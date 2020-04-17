2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
What’s new
- New 8-inch touchscreen for most trim levels
- New USB ports for the rear seats
- New midlevel SP (special edition) trim
- Part of the third Outlander generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Generous list of standard features
- Standard three-row seating
- Good outward visibility
- Slow, noisy acceleration with the base four-cylinder
- Thirsty V6 is available only on the top-of-the-line GT
- Third-row seat is small
- Limited Mitsubishi dealer network
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Review
While the idea of having a third-row seat in a small SUV might sound appealing, the reality is that most of these models are heavily compromised. Case in point: the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander. Its cramped third-row seat is unsuitable for all but small kids, and cargo space also suffers because that third row takes up space even when folded down.
That alone should be enough for shoppers to pick between small two-row SUVs or step up to a three-row midsize SUV. But the Outlander has other drawbacks. It's not enjoyable to drive, the seats can be downright uncomfortable, and there's a general feeling of cheapness throughout. Overall we think you'll be happier with a top two-row small SUV such as the Honda CR-V. Or check out the Kia Sorento or the Volkswagen Tiguan. They both offer third-row seats but have fewer drawbacks than the Outlander.
Our verdict6.6 / 10
How does it drive?6.5
The Outlander can handle a set of corners at moderate speed without much difficulty. But that's as good as it gets. It's certainly not fun to drive. The brakes require a hard squeeze to bring the Outlander to a stop, which makes it hard to always stop smoothly.
How comfortable is it?6.5
The first- and second-row seats are fairly uncomfortable, partially owing to the lack of available adjustments. Most SUVs in this class are good at keeping out outside noise and engine vibration, but not the Outlander. Even at idle, the engine vibrations can be felt through the seats. The engine is also noisy when accelerating.
How’s the interior?6.5
The driver information display has a strange, one-button control scheme that isn't very intuitive. Other controls are within the driver's reach, though some of the driving aids are grouped unintuitively throughout the cabin. On the plus side, a low hoodline and beltline, along with narrow pillars and wide windows, make it easy to see forward and to the side.
How’s the tech?7.0
Many driver aids are available, but only at the top trim levels. We like that the lane departure warning system isn't overly sensitive, but the adaptive cruise control system doesn't look far enough ahead at highway speeds. Approaching stopped traffic requires driver intervention.
How’s the storage?7.0
Storage up front is limited to just two central cupholders and a small bin under the armrest. There are large front door pockets, with room for an upright water bottle.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.5
The Outlander's base price is about average for the segment, though upper trims offer better value. Warranty coverage is very good.
Wildcard5.5
Which Outlander does Edmunds recommend?
Mitsubishi Outlander models
The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander is a seven-passenger small SUV that is available in six trim levels: ES, SE, LE, SP, SEL and GT. Most trims come with front-wheel drive and offer all-wheel drive as an option. The GT is the exception and comes standard with all-wheel drive.
ES
Standard feature highlights include:
- A 166-horsepower four-cylinder engine
- A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT)
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Heated front seats
- A 7-inch touchscreen
SE
The SE includes all of the ES' feature, plus a lot of convenience items that include:
- Automatic headlights and high beams
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Power-adjustable front seats
- An 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Forward collision detection with automatic braking
- Lane departure warning
LE
The LE adds a several dark exterior and interior accents along with:
- Roof rails
- Power-folding mirrors
- A sunroof
- A blind-spot monitoring system
SP
The new SP trim has all of the LE's dark accents and features, plus:
- Additional body elements to give it a sportier look
SEL
The SEL trim adds some luxury touches to the SE's equipment list with:
- Chrome exterior accents
- A power liftgate
- Leather upholstery
GT
The top GT trim includes the SEL features as well as:
- A 224-hp V6 engine with a six-speed automatic transmission
- LED headlights
- A heated steering wheel
- A premium audio system
- Adaptive cruise control
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$26,095
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|166 hp @ 6000 rpm
|ES 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$24,895
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|166 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.4L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$28,095
|MPG
|24 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|166 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SEL 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$27,495
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|166 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Outlander safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver of a car hidden in a blind spot (or an approaching one) to protect against a dangerous lane change.
- 360-Degree Camera
- Creates a simulated bird's-eye view of the car for tight parking situations, allowing the driver to see the car from all angles.
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Helps mitigate an accident by monitoring ahead, warning the driver of an impending collision, and applying the brakes in certain scenarios.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mitsubishi Outlander vs. the competition
Mitsubishi Outlander vs. Kia Sorento
The Kia Sorento is our top-rated pick among the few choices in the small three-row SUV class. The Sorento gets high marks for its long list of standard features, attractive cabin and industry-leading warranty coverage. Its third-row seats, like those of its rivals, are very small and really only useful in a pinch. We could use more cargo space and more power from the engine choices.
Mitsubishi Outlander vs. Volkswagen Tiguan
The Tiguan is one of the newer entrants in the class and benefits from its relatively spacious interior, decent cargo space and an easy-to-use infotainment system. It's not particularly powerful, though, and fuel economy is below average too. Still, we regard it as a much better choice than the Outlander.
Mitsubishi Outlander vs. Kia Telluride
Since we recommend stepping up to the range-topping GT trim for the Outlander, you might as well step up a class to the midsize SUV class if you really need three rows of seats. Why not get the top-rated Kia Telluride? The base Telluride is priced similarly to the Outlander GT but has a generous list of features.
More about the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Overview
The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander is offered in the following submodels: Outlander SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), LE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), and SP 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Outlander.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Outlander featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
- 2020 Outback