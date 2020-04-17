2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Review

While the idea of having a third-row seat in a small SUV might sound appealing, the reality is that most of these models are heavily compromised. Case in point: the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander. Its cramped third-row seat is unsuitable for all but small kids, and cargo space also suffers because that third row takes up space even when folded down. That alone should be enough for shoppers to pick between small two-row SUVs or step up to a three-row midsize SUV. But the Outlander has other drawbacks. It's not enjoyable to drive, the seats can be downright uncomfortable, and there's a general feeling of cheapness throughout. Overall we think you'll be happier with a top two-row small SUV such as the Honda CR-V. Or check out the Kia Sorento or the Volkswagen Tiguan. They both offer third-row seats but have fewer drawbacks than the Outlander.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 6.6 / 10

The Mitsubishi Outlander is merely adequate. It doesn't offer many reasons to buy it over any other small SUV. If you can up your budget a little bit, almost any midsize three-row SUV is better. On the other hand, if you don't need a third row, other small SUVs are more desirable. Simply put, you can do better than the Outlander.

How does it drive? 6.5

The Outlander's acceleration is fine for typical driving situations. It's when you ask for extra that the Outlander falls flat. The standard four-cylinder engine is underpowered, making the Outlander feel slow even with just a driver on board. We're certain that most shoppers will find the top GT trim a much better choice if your budget allows. The V6 and conventional transmission are far superior.



The Outlander can handle a set of corners at moderate speed without much difficulty. But that's as good as it gets. It's certainly not fun to drive. The brakes require a hard squeeze to bring the Outlander to a stop, which makes it hard to always stop smoothly.

How comfortable is it? 6.5

The Outlander offers a smooth ride over most roads. The only exception is when you hit midcorner bumps; they send a big shock through the cabin, and it feels like you lose traction.



The first- and second-row seats are fairly uncomfortable, partially owing to the lack of available adjustments. Most SUVs in this class are good at keeping out outside noise and engine vibration, but not the Outlander. Even at idle, the engine vibrations can be felt through the seats. The engine is also noisy when accelerating.

How’s the interior? 6.5

Getting into the Outlander can be tricky for adults due to the high-mounted seats and low steering wheel. Rear passengers also have to stoop down a bit to avoid thumping their head on the low roof. Once seated, adults in the second row will have to scoot the seat all the way back to avoid brushing the headliner. The third-row seats are acceptable for small children only, but that's common for this class.



The driver information display has a strange, one-button control scheme that isn't very intuitive. Other controls are within the driver's reach, though some of the driving aids are grouped unintuitively throughout the cabin. On the plus side, a low hoodline and beltline, along with narrow pillars and wide windows, make it easy to see forward and to the side.

How’s the tech? 7.0

Every model but the base ES comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. You'll need them too since onboard nav is not offered. The Outlander's two USB ports aren't sufficient for a family road trip. We do like the optional Rockford Fosgate sound system for its punchy subwoofer and clarity.



Many driver aids are available, but only at the top trim levels. We like that the lane departure warning system isn't overly sensitive, but the adaptive cruise control system doesn't look far enough ahead at highway speeds. Approaching stopped traffic requires driver intervention.

How’s the storage? 7.0

Like most small three-row SUVs, there's not much room with all the seats up. Because the third-row seatbacks are short, small suitcases standing up will be visible over the seatbacks. Other top-rated two-row small SUVs generally have more maximum cargo room. The Outlander's second and third rows fold completely flat at least.



Storage up front is limited to just two central cupholders and a small bin under the armrest. There are large front door pockets, with room for an upright water bottle.

How economical is it? 7.5

The EPA estimates the Outlander with the four-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive at 26 mpg combined (24 city/29 highway). Getting the V6 takes you down to 22 mpg. Both numbers are decent for this class of vehicle.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The quality of materials up front is pretty standard for the class, though the design isn't particularly attractive. Lots of little things contribute to an overall feeling of cheapness. The second-row seat bottoms fold up to allow for a flat second row, for instance, but are held in place by flimsy little arms. You have to line up the arms exactly to return the seat bottom to its original place.



The Outlander's base price is about average for the segment, though upper trims offer better value. Warranty coverage is very good.

Wildcard 5.5

The Outlander seems like the SUV you buy because you have no other three-row SUV options. The Outlander's exterior design helps it stand out from other SUVs, but otherwise there's not a lot going on here.

Which Outlander does Edmunds recommend?

The Outlander certainly has a price advantage in the class, but we suggest stepping up to the top-of-the-like GT trim. It's the only model that gets the V6 engine that is more powerful than the weak base engine and transmission combination. You also get all-wheel drive as standard, leather seats, LED headlights, a premium audio system and adaptive cruise control.

Mitsubishi Outlander models

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander is a seven-passenger small SUV that is available in six trim levels: ES, SE, LE, SP, SEL and GT. Most trims come with front-wheel drive and offer all-wheel drive as an option. The GT is the exception and comes standard with all-wheel drive.