
    • SP 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $28,495
    What are the different models of Mitsubishi Outlander?

